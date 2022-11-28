ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherburne County, MN

fox9.com

Crash leaves semi trailer hanging over I-694 overpass

OAKDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A crash along I-694 in Oakdale has left a semi's trailer hanging over the side of an overpass. Traffic cameras show the jack-knifed semi blocking northbound lanes on I-694 over County Road 14 around 8 p.m. An alert from MnDOT warned I-694 was expected to be closed for three hours.
OAKDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Can you pass a snow plow?

MINNEAPOLIS – It's that time of year, and a WCCO viewer D.J. from Shakopee asked us this Good Question: Can you pass plows?   The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says there is some flexibility when it comes to their fleet.MORE: Snow Emergencies, School Closings & Delays"It's not a simple answer, but a majority of the time we tell you it's better to stay back. It's safer for you, and it's safer for our crews," said MnDOT's Anne Meyer.She says MnDOT has about 100 plow crashes a year. She says visibility and wing blades make passing a dicey decision.  "You don't know really what's going on ahead of that snow plow, so that makes it challenging to pass," Meyer said.As for a lighter snow day?MORE: WCCO's NEXT Weather homepage"If it's a dry day, if they're on one side of the roadway, there's plenty of room to pass a plow, that's an OK situation," she said.But the ideal situation: "Stay back, stay alive."Meyer says she is speaking on plow rules for MnDOT plows, but says the rules may vary for county or city trucks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Two women hurt in pickup-semi collision west of Hector

(Hector MN-) Two women were hurt yesterday when their pickup and a semi collided on Highway 212, about a mile west of Hector. Driver Irma Rosales and passenger 20-year-old Katerin Garciagonzalez, both of Buffalo Lake, were taken to the Olivia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The truck driver, 48-year-old Matthew Arkell of Lamberton, was not hurt. Both vehicles were westbound on 212 when the collision occured just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Roads were snow and ice covered at the time.
HECTOR, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis residents left fuming, and freezing, after Xcel Energy cut power for hours on frigid day

MINNEAPOLIS – Hundreds of south Minneapolis residents hunkered down without heat for nearly eight hours Wednesday after their power was turned off – on purpose.The Cannons are just two of more than 600 people who were left in the cold. Gerald Cannon says he and his wife were told their power would be off for three hours, starting at 10 a.m. But instead, it went off an hour early."When we called Xcel, they said that it would be on at one o'clock. We sat around, waited. One o'clock came. No electricity," he said. "But we kept getting the runaround from...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Wind Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – You’ll want to hold onto your hat across central Minnesota on Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 3:00 p.m. Friday to 3:00 a.m. Saturday in Benton, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright County. Meteorologists say wind will come from the northwest at 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Circle Pines man injured in truck vs. train crash in NW Minnesota

WINGER, Minn. – A Circle Pines man was hurt when the box truck he was driving collided with a train in northwestern Minnesota.The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 9:13 a.m. near the city of Winger.The 58-year-old truck driver "stopped too close to the train tracks" and was struck by a Canadian Pacific train. He suffered minor injuries.Authorities say there wasn't a cross arm at the crossing. The investigation is ongoing.
CIRCLE PINES, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Three People Hurt in Stearns County Crash

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday. It happened just before 1:00 p.m. in Wakefield Township southwest of Cold Spring. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 71-year-old Virginia Sharples was making a left turn from her driveway to head north on...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Tools Stolen in Waite Park; Vehicle Stolen in St. Cloud

Waite Park Police is reporting a burglary from a garage on the 500 block of 3rd Street South where two tool boxes were taken along with various tools. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says one of them is described as a dark gray Mastercraft tool box with oil wrenches, metric and standard wrenches, gear puller, a hack saw, a torque wrench and standard sockets. The other tool box is a red Craftsman that includes an air chisel and wrench.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kfgo.com

2 dead after Thursday crash in Douglas County

CARLOS, Minn. (KFGO) – Two people who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Douglas County have died. The Minnesota State Patrol said around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos, a minivan and SUV crashed at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 5. The couple in...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Man Involved In Prior Lake Police Standoff Facing Charges

(Prior Lake, MN) -- A man involved in a standoff with Prior Lake police is facing charges. Police say the 31-year-old suspect fired shots from inside a home where he was holed up Friday. He was taken into custody after an eight hour standoff with police and faces numerous charges. The man was already wanted on warrants for first-degree burglary and fleeing police in a vehicle.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Carver man charged after standoff with police in Prior Lake

A Carver man arrested after a lengthy standoff with police in Prior Lake on Friday faces multiple new felony charges. Prosecutors in Scott County on Monday charged Sean M. Rasmussen, 31, with first-degree burglary, terroristic threats, reckless discharge of a firearm, a firearms violation and giving a false name to a police officer.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
kvsc.org

41-Year-Old Man Died in Sunday Night Crash in Sherburne County

A man was killed in a car crash southwest of Deulm Sunday evening. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department says at approximately 7:15 p.m. 41-year-old James R. Neumann was traveling east on 17th Street when his vehicle approached the T intersection of 110th Avenue. Neumann’s vehicle went through the intersection, left the road and crashed into a ditch.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN

