U.S. judge rejects Biden administration's LGBT health protections
Nov 11 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Texas ruled on Friday that President Joe Biden's administration had wrongly interpreted an Obamacare provision as barring health care providers from discriminating against gay and transgender people.
Supreme Court grapples with whether to restore Biden immigration enforcement policy
The Supreme Court on Tuesday wrestled with whether to revive a Biden administration policy that set immigration enforcement priorities by focusing on public safety threats. The administration is seeking to overturn a Texas-based federal judge's ruling in June that blocked the policy nationwide. It had been in effect for less than a year.
Bills targeting trans youth are growing more common — and radically reshaping lives
An NPR analysis finds that over the past two years, state lawmakers introduced more than 300 bills targeting trans people. Most of this legislation, 86%, takes aim at the rights of trans youth.
The Senate took another step forward toward passing a bill codifying same-sex marriage protections.
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a deal to vote on final passage on Tuesday. What happened: Senators cleared another procedural hurdle for legislation codifying same-sex marriage protections into law on Monday, as senior leaders hope to clear the historic bill as quickly as possible. The vote was 61-35. So what...
Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Trump investigation
South Carolina’s Supreme Court has ordered former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify to an Atlanta-area grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the election in Georgia.
Black voters in Louisiana ‘embarrassed’ by state’s failure to pass anti-slavery amendment
Black voters in Louisiana are confused. Many are embarrassed. Some are angry. All seem to be concerned about how their state is being perceived after a constitutional amendment to eliminate slavery and forced indentured servitude failed to pass in the November election. That may be, in part, because the lawmaker...
Georgia Reinstating Abortion Ban May Seal Herschel Walker's Fate in Runoff
The ban on abortions after six weeks could mean bad news for Walker in a state where voters view reproductive rights as a major issue.
U.S. judge blocks Florida law curbing professor speech
Nov 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday blocked key provisions of a Florida state law that curbs professors from endorsing particular viewpoints in public university classrooms, calling the measure "positively dystopian" in the latest blow to the Republican-enacted measure.
The Biden Administration Is Unwilling to Oppose Discrimination Against Men | Opinion
Many male complainants have attempted to plead their cases before the very federal agency responsible for their plight.
Herschel Walker Suggests Young People 'Don't Even Know' What Racism Is
Walker continues to claim that racism is an issue of the past in the U.S.
Kevin McCarthy is demanding the head of the Jan. 6 panel, Bennie Thompson, preserve all transcripts and records from their work.
He's vowing "encouraged enforcement" of a law barring false statements to the federal government. What happened: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is demanding the head of the Jan. 6 committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), preserve all records and transcripts from its investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol. McCarthy...
Congressional Democrats: Not a chance of reopening climate law
The president has been clear about his support for establishing a U.S. manufacturing base for electric vehicles.
Is a government shutdown coming? Will same-sex marriage pass? Breaking down Congress' big week
As the House and Senate return from Thanksgiving break, they are grappling with government funding, same-sex marriage, electoral reform and more.
Republicans With Unlimited Sick Days Vote Against Time Off for Rail Workers
"The 'working class party' strikes again," one Twitter user said after the vote.
Darren Bailey on why he lost
SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — Republican Darren Bailey, who lost his bid for governor last month, plans to stay involved in getting conservatives elected to school boards and other municipal offices, and he’s leaving open the possibility of running again. “I am going to turn that over to God to...
DeSantis-backed school boards begin ousting Florida educators
New board members in two GOP-leaning counties essentially sacked their school superintendents over the span of one week.
Lawmakers in the United States are Pushing a Bipartisan Bill to Regulate Crypto
The collapse of FTX has been described by Republican senator Cynthia Lummis as a wake-up call to Congress, who she is calling for more regulation as a result of this collapse. This is a new attempt by the Government to control a market that, so far, they have not been able to manage. Undoubtedly, their intentions are far from protecting users (as they themselves claim) and have more to do with controlling citizens’ finances and, ultimately, getting a slice of the cake.
DeSantis’ record toward LGBTQ people is worse than Trump’s | Column
A central element to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ overwhelmingly successful reelection campaign was a religious-based demonization of LGBTQ people. While no friend of the gay community, former President Donald Trump never went down that path. During his time in office Trump implemented the policies outlined in the Republican Party platform...
Biden world once ignored Marjorie Taylor Greene. Now it’s making her the face of the GOP.
The president and his team have begun elevating the MAGA sect, seeing political advantage in their public prominence.
Judge says Georgia GOP chair may not share a lawyer with other ‘alternate electors’
The ruling undercuts a legal arrangement that 11 of Georgia’s 16 pro-Trump “alternate” electors had made amid the Fulton County special grand jury probe.
