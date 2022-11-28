ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

WATE

Chef Mo brings his famous Sunday Brunch to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Chef Mo is bringing back his popular Sunday Brunch and to celebrate he brings his famous Chicken & Waffles into the studio. Soon Chef Mo of Knoxville will be bringing back his incredibly popular Sunday Brunch which will consist of a variety of all-you-can-eat options including and omelet bar and a Belgium waffle bar. Nothing goes better with a waffle at bunch than Chef Mo’s famous fried chicken but there will also be an assortment of carved meats with fresh fruits and vegetables.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Many Christmas parades for you to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year and many cities are hosting their annual Christmas parades this weekend! Here are some parades big and small for you and the family to Find Your Fun. Thursday, Dec. 1:. Lenior City’s Christmas parade kicks off on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Festival of Lights returns to Knox Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 24th annual Holiday Festival of Lights is back in Knox County, with the official kickoff celebration at the Cove at Concord Park. It’s a family-friendly and pet-friendly (leash required) event starting on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. and will run through Dec. 31. Mayor Glenn Jacobs will be there when the festival begins to welcome guest and pass out candy “Kanes.”
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Appalachia concert series brings big names to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The East Tennessee hills are alive with the sound of music that comes out of them. The Appalachia Sessions are coming to the Bijou Theatre on Monday, December 5.The series is being put on by the East Tennessee Historical Society to support literacy and speak into the lives of underserved children in Appalachia. Tickets are on sale now.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTHR

'Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas' premieres Thursday

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Music icon Dolly Parton is sharing the "mountain magic" she has always felt in and around Dollywood at Christmas. The new movie musical "Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas" premieres Thursday, Dec. 1, on NBC and Peacock. The modern-day movie follows the frenetic backstage story...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

CBS announces 2022 holiday specials schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CBS has announced its seasonal specials, featuring iconic films, such as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”. The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without childhood holiday classics so grab a blanket and a cup of hot cocoa!. full schedule...
KNOXVILLE, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Lees Fusion Cafe in Pigeon Forge

Lees Fusion Cafe has been serving up the best Asian food since 2006. Located on the ground floor of the Grand Lodge, this venerable Pigeon Forge eatery is a must-visit for visitors and locals alike. The restaurant's a la carte menu is an absolute delight, while its dine-in and take-out options are equally enticing. This family-friendly establishment also boasts an award-winning kids' menu, which will delight the family's youngest members.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee

Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Knoxville City Council addresses Greyhound complaints

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon is exploring legal, administrative or legislative remedies that would ensure private bus operations don’t impede city bus operations or add undue costs to their public transportation system. Knoxville City Council addresses Greyhound complaints. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon is exploring legal, administrative or legislative remedies that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TDOT could create 'Choice Lanes' in Tennessee

From east to west, congestion continues to be a problem in Tennessee. But soon, that could change. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien looks into a new proposal from state leaders that are getting mixed reviews. TDOT could create ‘Choice Lanes’ in Tennessee. From east to west, congestion continues...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Evacuated Pigeon Forge Junior High students, staff return to school

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Junior High officials evacuated students and staff Tuesday after they found a note referencing a bomb in a bathroom, according to Principal Danny Rucker said. At approximately 10:00 a.m., administrators learned about a note written on a bathroom wall that referenced a bomb,...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Investigation finds 'issues' with Newport Utilities

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation into allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities found several issues including wasteful spending and poor oversight over a five-year period. Investigation finds ‘issues’ with Newport Utilities. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation into allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities found several...
KNOXVILLE, TN

