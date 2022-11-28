ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 19 best Everlane Cyber Monday deals in 2022, according to our style editors

By Amir Ismael,Samantha Crozier
 3 days ago

Everlane

Like many clothing brands, Everlane offered some of the best Black Friday discounts we've seen this year — and they're continuing through Cyber Monday .

Right now, you can save up to 50% off select styles for everyone, including cashmere, denim, and other wardrobe essentials we've tested and loved . Additionally, Everlane is partnered with Tree People and will donate a dollar for every order placed. The funds will go towards the organization's mission of combating shade inequity in urban environments by planting trees in concrete-dense neighborhoods.

If you're looking for some inspiration, we're big fans of Everlane's denim (on sale for 30-50% off), and we also swear by the brand's cashmere sweaters.

Shop all Everlane Cyber Monday deals .

Everlane Cyber Monday deals: Categories to shop

Best Cyber Monday Everlane deals for men

Best Cyber Monday Everlane deals for women

