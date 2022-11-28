ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

A rail strike? Not in this economy.

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
OHIO STATE
POLITICO

Why Sam Bankman-Fried is ignoring his lawyers

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POLITICO

DC's FTX takeaway? Don't change much

If you’ve been holding your breath for a dramatic shift in the public response to crypto, seek medical attention immediately. It’s been three weeks since crypto exchange FTX melted down. But as events of the past day have made clear, the post-collapse landscape bears an eerie resemblance to the pre-collapse landscape.
KENTUCKY STATE
POLITICO

Kraken registers to lobby

IN THE NICK OF TIME: Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has registered its first in-house lobbyists. According to a disclosure filed Tuesday, the exchange began lobbying at the beginning of October. That move that appears more prescient in the weeks since the collapse of rival exchange FTX has resulted in fresh scrutiny being heaped upon the industry — a reputational blow acknowledged by Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, who lamented in a series of tweets that the sector would be “working to undo this for years.”
POLITICO

We're No. 30!

SURVEY SAYS — Scandinavian countries are the closest to achieving sustainable economies, according to a new survey of performance on a wide range of sustainability metrics. The U.S. is a distant 30th place — right above China — in the rankings by SolAbility, a Seoul- and Zurich-based consulting firm. The company's Global Sustainable Competitiveness Index weighs physical resources, efficient use of resources, intellectual capital, social cohesion and governance.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Trump’s ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’ moment

With help from Jesús Rodríguez, Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer and Charlie Mahtesian. What up, Recast family! The White House readies for its inaugural state dinner hosting President Emmanuel Macron of France, tributes pour in after the passing of Rep. Donald McEachin and the U.S. men’s soccer team seeks to advance to the World Cup knockout stage with a win over Iran. First, the continued fallout from that now-infamous Mar-a-Lago dinner.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Hong Kong divided over China’s COVID-19 protests

HONG KONG (AP) — The recent wave of protests against China’s anti-virus restrictions was a ray of hope for some supporters of Hong Kong’s own pro-democracy movement after local authorities stifled it using a national security law enacted in 2020. Thomas So, who joined about a dozen...
The Guardian

Seasonal worker visa puts migrants at risk of exploitation, say supermarkets

Britain’s hastily designed seasonal worker visa is causing a headache for supermarkets, which are concerned its structure is incompatible with their public pledges on preventing human rights abuses and debt bondage in their supply chains. All the big supermarkets have been holding urgent roundtable meetings with growers and others...
POLITICO

The left to Biden: Fiiinnnnnnnneeeee

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. Earlier this year, JEFF WEAVER, the longtime BERNIE SANDERS aide who ran the senator’s 2016 presidential...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy