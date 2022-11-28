Read full article on original website
Cult of Mac
Elon Musk admits Apple never planned to kick Twitter out of iPhone App Store
Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday walked back his claim that Apple was threatening to remove Twitter from the App Store. This comes after Musk said he engaged in a “good conversation” with Apple CEO Tim Cook. Elon Musk met with Tim Cook. The new owner of Twitter...
Cult of Mac
Apple’s Mixed Reality operating system rebranded to ‘xrOS’
Apple has reportedly changed the name of the operating system that will power its upcoming Mixed Reality headset. Previously referred to as “realityOS,” Apple now calls the operating system “xrOS.”. This internal change is another sign of Apple ramping up work on the headset ahead of its...
Cult of Mac
Here comes Apple’s new Coding Lab for Kids session
Apple said Tuesday it will expand its coding education resources with a free new Today at Apple session starting December 5. It’s “Coding Lab for Kids: Code Your First App.”. The new session celebrates and coincides with Computer Science Education Week, the company said. New Today at Apple...
Cult of Mac
Apple Music reveals chart toppers for 2022
In addition to unveiling the redesigned Apple Music Replay 2022, Apple Music also revealed its year-end charts, showcasing the year’s top songs in various genres, most popular artists, most-common Shazam searches, most-read lyrics and more. The streaming services noted a growing popularity of non-English-language songs and certain niche genres,...
Cult of Mac
Here’s how you can help Apple in the fight against AIDS
Apple recognized World AIDS Day Thursday with a reminder about how customers can join the fight to end AIDS. They can help through Product (Red) purchases, downloading and sharing new red Apple Watch faces and other means. Purchases of Apple (Product) Red devices help support the Global Fund to Fight...
Cult of Mac
Leaked 2023 MacBook Pro benchmarks show it’ll support much more RAM
Very early benchmark scores for what is apparently the 2023 MacBook Pro show buyers will be able to configure it with much more RAM. And new details on the M2 Max processor were revealed, too. The performance scores show a modest 14% increase over the 2021 version, but benchmark scores...
Cult of Mac
These are Apple’s picks for the best App Store apps and games of 2022
Apple crowned 16 apps and games as winners of its 2022 App Store Awards for “making a profound cultural impact.” The App Store’s editorial team honored apps and games on five platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. This time around, the company also selected...
Cult of Mac
Hubitat hub update broadens smart-device compatibility with HomeKit
With a new software update to the Hubitat Elevation hub, users can bridge hundreds of Z-Wave and Zigbee devices not normally compatible with HomeKit into their Apple Home app, Hubitat said Wednesday. The Hubitat Elevation software version 2.3.4 update brings HomeKit integration. It lets the hub serve as a bridge...
Cult of Mac
30% off great Laut accessories for iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and more
It’s that time of year when Black Friday and Cyber Monday seem to stretch for days and days. The Cult of Mac Store is offering 30% off a range of wonderful Laut accessories for Apple products through Friday, December 2. You can pick up a protective and colorful folio...
Cult of Mac
Get a refurbished iPad Air for just $150
Whether you want a tablet to multitask on a second screen, to stream videos or to give to a younger family member, shopping refurbished is a great way to get one without shelling out for the notorious Apple tax. For instance, right now, you can purchase a refurbished 2013 iPad Air in space gray for just $149.99.
