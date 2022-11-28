ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 24

Jim Book
3d ago

Bet the judges in Portland are considerably more of the liberal, legislate from the bench, jurists who are overturned by the Supreme Court more often than not, who will find it Constitutional, which as far as my reading of both State and Federal Constitutions is totally unconstitutional.

Reply(1)
16
Marilyn Leno
3d ago

this isn't going to stop those Bad Boys from getting what they want when they commit crimes you're never going to stop the bad boys unless you get an eye for an eye and a tooth for tooth our laws here against criminals are a joke

Reply(6)
15
Christopher Willich
3d ago

Several sheriff's have already came forward saying they would not enforce this unconstitutional rather pathetic measure.

Reply
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

SAF Files Federal Challenge To Oregon Measure 114

The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon challenging provisions of Ballot Measure 114, the restrictive gun control initiative passed Nov. 8 which bans standard capacity ammunition magazines among its tenets. Joining SAF in the legal action
OREGON STATE
columbiagorgenews.com

Sherman sheriff, others file to block new gun restrictions

Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Nov. 18 filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division...
SHERMAN COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Commissioners will address security issues at KGH

KENNEWICK – The Benton County Board of Commissioners Tuesday approved an emergency declaration to address security issues at the old Kennewick General Hospital at 900 South Auburn St. Since the county has taken possession of the building on Nov. 1, the property and associated buildings have been subject to numerous break-ins and vandalism.
KENNEWICK, WA
WWEEK

Multnomah County Pays Out Nearly $2 Million Settlement to Stiffed Employees

Last month, a judge approved a nearly $2 million payout by Multnomah County to settle a 2019 wage lawsuit originally brought by five corrections deputies. Now, checks have gone out to thousands of current and former county employees affected by faulty math and unauthorized deductions from their paychecks. As WW...
elkhornmediagroup.com

La Grande Forestry Consultant Named Operator of the Year by ODF

LA GRANDE – (Release from the Oregon Department of Forestry) La Grande-based forestry consultant Chuck Sarrett of Full Circle Consulting has been chosen as Operator of the Year for Eastern Oregon. Sarrett was chosen last month by one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. Two others were chosen for Northwest and Southwest Oregon respectively. The recipients will be recognized in Salem at the January 4 meeting of the Board. The other selected firms are:
LA GRANDE, OR
610KONA

Benton County: Security Issues Plaguing Old KGH

(Kennewick, WA) -- It's been a headache. Benton County says ever since they closed on buying the old Kennewick General Hospital to convert it into an in-patient treatment and mental health recovery center, it's been subject to increasingly severe break-ins and vandalism. It was on November 1st, that Benton County closed escrow on the purchase of the old Kennewick General Hospital property and other buildings off 900 South Auburn St. in Kennewick. Since they took possession of the facility, county administrators report $12,000 in flood damage resulting from cut water pipes, 15 broken windows, 5 broken doors, destruction of numerous fixtures, significant clean-up costs from fire extinguishers being inappropriately discharged, and almost daily overtime costs for staff to respond to issues after hours.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

It’s election day in Morrow County

HEPPNER – The election season comes to an end in Morrow County when the polls close tonight (Tuesday). Registered voters in the county are being asked to vote on petitions to recall Commissioner Melissa Lindsay and Commissioner Jim Doherty. The filing of those petitions came too late to make...
MORROW COUNTY, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Nearly 1,700 Homeless Now Have Homes, Wheeler Still Wants Internment Camps, and Arizona Republicans Refuse to Certify Election

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! If you love...
PORTLAND, OR
earnthenecklace.com

Genevieve Reaume Leaving KATU: Where Is the Oregon Reporter Going?

Genevieve Reaume has been bringing all the latest news coverage to her hometown viewers for half a decade. And now, she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Genevieve Reaume announced she is leaving KATU ABC 2 News at the end of November 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions from the residents of Portland, Oregon. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Portland. Here’s what Genevieve Reaume said about leaving KATU News.
PORTLAND, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Murdock: Kotek faces a rural uphill battle

UMATILLA COUNTY – Oregon Governor-Elect Tina Kotek says she plans to represent all of the state, not just her home base of Portland or the heavily-populated I-5 corridor. Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock says he will wait and watch with interest. “I think she has an uphill battle from...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Clackamas County voters ignore races, creating problems

Joe K. Meyer: Commission seats could have swung in the other direction had more people marked their ballots 'down ticket' With another election cycle winding down, I want to sincerely thank my fellow Clackamas County residents (and everyone else throughout Oregon!) who exercised their civic duty this November. If you're reading this and you voted, give yourself a well-deserved pat on the back! Now, a question for everyone congratulating themselves: how many of you only voted at the "top of the ticket" and left all other sections of your ballot blank? For those who may not know, this phenomenon is...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Madras tops 8,000

Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
MADRAS, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Project PATH to ease homelessness in Umatilla County

UMATILLA, Ore.- Umatilla County, in partnership with Stepping Stone Alliance, is breaking ground on Project PATH (Practical Assistance through Transitional Housing), in Hermiston on Tuesday, November, 29, at 12 p.m. According to a Umatilla press release, the funds for Project Path were secured in the Spring of 2022 when the...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy