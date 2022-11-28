Read full article on original website
Related
cohaitungchi.com
Skin and Nail Changes during Cancer Treatment
Most cancers therapies could trigger pores and skin and nail modifications. Discuss together with your well being care workforce to be taught what uncomfortable side effects your therapy could trigger. Whereas pores and skin issues attributable to radiation remedy and chemotherapy are sometimes delicate, they might be extra extreme in case you are receiving a stem cell transplant, focused remedy, or immunotherapy. Let your well being care workforce know in the event you discover any pores and skin modifications to allow them to be handled promptly.
cohaitungchi.com
Dog Ear Dermatitis: Causes, Signs and Management
Fleas spread rapidly through a dog’s coat and their bites may cause skin irritation and itchiness. Dogs with an infestation of fleas tend to scratch, rub, and chew themselves intensively, which can lead to hair loss and secondary skin infections. If a dog is allergic to flea bite saliva,...
cohaitungchi.com
How to Remove Dip Powder at Home (Without Ruining Your Nails)
Dip powder nails (also known as SNS nails) have recently become synonymous with gorgeous, long-lasting color that (supposedly) doesn’t sacrifice the health of your nails. The only problem is, just like gel, removing it at home can be pretty tricky (read: damaging), which is why the process has been getting some flack.
Comments / 0