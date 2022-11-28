ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA Today: Sac woman’s ashes to be shot into space, early voting begins for Georgia runoffs, after-Thanksgiving travel

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 3 days ago
gettingaroundsac.blog

the worst ADA violation in Sacramento?

Let me say up front that there is a lot of competition for ‘the worst’, but I think the sidewalk and other construction on Capitol Ave between 16th St and 17th St is certainly in the running. What are the issues?. No advance warning of sidewalk closure at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Shirks Blame for Increasing Homelessness in Golden State

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he was convening “local leaders to discuss their plans to tackle the homelessness crisis and identify new strategies and opportunities to more ambitiously address street encampments across the state.”. What this means is he is preparing to shift the blame of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Family surprised by Mother Nature while on vacation in Hawaii

A family from Iowa happened to be on vacation in Hawaii when the Mauna Loa eruption started. The Ross family didn't think their Thanksgiving vacation to the islands would turn into a sightseeing opportunity of a lifetime. "You'll never forget it. And it's just one of those things. You just...
HAWAII STATE
KCRA.com

Historic all-female city council elected in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The results are in – women are making history in California after the November election. West Sacramento's city council will be made up of all women for the first time, according to the city. The city council will soon be the only all-female council...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Democrat Ken Cooley concedes to Republican Joshua Hoover in CA State Assembly District 7 race, according to Hoover's office

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democrat Ken Cooley conceded to Republican Joshua Hoover in the race for California's State Assembly District 7, according to Hoover's office. This race has been tight since Election Night, with neither candidate maintaining a significant lead over the other. As of Tuesday at 5:40 p.m., Hoover maintains 50.5% of the votes with 92% of the votes counted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
CALIFORNIA STATE

