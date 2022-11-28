ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Sentencing announced for 2020 drunk driving accident

A man was jailed in Knox County in connection with a 2020 Drunk Driving accident. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Several cars involved in I-69 crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers on northbound I-69 were asked to be careful near Lynch Road Wednesday afternoon. Dispatchers say there was a crash involving four to five cars. I happened around 3:15 p.m. There aren’t any injuries that we know of.
EVANSVILLE, IN
One dead after accidental shooting in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that one person is dead following an accidental shooting in the parking lot of River City Pawn. According to the coroner, someone purchased a gun inside the pawn shop and loaded it in the parking lot. While handing the gun to someone else, the […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
Otwell man arrested for Child Molestation

A Pike County man is facing Child Molesting Charges. Police in Jasper started an investigation on November 17th of an alleged incident involving inappropriate touching of a child under 14. 36-year-old James A. Blunk of Otwell was arrested Wednesday as a result of the investigation. He was booked into the...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
Crofton Man Killed In Daviess County Wood Chipper Incident

A Crofton man was killed in a wood chipper incident in Daviess County Monday. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Joseph Manire was doing tree work Monday at a home when he became tangled and fell partially into the wood chipper. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Train accident leaves one dead in Dubois County

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Huntingburg Police Department tells us an investigation has been opened after a person was hit by a train. The Dubois County Coroner says they were called to the hospital after the person was struck, and police tell us the incident was fatal. We’re told it happened near Highway 231 […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Fatal pellet gun shooting leads to arrest in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) — The Ohio County Coroner tells us a man that was wounded with a pellet gun has passed away. We’re told 32-year-old Jared Ringkor of Utica was shot in the chest and later passed away at a hospital in Ohio County. Officers with the Beaver Dam Police Department tell us they […]
BEAVER DAM, KY
Collision in Calloway County kills Madisonville man

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. According to a news release, troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in KY-121 North at the intersection of Rob Mason Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Investigation determined that 21-year-old Huskey Hutch of Paducah was traveling northbound on KY-121 while a vehicle pulling a trailer that reportedly did not have lights was traveling in the same lane.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/1)

Robert Pruett, 45, of Washington, was arrested on charges of OVWI Endangerment, OVWI, and Possession of a Synthetic Drug. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted. Colten Harmon, 30, of Flora, Illinois, was arrested on charges of OVWI refusal, OVWI endangerment, paraphernalia possession, and marijuana possession. No bond was set.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
DCSO identifies man killed in wood chipper accident

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one person died Monday night in an equipment accident. DCSO says 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire from Crofton, KY was killed in the incident. Deputies say a local tree trimming contractor was working when Manire became tangled and partially fell into a wood chipper. We’re told […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Tree trimmer killed after falling into wood chipper in Owensboro

A man has been killed after falling into a wood chipper while trimming trees in Daviess County. The accident occurred Monday afternoon at approximately 5:00 in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro, according to news outlets. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office in a press release said 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire, of Crofton, was trimming a tree when he became entangled in a holiday lights display and partially fell into a wood chipper.
OWENSBORO, KY
Police: One person dead after train accident in Dubois County

HUNGTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Huntingburg Police Department confirms to us that one person is dead after they were hit by a train on Highway 231. Police say the accident happened just after 3:30p.m. Tuesday. We have a crew heading that way and will update this story as we learn more.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Prosecution, defense rest in disturbing Evansville rape case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The defense and prosecution have rested in a case involving Heidi Carter, an Evansville woman accused of rape and other charges stemming from a disturbing investigation on Stinson Avenue last year. Carter was arrested after police say they found a woman who had been shackled and raped inside a westside home. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

