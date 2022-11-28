Read full article on original website
Congressional Democrats: Not a chance of reopening climate law
The president has been clear about his support for establishing a U.S. manufacturing base for electric vehicles.
POLITICO
China built new military post near disputed Indian border, satellite images show
BREAKING — USA WINS!: The U.S. won a nervy, NERVY game against Iran 1-0. They're moving on to the Round of 16 against the Netherlands. Hope the NatSec Daily family will watch along with us at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — China has built...
POLITICO
A rail strike? Not in this economy.
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Opinion | What Tucker Carlson and Trumpist Republicans Get Wrong About Ukraine
It might seem like common sense to put U.S. interests first. Here’s why that’s illogical.
2 Russians who fled draft to Alaska await asylum decisions in Washington state
The men embarked on a nearly 300-mile boat ride across the Bering Strait after Russian authorities knocked on their doors.
Crisis managers warn Bankman-Fried: Shut up
Sam Bankman-Fried’s inability to pipe down has fueled public fascination and government scrutiny around the downfall of FTX and his related businesses.
House, Senate negotiators agree to add $45B to Biden’s defense budget
The policy bill would authorize a total of $847 billion for national defense for fiscal 2023, if approved by both chambers.
Biden world once ignored Marjorie Taylor Greene. Now it’s making her the face of the GOP.
The president and his team have begun elevating the MAGA sect, seeing political advantage in their public prominence.
A Flood of Venezuelan Migrants Is Angering Other Venezuelans
Longtime residents resent the new arrivals’ illegal entry, but they’re not happy with Biden’s attempts to stem the flow.
POLITICO
Why Sam Bankman-Fried is ignoring his lawyers
POLITICO
DC's FTX takeaway? Don't change much
If you’ve been holding your breath for a dramatic shift in the public response to crypto, seek medical attention immediately. It’s been three weeks since crypto exchange FTX melted down. But as events of the past day have made clear, the post-collapse landscape bears an eerie resemblance to the pre-collapse landscape.
POLITICO
Kraken registers to lobby
IN THE NICK OF TIME: Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has registered its first in-house lobbyists. According to a disclosure filed Tuesday, the exchange began lobbying at the beginning of October. That move that appears more prescient in the weeks since the collapse of rival exchange FTX has resulted in fresh scrutiny being heaped upon the industry — a reputational blow acknowledged by Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, who lamented in a series of tweets that the sector would be “working to undo this for years.”
POLITICO
We're No. 30!
SURVEY SAYS — Scandinavian countries are the closest to achieving sustainable economies, according to a new survey of performance on a wide range of sustainability metrics. The U.S. is a distant 30th place — right above China — in the rankings by SolAbility, a Seoul- and Zurich-based consulting firm. The company's Global Sustainable Competitiveness Index weighs physical resources, efficient use of resources, intellectual capital, social cohesion and governance.
Meet the legal nerd who MAGA bigwigs are turning to for help
Stanley Woodward is not a typical Trump-world lawyer. He’s just trying to save their hides in court.
POLITICO
Trump’s ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’ moment
With help from Jesús Rodríguez, Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer and Charlie Mahtesian. What up, Recast family! The White House readies for its inaugural state dinner hosting President Emmanuel Macron of France, tributes pour in after the passing of Rep. Donald McEachin and the U.S. men’s soccer team seeks to advance to the World Cup knockout stage with a win over Iran. First, the continued fallout from that now-infamous Mar-a-Lago dinner.
Biden condemns Putin over Ukraine, but doesn't rule out meeting him
The president said he has no plans to meet but is open to a conversation “if in fact there is an interest in him deciding he’s looking for a way to end the war.”
Biden supply chain adviser to leave White House
Sameera Fazili, deputy director of the National Economic Council and a deputy assistant to the president, is exiting on Friday.
Hong Kong divided over China’s COVID-19 protests
HONG KONG (AP) — The recent wave of protests against China’s anti-virus restrictions was a ray of hope for some supporters of Hong Kong’s own pro-democracy movement after local authorities stifled it using a national security law enacted in 2020. Thomas So, who joined about a dozen...
Seasonal worker visa puts migrants at risk of exploitation, say supermarkets
Britain’s hastily designed seasonal worker visa is causing a headache for supermarkets, which are concerned its structure is incompatible with their public pledges on preventing human rights abuses and debt bondage in their supply chains. All the big supermarkets have been holding urgent roundtable meetings with growers and others...
POLITICO
The left to Biden: Fiiinnnnnnnneeeee
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. Earlier this year, JEFF WEAVER, the longtime BERNIE SANDERS aide who ran the senator’s 2016 presidential...
