ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
POLITICO

New York City to force mentally ill into hospitals

To get mentally ill people off the streets, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is turning to a plan to hospitalize them whether they like it or not. Adams, whose promises to combat crime have come up against a string of random attackscommitted by people with histories of mental illness, issued a directive allowing emergency responders to transport people to hospitals against their will.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy