These Are the Best and Worst Vision Gran Turismo Concept Cars
The Vision Gran Turismo initiative started almost a decade ago, and in that time it’s given the gaming series about 30 concepts, wildly ranging in size, shape and performance. Franchise producer Kazunori Yamauchi asked automakers to create their ideal vision of a “sporty coupe” just for the game, and to this day companies continue to honor the request. Ferrari, for example, just introduced its Vision Gran Turismo last weekend. Some Vision GT concepts have inspired or influenced the development of actual sports cars, while others have even been built into running prototypes.
Ferrari Stops Taking Orders on 2023 Purosangue SUV Because of Two-Year Wait
In a series of events that should be surprising to absolutely no one, the 2023 Ferrari Purosangue is a runaway hit for the Italian supercar maker. In fact, the company’s first SUV is so popular that Ferrari has reportedly stopped taking orders for it. Wait time for some customers has reached the two-year mark.
This $3 Million De Tomaso P900 is a 900 HP Track-Hungry Hypercar
It’s a day that ends in a “y”, which means there’s a new hypercar on the block. Our latest entrant is the De Tomaso P900, and it’s quite a looker. Unlike most of the latest hypercar concepts we see, the P900 isn’t electric. Instead, it has a newly developed 60 degree V12 that is meant to run on synthetic fuels.
2024 Audi RS6, RS7 Get More Power With 600-HP Performance Models
The Audi RS6 and RS7 were already brutally quick, but the new Performance version will boost power even further. For 2024, they now make 621 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, an increase of 30 hp and 37 lb-ft compared to what they offered previously. There’s certainly nothing wrong with the outgoing version’s 591 hp and 590 lb-ft, but a little extra power is rarely a bad thing.
What the Hell Is This Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Commercial?
Lamborghini officially revealed the slightly lifted, rally-inspired Huracán Sterrato this week. We’re not convinced anyone’s ever actually going to off road one, but it’s still kind of cool. After all, it still has a 610-hp V10 and can hit 60 mph in the low-three-second range. But then Lamborghini released a promotional video for it and completely took all focus off the car.
The 2024 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Is Officially Here With 610 HP and Lifted Suspension
It’s been a few years since Lamborghini revealed the off-road-focused Huracan Sterrato concept. And somehow, someone convinced Lamborghini to actually put it into production. Now it’s finally here in all its high-riding V10 glory. If you were irrationally hoping for a Huracan with Jeep Wrangler ground clearance, you’re...
Mattia Binotto Quits as Ferrari F1 Principal
At the start of the 2022 season, things were beginning to look up for Ferrari. They had a strong driver pairing and had built one of the prettiest cars on the grid in line with Formula 1’s new technical regulations. But after picking up race wins at the start of the year, things have been unraveling for the Italian team. That reached a head this week as team boss Mattia Binotto has announced he’s leaving the Scuderia.
Check Out All the Quirks and Features of Renault's Clio V6
Europe gets all sorts of cars that America never will. Some, such as the Fiat Multipla are interesting but not particularly desirable. But then there’s the Renault Clio V6: a rear-wheel-drive, mid-engine hot hatch based on a front-drive economy car. Would it have sold well in the U.S.? Absolutely not. But is it ridiculously cool? Hell yeah, it is.
At $81,000, Is This 2010 Audi R8 4.2 Quattro a Great Deal?
The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice Audi R8 claims to be in no hurry to sell, stating that they are “testing the waters” with the ad. We’ll just have to see if its passes our test. One of the great drivers of the...
At $7,000, Will This Mileage-Heavy 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser Cruise to a Quick Sale?
People love Toyota’s Land Cruiser and most, like today’s Nice Price or No Dice FJ80, show lots of miles as a result. This one may have done more than most, but as a result, will its price also add up?. In yesterday’s 2010 Audi R8 4.2 Quattro ad,...
Ford Celebrates 150,000 Mustang Mach-Es, Lands Second in U.S. EV Sales
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is into its second year of production, believe it or not, and Ford is celebrating the assembly of the 150,000th Mustang Mach-e with optimism for the future of its EVs. The milestone Mustang Mach-e rolled off the line at Ford’s Cuautitlán (coo-ow-teet-lán) Stamping and Assembly Plant in Mexico state, where production is ramping up as the Ford factory expands.
Jalopnik’s Top Automotive Podcast Recommendations for Long Road Trips
When you’re out on the road, a great album or the rumble of your engine isn’t always enough to keep you entertained. If you want something to keep the mind working, then a podcast is a great way to pass the hours. But, with thousands upon thousands of...
This 2004 Volkswagen Touareg V10 TDI Is a Great Reminder That Cheap Does Not Mean Affordable
Man, the Volkswagen Touareg V10 TDI was cool. It was understated and luxurious but also made enough torque to pull stumps out of the ground. And 99.999 percent of people who saw it would never notice it was special. It was an SUV you bought to flex how much you didn’t need to flex.
Audi A6, A7 Recalled For Back Seat Spills That Could Cut Engine Power
Audi is recalling over 50,000 midsize sedans and wagons due to a potential risk of power loss in the event of liquid spills in the back seat. A gateway control module under the back seat of the 2019-2022 Audi A6 and A7 could cut power to the engine if a spill in the rear seeps into the electronics, and the unexpected power loss creates a crash risk, according to Consumer Reports.
A Hydrogen Electric Honda CR-V Is Coming In 2024
While some may not agree that hydrogen is the way forward for cars, a few automakers are still pursing the tech. Hyundai still sells the Nexo, is pursuing the freight business with its XCIENT fuel cell truck, and teasing us with the N Vision 74 concept; Toyota has been pursuing hydrogen for a while now with its two generations of the Mirai. Now Honda is following suit by bringing a hydrogen vehicle to market. The company announced that a hydrogen EV CR-V is coming in 2024.
Honda Says Level 3 Autonomous Features to Come Standard on U.S. Models by 2030
Honda announced Wednesday the next generation of its suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems—Honda Sensing 360 and Honda Sensing Elite—will arrive in the U.S. in the late 2020s, with the technology coming standard by 2030. With improvement to the AI and expanded sensory range, future Hondas will reach Level 3 autonomy. That’s if Honda can really pull it off.
F1 Wants Active Aero in 2026 to Make the Leader Slower
Active aerodynamics is a technical development that F1 has flirted with over the past decade. Driver-adjustable front wing flaps were introduced in 2009. The controversial Drag Reduction System (DRS) replaced the adjustable flaps in 2011. Rear-wing DRS was implemented in a way to make overtaking easier. Now, Formula 1 is considering a replacement for DRS as a method of handicapping car performance, starting with the championship’s next ruleset in 2026.
