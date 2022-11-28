ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Bo Poe
3d ago

the MB managers in my area can't wait to promote any man or woman if they hustle and use their head. They work you hard and expect a lot but they make it worth your while. Much respect for that chain.

Kirah Fogg
3d ago

It's not just age it's gender too. I worked at Market Basket for almost 11 years. It took 9 years to become full time. When I first started there a friend and I asked why it was only woman cashiers and men baggers. We were told it was because woman are smarter and can handle running a cash register and men are stronger so the lift and push. Women can't bring in as many carts at a time or lift heavy items and complain about the weather.

Donalds Trump
3d ago

well I work at a market basket just started 3 weeks ago and already got hired for full time and I'm 35

Related
nhbr.com

Legal Briefs: News From Around NH

Longtime attorney Charla Stevens, who retired from McLane Middleton last year and is now owner of Charla Stevens Consulting, will be the keynote speaker at the second annual Mental Health, Wellness & Recovery in the Workplace Summit, which will take place form 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the McConnell Center Cafeteria in Dover.
DOVER, NH
nhbr.com

NH communities see opportunities in becoming more ‘age-friendly’

This summer, the town of Newport intends to turn a vacant lot into a $60,000 dog park and community garden. Goffstown launched a road show to teach residents how to reduce housing costs with a recent state law allowing second homes on their property. Dover is improving walking routes to public transportation.
NEWPORT, NH
newscentermaine.com

Democratic lawmaker charged with stalking in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — A Democratic state lawmaker convicted in August of repeatedly texting 911 during non-emergencies is now jailed on a stalking charge related to a Facebook post. Rep. Stacie Laughton, 37, of Nashua, who was arrested Nov. 12, is accused of violating a court order that prohibits her...
NASHUA, NH
nhbr.com

Please support the Granite State News Collaborative

The Granite State News Collaborative – a partnership of more than 20 local news, education and community organizations – exists to keep our civic health strong. As a partnership, we’ve put collaboration above competition. GSNC provides partners with the resources and tools they need to serve the public through community-centered, solutions focused journalism. This allows all of us to nurture the connections local news fosters, and widely distribute information critical to policy, spending, health, education, equity, justice and understanding of climate change.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
nhbr.com

New state rep wants to protect smallest firms from paying NH business taxes

Owners of businesses with no employees shouldn’t have to pay New Hampshire business taxes, says Travis Corcoran, a newly elected Republican state representative from Weare. “Most economic growth comes from small business,” he told NH Business Review in discussing his forthcoming bill, which would exempt businesses with no employees from paying the business enterprise tax. “And to encourage someone on the bottom rung on the latter, it’s easier without worrying about a very large clunky business tax.”
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The Center Square

New Hampshire pumps more money into rental assistance program

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is diverting more money into its emergency housing program, in addition to providing shelter for those struggling with homelessness this winter. A proposal approved last week by the Executive Council will pump an additional $20 million into the New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program to keep the program running through next year. Money for the continuation of the program comes from the state's share of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to the Sununu administration. ...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Jake Wells

Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each month

woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. You would receive $250 for each child over the age of five and under 18.
MANCHESTER, NH
vermontbiz.com

Vermont has the most most overpriced Internet in the Northeast, rural states struggle the most

According to a Surfshark study, rural states tend to overpay for their internet, while urban states tend to get fair internet prices. Vermont Business Magazine Surfshark’s new Internet Value Index (IVi)(link is external) shows that Vermont has the most overpriced internet in the Northeast. The index is calculated by dividing each state’s internet speed by internet affordability. The study reveals large disparities between rural and urban states in terms of internet value, highlighting the country’s digital divide.
VERMONT STATE
iheart.com

High Supply Drops Price Of Marijuana In Massachusetts

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — There have been some growing pains for the cannabis industry as of late. Because a good amount of dispensaries are growing their own products, the cost of marijuana in Massachusetts is plummeting as businesses balance product supply and demand. Owner of Resinate Inc. in Worcester...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

Reminder: What Actually is and Isn’t Sales Tax-Free in New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Only two things in life are guaranteed: death and taxes. We've all heard that saying before. So if you live in or near New Hampshire, then you know it's all about being a sales tax-free state, but not completely.
OREGON STATE
Boston

Sec. Galvin orders hand recounts of 2 Mass. House races

The 1st Middlesex District and the 2nd Essex District will undergo recounts before Dec. 10. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin ordered hand recounts of two state House of Representatives races Wednesday. Local election officials in the 2nd Essex District and the 1st Middlesex District will need to complete recounts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

Rhode Island expands emergency shelter program

(The Center Square) – Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee is pumping more money into the state's emergency shelter program to create additional beds amid increased demand. The state Department of Housing said it has awarded $1.4 million to nonprofit groups to fund the addition of 77 new beds in homeless shelters across the state, which will boost the state's capacity to more than 1,000 beds. "Rhode Islanders deserve a safe...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real State and Construction News From Around NH

The state will receive $6.2 million in federal money for its weatherization assistance program, following approval last week by the Executive Council. Around $5.6 million of the federal money will go toward grants to assist income-eligible individuals and households pay for weatherizing their homes. An additional $130,000 will be spent on two temporary full-time positions to administer the program, the department stated. The federal funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It covers energy-efficiency improvements like insulation and air sealing for both renters and homeowners.
MAINE STATE
mynbc5.com

Kelly's Roast Beef opens first restaurant in New Hampshire

An iconic Massachusetts restaurant chain is expanding to New Hampshire. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at the new Salem location of Kelly's Roast Beef. The company said a busy location during its peak season can sell upwards of 20,000 roast beef sandwiches per month. Across its multiple locations, Kelly's estimates that 1 million sandwiches are sold each year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire lawmakers set to vote on secretary of state

CONCORD, N.H. — Oversight of New Hampshire elections is on the line next week when the new Legislature meets to vote for a secretary of state. For the first time in 48 years, former Secretary of State Bill Gardner won't be up for a vote when the Legislature convenes to select a secretary of state. The incumbent is Secretary David Scanlan, Gardner's longtime deputy and a Republican who took over earlier this year.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
ABC6.com

Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
DARTMOUTH, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Breathalyzer scandal could reopen 27,000 drunk driving cases

IN A CASE that has echoes of the notorious drug lab scandals, the state’s highest court will consider whether to make up to 27,000 defendants in drunk driving cases eligible for new trials because of problems with the state’s use of breathalyzer tests. The Supreme Judicial Court is...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

