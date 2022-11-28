Read full article on original website
Related
Congressional Democrats: Not a chance of reopening climate law
The president has been clear about his support for establishing a U.S. manufacturing base for electric vehicles.
POLITICO
Chuck Schumer cobbled together a broad coalition to avert a national rail strike with a successful 80-15 vote in the Senate.
Six Republicans joined all but one Democrat in backing paid sick leave, but the proposal fell short. What happened: The Senate rounded up significant bipartisan support to avert a national rail strike, passing a measure 80-15 to do precisely that. One senator, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), responded "present." The nos...
POLITICO
A rail strike? Not in this economy.
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Inside Biden’s decision to halt a rail strike
Months of talks have failed to end the impasse between unions and freight railroads. And a GOP-led House looms in January.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy is demanding the head of the Jan. 6 panel, Bennie Thompson, preserve all transcripts and records from their work.
He's vowing "encouraged enforcement" of a law barring false statements to the federal government. What happened: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is demanding the head of the Jan. 6 committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), preserve all records and transcripts from its investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol. McCarthy...
House, Senate negotiators agree to add $45B to Biden’s defense budget
The policy bill would authorize a total of $847 billion for national defense for fiscal 2023, if approved by both chambers.
Crisis managers warn Bankman-Fried: Shut up
Sam Bankman-Fried’s inability to pipe down has fueled public fascination and government scrutiny around the downfall of FTX and his related businesses.
Ooh la la! Biden's first state dinner brings out glamour and guests galore
After a pandemic pause, the White House hosts a formal gala honoring France.
Biden world once ignored Marjorie Taylor Greene. Now it’s making her the face of the GOP.
The president and his team have begun elevating the MAGA sect, seeing political advantage in their public prominence.
POLITICO
China built new military post near disputed Indian border, satellite images show
BREAKING — USA WINS!: The U.S. won a nervy, NERVY game against Iran 1-0. They're moving on to the Round of 16 against the Netherlands. Hope the NatSec Daily family will watch along with us at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — China has built...
POLITICO
The House voted by a wide margin to avoid a national rail strike, but the coalitions for doing so were quite unusual on both sides of the aisle.
Wasting no time after the vote, 12 members of the Democratic Senate conference — led by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) — urged their colleagues to "quickly take up the House-passed language [on paid leave] for a roll call vote and urge our colleagues to support these workers. We look forward to bipartisan support.” The bill still must win Senate approval, and it appears doubtful the paid leave portion has sufficient support to survive a filibuster.
Dems’ rail-strike challenge: Save the economy and your ties to unions
Progressives pushed for paid sick leave in any agreement, and party leaders glided a two-step solution through the House. It may not survive the Senate buzzsaw.
A Flood of Venezuelan Migrants Is Angering Other Venezuelans
Longtime residents resent the new arrivals’ illegal entry, but they’re not happy with Biden’s attempts to stem the flow.
POLITICO
Pelosi passes California’s baton
THE BUZZ: For the first time in years, Nancy Pelosi won’t be the top Californian in the House. Democratic leadership elections yesterday elevated two Californians who don’t represent San Francisco. Rep. Pete Aguilar of Redlands will be the third-highest-ranking Democrat in the House, serving as caucus chairman, and Los Angeles Rep. Ted Lieu beat out Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell to become vice chair — the first Asian-American in a top-tier House leadership role.
Jury convicts Oath Keepers leader of seditious conspiracy
Stewart Rhodes’ conviction is the most significant to emerge from the Justice Department’s investigation of the 2021 attack on the Capitol.
POLITICO
Natural gas tug-of-war
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent Europe knocking on the United States’ door looking for natural gas. Meanwhile, some communities in the United States are trying to ban it. Montgomery County, Md., made moves this week to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural...
Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Trump investigation
South Carolina’s Supreme Court has ordered former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify to an Atlanta-area grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the election in Georgia.
POLITICO
Trump’s ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’ moment
With help from Jesús Rodríguez, Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer and Charlie Mahtesian. What up, Recast family! The White House readies for its inaugural state dinner hosting President Emmanuel Macron of France, tributes pour in after the passing of Rep. Donald McEachin and the U.S. men’s soccer team seeks to advance to the World Cup knockout stage with a win over Iran. First, the continued fallout from that now-infamous Mar-a-Lago dinner.
POLITICO
Kraken registers to lobby
IN THE NICK OF TIME: Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has registered its first in-house lobbyists. According to a disclosure filed Tuesday, the exchange began lobbying at the beginning of October. That move that appears more prescient in the weeks since the collapse of rival exchange FTX has resulted in fresh scrutiny being heaped upon the industry — a reputational blow acknowledged by Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, who lamented in a series of tweets that the sector would be “working to undo this for years.”
POLITICO
The House defeateda bipartisan bill aimed at deescalation training for law enforcement officials. The Senate version was led by John Cornyn.
The proposal failed to get the two-thirds support needed for expedited passage. What happened: Late Tuesday, the House defeated legislation aimed at promoting police deescalation training. The measure won a majority — 247-160-1 — but failed to gain the two-thirds margin needed for expedited passage under suspension of the rules.
Comments / 0