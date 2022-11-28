ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:01 p.m. EST

Ex-con gets at least 18 years in severed head case in Vegas. LAS VEGAS (AP) — An ex-convict who led Las Vegas police on a chase before officers found the severed head and dismembered body of his friend in a stolen vehicle a year ago was sentenced Thursday to at least 18 years in prison. Eric Holland called himself truly remorseful for the shooting death of Richard Miller. But that provided little comfort to Miller’s daughter, who tearfully told a judge she couldn't make sense of her father's killing. Holland is 58. He could serve up to 45 years behind bars. Without providing details, he suggested in court there was more to the case and said he hoped authorities would continue investigating his motive for the killing.
The Associated Press

Hong Kong divided over China’s COVID-19 protests

HONG KONG (AP) — The recent wave of protests against China’s anti-virus restrictions was a ray of hope for some supporters of Hong Kong’s own pro-democracy movement after local authorities stifled it using a national security law enacted in 2020. Thomas So, who joined about a dozen...
The Righting deciphers conservative media for outsiders

NEW YORK — Nearly six years into monitoring the content of conservative media outlets for his website and newsletter The Righting, Howard Polskin hasn't lost the capacity for surprise. Case in point: when Donald Trump announced his 2024 presidential candidacy, and many of his long-time media allies let fly...
Biden, Macron vow unity against Russia, discuss trade row

WASHINGTON — Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron vowed to maintain a united front against Russia on Thursday amid growing worries about waning support for Ukraine's war effort in the U.S. and Europe. Biden also suggested he might be willing to tweak aspects of his signature climate legislation that...
At Michigan chip plant, Biden says unions 'built middle class'

BAY CITY, Michigan — President Joe Biden reminded Americans he is a "pro-union" president Tuesday as he toured a technology plant to highlight a $300 million expansion, just a day after he sided with business leaders in asking Congress to stave off a crippling freight rail strike. The South...
Few election certification delays may be 'test run' for 2024

Before November, election officials prepared for the possibility that Republicans who embraced former President Donald Trump's lies about voter fraud would challenge the verdict of voters by refusing to certify the midterm results. Three weeks after the end of voting, such challenges are playing out in just two states, Arizona...
Jiang Zemin, who guided China's economic rise, dies

BEIJING — Jiang Zemin, who led China out of isolation after the army crushed the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in 1989 and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth, died Wednesday. He was 96. Jiang, who was president for a decade until 2003 and led...
The Independent

‘The German debacle’: Newspapers in Germany react to group-stage World Cup exit

Newspapers in Germany have reacted to the national team’s ‘embarrassing’ group-stage exit from the World Cup – the side’s second in as many world championships.Germany are four-time World Cup winners but have followed their most recent triumph, in 2014, with back-to-back exits in the first round.After steering the team to the trophy in 2014, coach Joachim Low oversaw their group-stage elimination in Russia, where his side finished bottom of their group after losing to Mexico and South Korea – either side of a victory over Sweden. And Low’s successor, Hansi Flick, saw his team suffer the same fate in Qatar...
Chinese users play cat-and-mouse with censors

HONG KONG — Videos of hundreds protesting in Shanghai started to appear on WeChat on Saturday night. Showing chants about removing COVID-19 restrictions and demanding freedom, they would stay up only a few minutes before being censored. Elliot Wang, a 26-year-old in Beijing, was amazed. "I started refreshing constantly,...
House GOP picks fight with US businesses

WASHINGTON — Republicans and their longtime corporate allies are going through a messy breakup as companies’ equality and climate goals run headlong into a GOP movement exploiting social and cultural issues to fire up conservatives. The ensuing drama will unfold over the next two years in the U.S....
Oath Keepers' Rhodes guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was convicted Tuesday of seditious conspiracy for a violent plot to overturn President Joe Biden’s election, handing the Justice Department a major victory in its massive prosecution of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. A Washington, D.C., jury found Rhodes guilty...
Study shows surge in U.S. gun death rates

NEW YORK — The U.S. gun death rate last year hit its highest mark in nearly three decades, and the rate among women has been growing faster than that of men, according to a new study. The increase among women — most dramatically, among Black women — is playing...
US stocks edge lower in unsteady trading, oil prices rise

Stocks edged lower on Wall Street in unsteady trading Tuesday afternoon as investors closely watch developments in China and economic data amid worries about stubbornly hot inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 1:48 p.m. Eastern, on pace for its third straight drop. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was...
Spain pledges 350M euros to save Doñana wetlands

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's government pledged to invest 350 million euros ($368 million) in the country's Doñana wetlands, a UNESCO world heritage site that ecologists say is dying due to the misuse of water and climate change. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the pledge Thursday during...

