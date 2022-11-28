ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Why Sam Bankman-Fried is ignoring his lawyers

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POLITICO

DC's FTX takeaway? Don't change much

If you’ve been holding your breath for a dramatic shift in the public response to crypto, seek medical attention immediately. It’s been three weeks since crypto exchange FTX melted down. But as events of the past day have made clear, the post-collapse landscape bears an eerie resemblance to the pre-collapse landscape.
KENTUCKY STATE
POLITICO

Trump’s ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’ moment

With help from Jesús Rodríguez, Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer and Charlie Mahtesian. What up, Recast family! The White House readies for its inaugural state dinner hosting President Emmanuel Macron of France, tributes pour in after the passing of Rep. Donald McEachin and the U.S. men’s soccer team seeks to advance to the World Cup knockout stage with a win over Iran. First, the continued fallout from that now-infamous Mar-a-Lago dinner.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Tesla, Paypal add more lobbyists

NEW BUSINESS: Tesla has added a new outside firm to its roster of lobbyists in Washington. Elon Musk’s auto company retained a team of former Hill tax hands at Washington Council Ernst & Young last month to lobby on tax provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act related to vehicles, manufacturing and energy, according to a newly filed disclosure.
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

How 2 Russian refugees got to Alaska

When Russian authorities knocked on their doors in late September, SERGEY and MAKSIM knew not to answer. If they did, they’d be drafted to fight in Ukraine as part of President VLADIMIR PUTIN’s nationwide mobilization. Instead, the pair embarked on a perilous five-day journey through the Bering Strait...
ALASKA STATE
POLITICO

We're No. 30!

SURVEY SAYS — Scandinavian countries are the closest to achieving sustainable economies, according to a new survey of performance on a wide range of sustainability metrics. The U.S. is a distant 30th place — right above China — in the rankings by SolAbility, a Seoul- and Zurich-based consulting firm. The company's Global Sustainable Competitiveness Index weighs physical resources, efficient use of resources, intellectual capital, social cohesion and governance.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

K Street turns out to raise cash for Warnock

K STREET TURNS OUT FOR WARNOCK IN RUNOFF’S FINAL STRETCH: Dozens of lobbyists from some of K Street’s biggest firms, companies and trade associations along with nearly half of the Senate Democratic Caucus hosted a fundraiser last night for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) ahead of Tuesday’s runoff election against Republican Herschel Walker, according to an invitation obtained by PI.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Guardian

Seasonal worker visa puts migrants at risk of exploitation, say supermarkets

Britain’s hastily designed seasonal worker visa is causing a headache for supermarkets, which are concerned its structure is incompatible with their public pledges on preventing human rights abuses and debt bondage in their supply chains. All the big supermarkets have been holding urgent roundtable meetings with growers and others...
POLITICO

Pelosi passes California’s baton

THE BUZZ: For the first time in years, Nancy Pelosi won’t be the top Californian in the House. Democratic leadership elections yesterday elevated two Californians who don’t represent San Francisco. Rep. Pete Aguilar of Redlands will be the third-highest-ranking Democrat in the House, serving as caucus chairman, and Los Angeles Rep. Ted Lieu beat out Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell to become vice chair — the first Asian-American in a top-tier House leadership role.
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Look who’s not coming to dinner

Here’s what NatSecDaily wants to know: Why is French President EMMANUEL MACRON in town tonight for a state dinner?. Set aside that France is America’s oldest ally and that a French leader has sat down for a fancy meal with every one of his U.S. counterparts since BILL CLINTON. The real question is why France is receiving the honor instead of another nation.
POLITICO

Zero Covid comes home to roost

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POLITICO

Friendly advice for Macron

LET THE LEGAL FUN BEGIN — Ottawa has sovereignty on the mind after Alberta Premier DANIELLE SMITH tabled her long-awaited sovereignty act. Here's a primer on what's in the first bill of the Smith era. One of the head-turning planks in the legislation tabled Tuesday appeared to give Cabinet...

Comments / 0

Community Policy