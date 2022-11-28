Read full article on original website
brookingsradio.com
Two arrested for burglaries in Brookings, Brandon and Elk Point
Two men have been arrested in connection to burglaries in Brookings as well as Brandon and Elk Point. The Brookings burglaries occurred on November 11th. Video surveillance from local community members showed a maroon SUV was likely involved. The suspects also used credit cards in Minnesota that were stolen in the burglaries. Mall of America security assisted with locating and tracking the suspects on video to a maroon SUV. The Bloomington Police Department identified the license plate of that vehicle using their Automated License Plate Readers.
KELOLAND TV
60-year-old man arrested for construction site burglaries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 60-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested for more than 16 cases of construction burglaries. Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Jerry Hood has been charged with one count of stolen property. Hood was arrested without incident, Clemens said. Police said...
nwestiowa.com
Primghar driver cited for pot by Melvin
MELVIN—A 24-year-old Primghar man was cited about 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, near Melvin on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The citing of Dylan Michael Bronson-Groen stemmed from the stop of a northbound 2007 Toyota Camry for speeding on Highway 59 north of 220th Street about five miles northwest of Melvin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Man Taken To Hospital After Rolling Van South Of Rock Rapids
Rock Rapids, Iowa — Lyon County authorities have just released information about an accident south of Rock Rapids that sent a Sioux City man to a hospital. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, November 26th, at about 12:45 p.m., Zachary Sassman of Sioux City was driving a 2003 Chevy Astro van on county road K52 just south of Rock Rapids, when the van entered the northeast ditch before rolling one time. It came to rest on its wheels.
KELOLAND TV
Vermillion woman dies in Nov. 26 I-29 pedestrian crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amanda Taylor, 39, of Vermillion is the pedestrian killed in a Nov. 26 crash on Interstate 29 one mile north of North Sioux City, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said. Taylor was walking in the northbound driving lane of the I-29 when...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man arrested after ramming into police vehicle
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police arrested a Sioux Falls man on Tuesday for aggravated assault and drug charges. Detectives were in an unmarked patrol car, when they saw the suspect getting into a car. He was a parole absconder. The police used their vehicle to block the suspect,...
Sioux City Journal
Vermillion, S.D. woman identified in fatal crash, north of North Sioux City
NORTH SIOUX CITY -- A Vermillion, S.D. woman has been identified as the person who died in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred north of North Sioux City on Nov. 26, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Thursday. At around 5 a.m. Nov. 26, a 2017 Kenworth Construction semitruck,...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Multiple Drug-Related Charges
Multiple felony charges were filed in a drug-related arrest in Storm Lake this past weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, this past Sunday at approximately 10:45pm, a Storm Lake Police Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 Block of Erie Street for a minor violation. The officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A subsequent probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle, when officers located approximately four ounces of marijuana in a backpack found in the vehicle.
kelo.com
Victim identified in fatal semi vs pedestrian accident along Interstate 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Vermillion, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred north of North Sioux City. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 when...
nwestiowa.com
Woman jailed for providing false ID info
ORANGE CITY—A 20-year-old Flint, MI, woman was arrested about 4:25 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, in Orange City on a charge of providing false identification information. The arrest of Anira Dionca Lashae Lay stemmed from the stop of a 2019 Mazda CX-3 at the intersection of Eighth Street Southwest and Iowa Avenue Southwest for failure to use headlights, according to the Orange City Police Department.
kiwaradio.com
First Highway Roundabout Intersection In Northwest Iowa To Be Installed Between Orange City And Alton
Orange City, Iowa — Northwest Iowa is about to get its first roundabout intersection on a state highway, and it’s going to be right in our coverage area. Iowa Department of Transportation Planner Dakin Schultz says roundabouts are not a new concept, but they’ve never been implemented around here on roads that the state is in charge of.
kscj.com
NO INJURIES IN MORNINGSIDE HOUSE FIRE
NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED FROM AN EARLY MORNING HOUSE FIRE THURSDAY NEAR GLENN AVENUE AND SOUTH PALMETTO. SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE RESPONDED AROUND 1:30 A.M. AND FOUND FLAMES COMING FROM THE CHIMNEY AND A FIRE IN THE ATTIC. ALL OF THE OCCUPANTS WERE ABLE TO GET OUT OF THE HOUSE...
kiwaradio.com
Larchwood Woman Taken To Hospital After Rock Rapids Accident
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Larchwood woman was taken to a nearby hospital after an accident on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, near Rock Rapids. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Venus Van Tilburg of Larchwood was westbound on Highway 9 west of Rock Rapids near the west junction of Highway 75 at the NuStar tanks in a 2010 Chevy pickup, when she apparently lost control of the vehicle due to icy roads.
kiwaradio.com
Spirit Lake Man Faces Felony Drug Charges After Traffic Stop
Ashton, Iowa — A Spirit Lake man has been arrested on drug and other charges after a traffic stop near Ashton. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Osceola County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 24-year-old Josh Titus of Spirit Lake is accused of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense. He was arrested on Saturday, November 26th.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids man arrested for second OWI
ROCK RAPIDS—A 27-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and careless driving. The arrest of Alex David Ohling stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup for squealing its tires as it went...
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fire in southwestern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures around 15 degrees made for a cold night for firefighters in southwestern Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says the fire happened in the 3600 block of South Westport Avenue after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Crews arriving on scene found smoke and flames from the roof of a building.
Dog shot during alleged drug deal gone wrong, officials say
A Sioux City teen was arrested after he allegedly shot a pet dog during a robbery.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man claims four women assaulted & robbed him
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man claims four women assaulted and robbed him early Saturday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday. The victim said he was in his parked car when four women approached him, and one of them broke his window. When he exited the car to confront them, the suspects assaulted him and took his keys before walking away. Police say the victim’s injuries are not serious.
KCCI.com
'False sense of security': Some oppose plan for an Iowa school district to arm staff members
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — Armed staff members will soon be walking the halls of the schools in one northwest Iowa school district despite differing opinions from area law enforcement. The Spirit Lake School District may soon become the first in the state to arm some employees after its board...
nwestiowa.com
George man arrested for meth in Hartley
HARTLEY—A 56-year-old George man was arrested about 11:55 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, in Hartley on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Douglas David Roth stemmed from the stop of a...
