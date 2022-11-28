Read full article on original website
Bo Poe
3d ago
the MB managers in my area can't wait to promote any man or woman if they hustle and use their head. They work you hard and expect a lot but they make it worth your while. Much respect for that chain.
8
Kirah Fogg
3d ago
It's not just age it's gender too. I worked at Market Basket for almost 11 years. It took 9 years to become full time. When I first started there a friend and I asked why it was only woman cashiers and men baggers. We were told it was because woman are smarter and can handle running a cash register and men are stronger so the lift and push. Women can't bring in as many carts at a time or lift heavy items and complain about the weather.
7
Donalds Trump
3d ago
well I work at a market basket just started 3 weeks ago and already got hired for full time and I'm 35
9
nhbr.com
Legal Briefs: News From Around NH
Longtime attorney Charla Stevens, who retired from McLane Middleton last year and is now owner of Charla Stevens Consulting, will be the keynote speaker at the second annual Mental Health, Wellness & Recovery in the Workplace Summit, which will take place form 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the McConnell Center Cafeteria in Dover.
nhbr.com
NH communities see opportunities in becoming more ‘age-friendly’
This summer, the town of Newport intends to turn a vacant lot into a $60,000 dog park and community garden. Goffstown launched a road show to teach residents how to reduce housing costs with a recent state law allowing second homes on their property. Dover is improving walking routes to public transportation.
newscentermaine.com
Democratic lawmaker charged with stalking in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — A Democratic state lawmaker convicted in August of repeatedly texting 911 during non-emergencies is now jailed on a stalking charge related to a Facebook post. Rep. Stacie Laughton, 37, of Nashua, who was arrested Nov. 12, is accused of violating a court order that prohibits her...
nhbr.com
Please support the Granite State News Collaborative
The Granite State News Collaborative – a partnership of more than 20 local news, education and community organizations – exists to keep our civic health strong. As a partnership, we’ve put collaboration above competition. GSNC provides partners with the resources and tools they need to serve the public through community-centered, solutions focused journalism. This allows all of us to nurture the connections local news fosters, and widely distribute information critical to policy, spending, health, education, equity, justice and understanding of climate change.
nhbr.com
New state rep wants to protect smallest firms from paying NH business taxes
Owners of businesses with no employees shouldn’t have to pay New Hampshire business taxes, says Travis Corcoran, a newly elected Republican state representative from Weare. “Most economic growth comes from small business,” he told NH Business Review in discussing his forthcoming bill, which would exempt businesses with no employees from paying the business enterprise tax. “And to encourage someone on the bottom rung on the latter, it’s easier without worrying about a very large clunky business tax.”
New Hampshire pumps more money into rental assistance program
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is diverting more money into its emergency housing program, in addition to providing shelter for those struggling with homelessness this winter. A proposal approved last week by the Executive Council will pump an additional $20 million into the New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program to keep the program running through next year. Money for the continuation of the program comes from the state's share of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to the Sununu administration. ...
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each month
woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. You would receive $250 for each child over the age of five and under 18.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont has the most most overpriced Internet in the Northeast, rural states struggle the most
According to a Surfshark study, rural states tend to overpay for their internet, while urban states tend to get fair internet prices. Vermont Business Magazine Surfshark’s new Internet Value Index (IVi)(link is external) shows that Vermont has the most overpriced internet in the Northeast. The index is calculated by dividing each state’s internet speed by internet affordability. The study reveals large disparities between rural and urban states in terms of internet value, highlighting the country’s digital divide.
iheart.com
High Supply Drops Price Of Marijuana In Massachusetts
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — There have been some growing pains for the cannabis industry as of late. Because a good amount of dispensaries are growing their own products, the cost of marijuana in Massachusetts is plummeting as businesses balance product supply and demand. Owner of Resinate Inc. in Worcester...
Reminder: What Actually is and Isn’t Sales Tax-Free in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Only two things in life are guaranteed: death and taxes. We've all heard that saying before. So if you live in or near New Hampshire, then you know it's all about being a sales tax-free state, but not completely.
Sec. Galvin orders hand recounts of 2 Mass. House races
The 1st Middlesex District and the 2nd Essex District will undergo recounts before Dec. 10. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin ordered hand recounts of two state House of Representatives races Wednesday. Local election officials in the 2nd Essex District and the 1st Middlesex District will need to complete recounts...
Rhode Island expands emergency shelter program
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee is pumping more money into the state's emergency shelter program to create additional beds amid increased demand. The state Department of Housing said it has awarded $1.4 million to nonprofit groups to fund the addition of 77 new beds in homeless shelters across the state, which will boost the state's capacity to more than 1,000 beds. "Rhode Islanders deserve a safe...
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real State and Construction News From Around NH
The state will receive $6.2 million in federal money for its weatherization assistance program, following approval last week by the Executive Council. Around $5.6 million of the federal money will go toward grants to assist income-eligible individuals and households pay for weatherizing their homes. An additional $130,000 will be spent on two temporary full-time positions to administer the program, the department stated. The federal funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It covers energy-efficiency improvements like insulation and air sealing for both renters and homeowners.
mynbc5.com
Kelly's Roast Beef opens first restaurant in New Hampshire
An iconic Massachusetts restaurant chain is expanding to New Hampshire. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at the new Salem location of Kelly's Roast Beef. The company said a busy location during its peak season can sell upwards of 20,000 roast beef sandwiches per month. Across its multiple locations, Kelly's estimates that 1 million sandwiches are sold each year.
These are the Mass. communities with the highest, lowest voter turnout
Massachusetts voter turnout was 51.4% in the midterm elections, with 2,508,298 ballots cast, Secretary of State William Galvin announced Monday. But 51 Massachusetts cities and towns saw turnout below the 50% threshold, and another 71 municipalities logged turnout above 65%, according to a MassLive analysis of newly certified election data released by Galvin’s office.
Massachusetts residents can earn $75 by getting a COVID shot at these locations
Massachusetts public health officials are offering state residents a chance to earn $75 if they receive any COVID-19 vaccine at select clinics around the state by the end of the year. Any of the COVID shots — a first dose, second dose or booster — will earn a $75 gift...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire lawmakers set to vote on secretary of state
CONCORD, N.H. — Oversight of New Hampshire elections is on the line next week when the new Legislature meets to vote for a secretary of state. For the first time in 48 years, former Secretary of State Bill Gardner won't be up for a vote when the Legislature convenes to select a secretary of state. The incumbent is Secretary David Scanlan, Gardner's longtime deputy and a Republican who took over earlier this year.
ABC6.com
Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
The Best Place To Live In New Hampshire
New Hampshire has quite a bit to offer those looking to move, but there's a particular city in the state that offers a great quality of life. Here's more.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Breathalyzer scandal could reopen 27,000 drunk driving cases
IN A CASE that has echoes of the notorious drug lab scandals, the state’s highest court will consider whether to make up to 27,000 defendants in drunk driving cases eligible for new trials because of problems with the state’s use of breathalyzer tests. The Supreme Judicial Court is...
