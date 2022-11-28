Capital One Fan Vote: Who can pull off a Championship Week upset?

With a wild Rivalry Week behind us, the focus turns to the conference championship games, with four of the Power 5 matchups having serious College Football Playoff implications.

In the Pac-12 championship game, USC will face Utah , which handed the Trojans their one loss of the season. In the Big 12 title game, TCU tries to keep its unbeaten record intact against Kansas State , which suffered a 38-28 loss at TCU in October.

Defending national champion Georgia faces LSU in the SEC game, while Michigan , fresh off its big win over Ohio State , takes on Purdue .

Which of the four underdogs in these games -- Utah, Kansas State, LSU or Purdue -- has the best chance to pull off an upset? Let your voice be heard by voting in this week's Capital One Fan Vote.