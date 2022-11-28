Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:01 p.m. EST
Ex-con gets at least 18 years in severed head case in Vegas. LAS VEGAS (AP) — An ex-convict who led Las Vegas police on a chase before officers found the severed head and dismembered body of his friend in a stolen vehicle a year ago was sentenced Thursday to at least 18 years in prison. Eric Holland called himself truly remorseful for the shooting death of Richard Miller. But that provided little comfort to Miller’s daughter, who tearfully told a judge she couldn't make sense of her father's killing. Holland is 58. He could serve up to 45 years behind bars. Without providing details, he suggested in court there was more to the case and said he hoped authorities would continue investigating his motive for the killing.
Hong Kong divided over China’s COVID-19 protests
HONG KONG (AP) — The recent wave of protests against China’s anti-virus restrictions was a ray of hope for some supporters of Hong Kong’s own pro-democracy movement after local authorities stifled it using a national security law enacted in 2020. Thomas So, who joined about a dozen...
Kearney Hub
The Righting deciphers conservative media for outsiders
NEW YORK — Nearly six years into monitoring the content of conservative media outlets for his website and newsletter The Righting, Howard Polskin hasn't lost the capacity for surprise. Case in point: when Donald Trump announced his 2024 presidential candidacy, and many of his long-time media allies let fly...
Kearney Hub
Biden, Macron vow unity against Russia, discuss trade row
WASHINGTON — Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron vowed to maintain a united front against Russia on Thursday amid growing worries about waning support for Ukraine's war effort in the U.S. and Europe. Biden also suggested he might be willing to tweak aspects of his signature climate legislation that...
Kearney Hub
At Michigan chip plant, Biden says unions 'built middle class'
BAY CITY, Michigan — President Joe Biden reminded Americans he is a "pro-union" president Tuesday as he toured a technology plant to highlight a $300 million expansion, just a day after he sided with business leaders in asking Congress to stave off a crippling freight rail strike. The South...
Kearney Hub
Few election certification delays may be 'test run' for 2024
Before November, election officials prepared for the possibility that Republicans who embraced former President Donald Trump's lies about voter fraud would challenge the verdict of voters by refusing to certify the midterm results. Three weeks after the end of voting, such challenges are playing out in just two states, Arizona...
Kearney Hub
Jiang Zemin, who guided China's economic rise, dies
BEIJING — Jiang Zemin, who led China out of isolation after the army crushed the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in 1989 and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth, died Wednesday. He was 96. Jiang, who was president for a decade until 2003 and led...
‘The German debacle’: Newspapers in Germany react to group-stage World Cup exit
Newspapers in Germany have reacted to the national team’s ‘embarrassing’ group-stage exit from the World Cup – the side’s second in as many world championships.Germany are four-time World Cup winners but have followed their most recent triumph, in 2014, with back-to-back exits in the first round.After steering the team to the trophy in 2014, coach Joachim Low oversaw their group-stage elimination in Russia, where his side finished bottom of their group after losing to Mexico and South Korea – either side of a victory over Sweden. And Low’s successor, Hansi Flick, saw his team suffer the same fate in Qatar...
Kearney Hub
Chinese users play cat-and-mouse with censors
HONG KONG — Videos of hundreds protesting in Shanghai started to appear on WeChat on Saturday night. Showing chants about removing COVID-19 restrictions and demanding freedom, they would stay up only a few minutes before being censored. Elliot Wang, a 26-year-old in Beijing, was amazed. "I started refreshing constantly,...
Kearney Hub
House GOP picks fight with US businesses
WASHINGTON — Republicans and their longtime corporate allies are going through a messy breakup as companies’ equality and climate goals run headlong into a GOP movement exploiting social and cultural issues to fire up conservatives. The ensuing drama will unfold over the next two years in the U.S....
Kearney Hub
Biden hosts French leader amid climate law rift; Danny Masterson rape case mistrial; and more things to know today
Today is Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Listen now and subscribe: Apple...
Kearney Hub
Oath Keepers' Rhodes guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was convicted Tuesday of seditious conspiracy for a violent plot to overturn President Joe Biden’s election, handing the Justice Department a major victory in its massive prosecution of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. A Washington, D.C., jury found Rhodes guilty...
Kearney Hub
Study shows surge in U.S. gun death rates
NEW YORK — The U.S. gun death rate last year hit its highest mark in nearly three decades, and the rate among women has been growing faster than that of men, according to a new study. The increase among women — most dramatically, among Black women — is playing...
Kearney Hub
US stocks edge lower in unsteady trading, oil prices rise
Stocks edged lower on Wall Street in unsteady trading Tuesday afternoon as investors closely watch developments in China and economic data amid worries about stubbornly hot inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 1:48 p.m. Eastern, on pace for its third straight drop. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was...
Kearney Hub
Spain pledges 350M euros to save Doñana wetlands
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's government pledged to invest 350 million euros ($368 million) in the country's Doñana wetlands, a UNESCO world heritage site that ecologists say is dying due to the misuse of water and climate change. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the pledge Thursday during...
Flight delayed or canceled? What you need to know and what airlines owe travelers.
Cancellation and delay compensation policies for air travel vary depending on the circumstances.
I went to Québec City and felt like I jetted off to Europe without leaving North America. Here's how it compares and what it's like to visit.
Insider's reporter noted similarities between Québec City, Canada, and Europe on recent trips, from old-world architecture to cobblestone streets.
Comments / 0