Canton, OH

wnewsj.com

BBK Final: Clinton-Massie 57 Clermont NE 54

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Jerry Trout’s 21 points, including a buzzer-beating three to end the first half, helped Clinton-Massie to a 57-54 win over Clermont Northeastern Wednesday night in a non-league basketball game at Brian P. Mudd Court. “We didn’t come out Friday (loss to Waynesville) and show a...
CLINTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Massie 8th grade boys defeated Wilmington 32-23

The Clinton-Massie eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror eighth grade team 32-23 Monday night at Andy Copeland Gym. Cobe Euton led Massie with 16 points, 11 of those coming in the fourth quarter. Corey Frisch and Ty Martin scored five each while Colson Morgan, Colton...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Lions claw Falcons at Royal Z Lanes

WILMINGTON — The Clinton-Massie girls bowling team was defeated by New Richmond 1,580 to 1,256 Monday at Royal Z Lanes. Lacie Sandlin had a 225 game and finished with a 388 series for Clinton-Massie. SUMMARY. Nov 28, 2022. @Royal Z Lanes. New Richmond 1580 Clinton-Massie 1256. CM: Ava Dondero...
NEW RICHMOND, OH
wnewsj.com

SBAAC POY: Evanshine has put in the work

Most of us see Libby Evanshine and think “What a naturally-gifted athlete she is.”. But don’t be fooled by the ease in which she excels in a sport, whether it’s volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter or track/field in the spring. Evanshine, a senior at...
CLINTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Ohio’s week-long deer gun hunting season is underway

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week is off to a good start, with hunters checking 17,193 deer on Monday, Nov. 28, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Sunday, Dec. 4, and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. In 2021, hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving. From 2019-21, hunters harvested an average of 16,057 deer during the gun season opener.
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

Wilmington Air Park named best airport in Ohio

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Air Park has been recognized as the Best Airport in Ohio for the third year in a row by Ohio Business Magazine in its “Best in Ohio Business” Awards. In announcing the winners, the magazine’s editors noted: “Thousands of people voted in this...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Ohio House passes bill to make hoax emergency calls a felony

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Intentional false reports about school shootings and other hoax emergency calls could be prosecuted as a felony under legislation passed by the Republican-led Ohio House on Wednesday. The bill would create a felony offense for “swatting,” which is when someone knowingly reports a false emergency...
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

Winter crisis program available for income-eligible individuals

The Ohio Development Services Agency and Clinton County Community Action Program will help income-eligible Ohioans stay warm through the winter months. The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program provides a benefit once per heating season to an income-eligible Ohioan’s main heating accounts. Clients can apply in person at Community Action, 789 North Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Eligible clients are those at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guideline that are disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service or have 25% or less bulk fuel supply remaining. The program can also assist in fuel tank replacements, fuel tank testing and heating system repairs. The program operates from Nov. 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.
WILMINGTON, OH

