Crisis managers warn Bankman-Fried: Shut up
Sam Bankman-Fried’s inability to pipe down has fueled public fascination and government scrutiny around the downfall of FTX and his related businesses.
Congressional Democrats: Not a chance of reopening climate law
The president has been clear about his support for establishing a U.S. manufacturing base for electric vehicles.
Tesla, Paypal add more lobbyists
NEW BUSINESS: Tesla has added a new outside firm to its roster of lobbyists in Washington. Elon Musk’s auto company retained a team of former Hill tax hands at Washington Council Ernst & Young last month to lobby on tax provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act related to vehicles, manufacturing and energy, according to a newly filed disclosure.
China built new military post near disputed Indian border, satellite images show
BREAKING — USA WINS!: The U.S. won a nervy, NERVY game against Iran 1-0. They're moving on to the Round of 16 against the Netherlands. Hope the NatSec Daily family will watch along with us at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — China has built...
How 2 Russian refugees got to Alaska
When Russian authorities knocked on their doors in late September, SERGEY and MAKSIM knew not to answer. If they did, they’d be drafted to fight in Ukraine as part of President VLADIMIR PUTIN’s nationwide mobilization. Instead, the pair embarked on a perilous five-day journey through the Bering Strait...
Clippings: Plants for gardeners who think big
While certainly not true of everyone, Americans tend to embrace size. We clearly go in for large homes, vehicles and meal portions. Appropriately, our theme today is supersized plants – though not the kinds that usually spring to mind. Take bromeliads, for example. Pineapple plants, giant Alcantarea and others can be impressive, but their proportions won’t take your breath away. The queen of the Andes (Puya raimondii), however, will. This high-altitude, terrestrial bromeliad, discovered in Bolivia in...
DC's FTX takeaway? Don't change much
If you’ve been holding your breath for a dramatic shift in the public response to crypto, seek medical attention immediately. It’s been three weeks since crypto exchange FTX melted down. But as events of the past day have made clear, the post-collapse landscape bears an eerie resemblance to the pre-collapse landscape.
A Flood of Venezuelan Migrants Is Angering Other Venezuelans
Longtime residents resent the new arrivals’ illegal entry, but they’re not happy with Biden’s attempts to stem the flow.
We're No. 30!
SURVEY SAYS — Scandinavian countries are the closest to achieving sustainable economies, according to a new survey of performance on a wide range of sustainability metrics. The U.S. is a distant 30th place — right above China — in the rankings by SolAbility, a Seoul- and Zurich-based consulting firm. The company's Global Sustainable Competitiveness Index weighs physical resources, efficient use of resources, intellectual capital, social cohesion and governance.
Seasonal worker visa puts migrants at risk of exploitation, say supermarkets
Britain’s hastily designed seasonal worker visa is causing a headache for supermarkets, which are concerned its structure is incompatible with their public pledges on preventing human rights abuses and debt bondage in their supply chains. All the big supermarkets have been holding urgent roundtable meetings with growers and others...
Hong Kong divided over China's COVID-19 protests
The recent wave of protests against China's anti-virus restrictions was a ray of hope for some supporters of Hong Kong's own pro-democracy movement after local authorities stifled it using a national security law enacted in 2020. Thomas So, who joined about a dozen students from the Chinese mainland staging a rare protest this week at the University of Hong Kong, is among them.“If mainland China falls apart, I wouldn’t say it’s none of my business,” said So, who held up an electric candle and a blank sheet of paper symbolizing defiance against censorship at the protest. “When I support...
Zero Covid comes home to roost
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
I went to Québec City and felt like I jetted off to Europe without leaving North America. Here's how it compares and what it's like to visit.
Insider's reporter noted similarities between Québec City, Canada, and Europe on recent trips, from old-world architecture to cobblestone streets.
Weekend Plantings: Olive trees for your Central Florida landscape
The first olive trees I saw in Florida were at Epcot, long ago. They were attractive and healthy, but I wondered how this Mediterranean species (Olea europaea) would fare long-term in the Sunshine State. Seemingly, however, they grow well here, though Central Florida may be their southern limit. Cold hardy to temperatures in the low teens, olive trees thrive on poor, sandy sites in sun and should be fertilized lightly. These handsome trees, which grow rapidly,...
Natural gas tug-of-war
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent Europe knocking on the United States’ door looking for natural gas. Meanwhile, some communities in the United States are trying to ban it. Montgomery County, Md., made moves this week to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural...
Tobacco’s loss is pot’s gain
In 2009, a combined 112 million Americans used either tobacco or marijuana. In 2020, the last year for which the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration posted data, 120 million used either. As a public health matter, that’s bad news. According to a new Canadian study published in the...
Friendly advice for Macron
LET THE LEGAL FUN BEGIN — Ottawa has sovereignty on the mind after Alberta Premier DANIELLE SMITH tabled her long-awaited sovereignty act. Here's a primer on what's in the first bill of the Smith era. One of the head-turning planks in the legislation tabled Tuesday appeared to give Cabinet...
Opinion | I’ve Seen Military Intervention in Haiti Up Close. We Can’t Repeat the Same Mistakes.
As Biden seeks to assemble an international intervention, learning from the past is key.
[REDACTED] on the Hill
Send tips | Subscribe here | Follow Politico Canada. Thanks for reading Ottawa Playbook. We're your hosts, Nick Taylor-Vaisey and Maura Forrest. Today, we still have questions about the federal Indo-Pacific strategy. We also have questions about redacted documents tabled at the Rouleau Commission. And if you have plans for this evening’s cocktail circuit, make sure you have comfortable shoes.
Look who’s not coming to dinner
Here’s what NatSecDaily wants to know: Why is French President EMMANUEL MACRON in town tonight for a state dinner?. Set aside that France is America’s oldest ally and that a French leader has sat down for a fancy meal with every one of his U.S. counterparts since BILL CLINTON. The real question is why France is receiving the honor instead of another nation.
