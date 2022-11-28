Read full article on original website
‘Leave Your Lights On’ Minnesota Sheriff Shares Tips During The Holiday Season
A Minnesota Sheriff has offered up a few tips for those vacationing or leaving their home this holiday season. While the tips seem like common sense, the tips do offer a look into what would-be criminals are looking for when it comes to picking the homes to break into. Ramsey...
fox9.com
Crash leaves semi trailer hanging over I-694 overpass
OAKDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A crash along I-694 in Oakdale has left a semi's trailer hanging over the side of an overpass. Traffic cameras show the jack-knifed semi blocking northbound lanes on I-694 over County Road 14 around 8 p.m. An alert from MnDOT warned I-694 was expected to be closed for three hours.
Man steals car with kids inside, father tracks them down using thief's vehicle
A father-of-four was able to track down his stolen vehicle – which had his kids inside – using another vehicle stolen by the same suspect in Minneapolis. The incident unfolded near the 800 block of Russell Avenue North, where the suspect abandoned his vehicle – which was also stolen – at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mixin’ It Up Bakery Temporarily Closed Following Small Fire
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - A Sauk Rapids bakery has temporarily closed following a small fire. Mixin' It Up Gluten Free Bakery owner Jessi Brinkman says when they arrived to the business Thanksgiving morning, they found the room filled with smoke from a basket of laundry they had dried the night before.
Can you pass a snow plow?
MINNEAPOLIS – It's that time of year, and a WCCO viewer D.J. from Shakopee asked us this Good Question: Can you pass plows? The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says there is some flexibility when it comes to their fleet.MORE: Snow Emergencies, School Closings & Delays"It's not a simple answer, but a majority of the time we tell you it's better to stay back. It's safer for you, and it's safer for our crews," said MnDOT's Anne Meyer.She says MnDOT has about 100 plow crashes a year. She says visibility and wing blades make passing a dicey decision. "You don't know really what's going on ahead of that snow plow, so that makes it challenging to pass," Meyer said.As for a lighter snow day?MORE: WCCO's NEXT Weather homepage"If it's a dry day, if they're on one side of the roadway, there's plenty of room to pass a plow, that's an OK situation," she said.But the ideal situation: "Stay back, stay alive."Meyer says she is speaking on plow rules for MnDOT plows, but says the rules may vary for county or city trucks.
willmarradio.com
Two women hurt in pickup-semi collision west of Hector
(Hector MN-) Two women were hurt yesterday when their pickup and a semi collided on Highway 212, about a mile west of Hector. Driver Irma Rosales and passenger 20-year-old Katerin Garciagonzalez, both of Buffalo Lake, were taken to the Olivia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The truck driver, 48-year-old Matthew Arkell of Lamberton, was not hurt. Both vehicles were westbound on 212 when the collision occured just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Roads were snow and ice covered at the time.
Minneapolis residents left fuming, and freezing, after Xcel Energy cut power for hours on frigid day
MINNEAPOLIS – Hundreds of south Minneapolis residents hunkered down without heat for nearly eight hours Wednesday after their power was turned off – on purpose.The Cannons are just two of more than 600 people who were left in the cold. Gerald Cannon says he and his wife were told their power would be off for three hours, starting at 10 a.m. But instead, it went off an hour early."When we called Xcel, they said that it would be on at one o'clock. We sat around, waited. One o'clock came. No electricity," he said. "But we kept getting the runaround from...
knsiradio.com
Wind Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – You’ll want to hold onto your hat across central Minnesota on Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 3:00 p.m. Friday to 3:00 a.m. Saturday in Benton, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright County. Meteorologists say wind will come from the northwest at 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.
Circle Pines man injured in truck vs. train crash in NW Minnesota
WINGER, Minn. – A Circle Pines man was hurt when the box truck he was driving collided with a train in northwestern Minnesota.The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 9:13 a.m. near the city of Winger.The 58-year-old truck driver "stopped too close to the train tracks" and was struck by a Canadian Pacific train. He suffered minor injuries.Authorities say there wasn't a cross arm at the crossing. The investigation is ongoing.
Couple critically injured in Kanabec County home attack identified
A fundraiser has been launched for a Kanabec County couple after an attack in their home left them in critical condition. Deputies with the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office were called to a home in rural Ogilvie around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday. At the scene, deputies found husband and wife Jeff and Becky Ponto in critical condition.
Three People Hurt in Stearns County Crash
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday. It happened just before 1:00 p.m. in Wakefield Township southwest of Cold Spring. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 71-year-old Virginia Sharples was making a left turn from her driveway to head north on...
Tools Stolen in Waite Park; Vehicle Stolen in St. Cloud
Waite Park Police is reporting a burglary from a garage on the 500 block of 3rd Street South where two tool boxes were taken along with various tools. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says one of them is described as a dark gray Mastercraft tool box with oil wrenches, metric and standard wrenches, gear puller, a hack saw, a torque wrench and standard sockets. The other tool box is a red Craftsman that includes an air chisel and wrench.
knsiradio.com
Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport Closes Runways Due to Heavy Snow, Diverting Flights to St. Cloud Regional Airport
(KNSI) – Heavy snowfall shut down Minnesota’s largest airport leading to at least one plane getting diverted to St. Cloud. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport closed its runways due to excessive snowfall and low visibility on Tuesday. Flightradar shows flights nearing MSP have been in a holding pattern,...
fox9.com
Winter storm warning issued for much of Twin Cities, 4-7 inches expected
(FOX 9) - Snow is beginning to taper off in the Twin Cities metro, but the evening commute on Tuesday is expected to be slow going as roads remain slippery and covered in snow. A winter storm system, which prompted a winter storm warning and winter weather advisory, dumped several...
41-year-old Sherburne County man killed after crashing car into ditch
A 41-year-old man is dead after crashing his car into a ditch in central Minnesota Sunday night. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, James R. Neumann, 41, of Palmer Township, was traveling east on 17th Street in Palmer Township at around 7:15 p.m. As he neared the intersection...
kfgo.com
2 dead after Thursday crash in Douglas County
CARLOS, Minn. (KFGO) – Two people who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Douglas County have died. The Minnesota State Patrol said around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos, a minivan and SUV crashed at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 5. The couple in...
willmarradio.com
Man Involved In Prior Lake Police Standoff Facing Charges
(Prior Lake, MN) -- A man involved in a standoff with Prior Lake police is facing charges. Police say the 31-year-old suspect fired shots from inside a home where he was holed up Friday. He was taken into custody after an eight hour standoff with police and faces numerous charges. The man was already wanted on warrants for first-degree burglary and fleeing police in a vehicle.
3 at trauma centers in critical condition after rural MN attack
Two victims and their alleged attacker are all in critical condition following a pre-dawn assault in east-central Minnesota. According to the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home in rural Ogilvie around 4:40 a.m. Sunday and found two adults who were in critical condition from "injuries of an attack."
Carver man charged after standoff with police in Prior Lake
A Carver man arrested after a lengthy standoff with police in Prior Lake on Friday faces multiple new felony charges. Prosecutors in Scott County on Monday charged Sean M. Rasmussen, 31, with first-degree burglary, terroristic threats, reckless discharge of a firearm, a firearms violation and giving a false name to a police officer.
kvsc.org
