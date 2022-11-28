Read full article on original website
Wayne Phillip Wheatley, age 97 of Rich Hill
Wayne Phillip Wheatley passed away on November 28, 2022 at Medicalodge Nursing Home in Butler, MO. Funeral Service will be Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Heuser Funeral Home in Rich Hill, MO with visitation from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Green Lawn Cemetery, Rich Hill, MO. Wayne...
Ella Mae Smiley, age 81 of Butler
Cremation memorial services for Ella Mae Smiley of Butler, Missouri will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2002 at the Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) in Butler, Missouri. No visitation. Inurnment at a later date. Contributions to Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com. Ella Mae Smiley, age 81 of Butler, Missouri...
Christmas Concert Butler Presbyterian Church
The public is invited to the Butler Presbyterian Church for a Christmas Carol Sing on Sunday,. The program will host the Butler Brass and Local talent from area churches. The event is free to the public but an offering for free will donations will be gathered and will benefit the needs.
Butler Christmas Parade Route and Santa Details
The Butler Parade will line up at approximately 4:30 and the parade will leave for the square at 6 pm on Saturday, December 3rd. This year’s Parade Marshall is Peggy Buhr the former Director of the Bates County Museum. The Butler Christmas Parade will leave the Butler High School and travel down Fulton Street toward Fort Scott Street.
