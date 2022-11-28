Hibbing Public Safety departments coordinate Christmas drive

HIBBING—The Hibbing Police Department and Hibbing Fire Department are welcoming their community partners and the public to help them make the holidays a little brighter for families in need.

Representatives from the Hibbing Public Safety Departments are accepting donations from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, and again at the same hours on Thursday, Dec. 1, at Walmart in Hibbing. Monetary donations, along with new, unwrapped gifts and new clothing are being accepted.

“At minimum, we plan to help 10 families with the hopes of doing more if we get a good amount of donations,” Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey said in an email last week.

Estey said monetary donations are especially helpful because they can go toward purchasing specific items that children request on their list.

The Hibbing Public Safety Christmas Drive was started by the Hibbing Police Association a couple of years ago.

The Hibbing Police Association was established by Estey and HPD Assistant Police Chief Tyler Schwerlzer about three years ago. Through contributions made from its members’ paychecks, the association gives back to the community. One of the first projects the association took on was to build a snow cone stand for children who lost theirs in a fire.

As has been the case since the inception of the Christmas drive, Public Safety departments consult with representatives from elementary schools in Hibbing to assist with selecting families in need of assistance. Estey said the majority of the children they help out are between 5- and 10-years-old.

“Like last year, we will be hosting a dinner and Santa Claus with all of the families,” Estey said. “This was a great event last year and it gives us an opportunity to spend time with the families we will be assisting as well as providing them with a nice dinner.”