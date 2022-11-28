IN THE NICK OF TIME: Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has registered its first in-house lobbyists. According to a disclosure filed Tuesday, the exchange began lobbying at the beginning of October. That move that appears more prescient in the weeks since the collapse of rival exchange FTX has resulted in fresh scrutiny being heaped upon the industry — a reputational blow acknowledged by Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, who lamented in a series of tweets that the sector would be “working to undo this for years.”

1 DAY AGO