While some may not agree that hydrogen is the way forward for cars, a few automakers are still pursing the tech. Hyundai still sells the Nexo, is pursuing the freight business with its XCIENT fuel cell truck, and teasing us with the N Vision 74 concept; Toyota has been pursuing hydrogen for a while now with its two generations of the Mirai. Now Honda is following suit by bringing a hydrogen vehicle to market. The company announced that a hydrogen EV CR-V is coming in 2024.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO