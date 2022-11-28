Most cancers therapies could trigger pores and skin and nail modifications. Discuss together with your well being care workforce to be taught what uncomfortable side effects your therapy could trigger. Whereas pores and skin issues attributable to radiation remedy and chemotherapy are sometimes delicate, they might be extra extreme in case you are receiving a stem cell transplant, focused remedy, or immunotherapy. Let your well being care workforce know in the event you discover any pores and skin modifications to allow them to be handled promptly.

2 DAYS AGO