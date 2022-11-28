KCRA Today: Sac woman’s ashes to be shot into space, early voting begins for Georgia runoffs, after-Thanksgiving travel

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCRA.com
Preparing for a chance of rain during the California International Marathon
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The chance for rain this weekend comes as theCalifornia International Marathon is expected to draw thousands of people to Sacramento. Event organizers are already setting up for the big race, and they are preparing in case of some rain showers. "We try to do a little...
KCRA.com
Winter storm hits Northern California: Chain controls continue in the Sierra
Some much-needed rain and snow arrived in Northern California on Thursday. KCRA 3's weather team is calling Thursday a Weather Impact Day for the travel impacts in the Sierra, where chain controls are in effect for portions of Interstate 80 and Highway 50 and where spinouts have been reported. The...
gettingaroundsac.blog
the worst ADA violation in Sacramento?
Let me say up front that there is a lot of competition for ‘the worst’, but I think the sidewalk and other construction on Capitol Ave between 16th St and 17th St is certainly in the running. What are the issues?. No advance warning of sidewalk closure at...
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Shirks Blame for Increasing Homelessness in Golden State
Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he was convening “local leaders to discuss their plans to tackle the homelessness crisis and identify new strategies and opportunities to more ambitiously address street encampments across the state.”. What this means is he is preparing to shift the blame of the...
foxla.com
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
KCRA.com
Call to action on World Aids Day as Sacramento listed as top hot spot for HIV cases
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city leaders gathered on World AIDS Day to commemorate the work done to fight the disease and remember those who have died. They met at City Hall on Thursday to issue a call to action to end the epidemic. There is a national initiative underway to end the epidemic by 2030.
KCRA.com
Family surprised by Mother Nature while on vacation in Hawaii
A family from Iowa happened to be on vacation in Hawaii when the Mauna Loa eruption started. The Ross family didn't think their Thanksgiving vacation to the islands would turn into a sightseeing opportunity of a lifetime. "You'll never forget it. And it's just one of those things. You just...
KCRA.com
Historic all-female city council elected in West Sacramento
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The results are in – women are making history in California after the November election. West Sacramento's city council will be made up of all women for the first time, according to the city. The city council will soon be the only all-female council...
californiaglobe.com
Northern California Gets New Area Code Due To Population Shifts Throughout Area
A new area code for all or parts of 13 Northern Californian counties began on Monday, signifying a shift of population away from the Bay Area to cheaper areas in surrounding counties, adding 350 in an area already served by the 209 area code. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC)...
How Sacramento is preparing to help the homeless as a winter storm looms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With a storm looming over Northern California, concerns are growing for the homeless population. There are more than 9,000 homeless people living in Sacramento County alone, and the county says 72% of them are unsheltered. "This is literally a matter of life and death for thousands...
KCRA.com
Weather timeline: Northern California rain, snow to impact Thursday morning commute. Here’s what to expect
Some much-needed rain and snow are coming to Northern California on Thursday. KCRA 3's weather team is calling Thursday a Weather Impact Day for the travel impacts in the Sierra. The past couple of weeks have been mostly dry, and this weather system could bring more snow to the Sierra...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Bicyclist assaulted in Rancho Cordova, CA hearing on gas price hikes, support for Giving Tuesday
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Video: Sacramento sea lions feast on fish on the American River
A trio of sea lions was captured on video feasting on fish on the American River Parkway in Sacramento. A Reddit user who shot the video told KCRA 3 he saw the animals midday Sunday between the River Park neighborhood and the Business 80 overpass. KCRA 3 reached out to...
KCRA.com
Leaf sweep before the rain: Sacramento crews, residents clearing city streets ahead of storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento is preparing for rain and hoping residents are too. The Department of Utilities inspects and cleans drains before incoming storms. Residents can also help to clear leaves from the street to prevent them from clogging up storm drains, which can lead to...
davisvanguard.org
Commentary: University About to Deal Another Blow to Davis, Moving Commencements to Sac
Davis, CA – At a recent meeting with the city and Downtown Davis, it was noted that UC Davis officials plan to move UCD’s June commencement ceremonies to Sacramento beginning next June. UC Davis had surveyed the students and found that 53 percent preferred moving the ceremonies to...
KCRA.com
Northern California winter storm futurecast: A look at possible rain, snow totals
Here is a look of possible rain and snow totals to expect, based on our weather team's futurecast between 5 and 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. Get the latest storm information here.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Back-to-back winter storms will pound Northern California through week. Here’s what to know
The first of two winter storms set to thwack Northern California over the next few days will hit its climax Thursday, as forecasters expect heavy, low-falling snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains along with solid rain totals in the Sacramento Valley. Between 1 to 3 feet of snow is expected...
KCRA.com
Democrat Ken Cooley concedes to Republican Joshua Hoover in CA State Assembly District 7 race, according to Hoover's office
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democrat Ken Cooley conceded to Republican Joshua Hoover in the race for California's State Assembly District 7, according to Hoover's office. This race has been tight since Election Night, with neither candidate maintaining a significant lead over the other. As of Tuesday at 5:40 p.m., Hoover maintains 50.5% of the votes with 92% of the votes counted.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo says it ‘inadvertently’ destroyed records in five police shooting investigations
VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo “inadvertently” destroyed audio and video records in five police shooting investigations from the department’s most violent two-year span before the material would have been publicly released as required by law, according to the Vallejo City Attorney’s Office. The records...
KCRA.com
Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
