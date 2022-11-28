Read full article on original website
Evansville man pleads guilty to drunk driving
(WEHT) - An Evansville man accused of slamming his car into the median of the Lloyd Expressway several times then trying to trade-in his car at an Evansville car dealership has pleaded guilty to drunk driving and public intoxication charges.
wevv.com
Five charged after guns, cash, and marijuana seized in Evansville search, affidavit says
Five people were arrested on Wednesday after investigators say they found guns, ammo, marijuana, scales, and more during a search at a home in Evansville. An Evansville Police Department affidavit says that detectives with the VIPER Unit and the Joint Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on South Roosevelt Drive off of Washington Avenue on Wednesday.
vincennespbs.org
Sentencing announced for 2020 drunk driving accident
A man was jailed in Knox County in connection with a 2020 Drunk Driving accident. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.
14news.com
Several cars involved in I-69 crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers on northbound I-69 were asked to be careful near Lynch Road Wednesday afternoon. Dispatchers say there was a crash involving four to five cars. I happened around 3:15 p.m. There aren’t any injuries that we know of.
One dead after accidental shooting in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that one person is dead following an accidental shooting in the parking lot of River City Pawn. According to the coroner, someone purchased a gun inside the pawn shop and loaded it in the parking lot. While handing the gun to someone else, the […]
vincennespbs.org
Otwell man arrested for Child Molestation
A Pike County man is facing Child Molesting Charges. Police in Jasper started an investigation on November 17th of an alleged incident involving inappropriate touching of a child under 14. 36-year-old James A. Blunk of Otwell was arrested Wednesday as a result of the investigation. He was booked into the...
Autopsy results released for body found in Spencer County
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Autopsy results have shed new light in an investigation after a body was found on the side of the road in Rockport over a week ago. The Spencer County Coroner tells us Bret A. Fulks, 56, died from natural causes. Toxicology results are still spending. Indiana State Police and the […]
“CLOSED for business”; Kentucky woman arrested for drug trafficking
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Force announced on social media that they arrested a woman on Wednesday in the 400 block of West 2nd Street.
whvoradio.com
Crofton Man Killed In Daviess County Wood Chipper Incident
Train accident leaves one dead in Dubois County
wbiw.com
Orange County pursuit ends in cornfield near Crawford County line early Wednesday morning
PAOLI – Early Wednesday morning, Officers with the Paoli Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle on West Main Street that was driving a vehicle with what appeared to be false plates. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and the officer pursued it. The driver, identified...
Fatal pellet gun shooting leads to arrest in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) — The Ohio County Coroner tells us a man that was wounded with a pellet gun has passed away. We’re told 32-year-old Jared Ringkor of Utica was shot in the chest and later passed away at a hospital in Ohio County. Officers with the Beaver Dam Police Department tell us they […]
whopam.com
Collision in Calloway County kills Madisonville man
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. According to a news release, troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in KY-121 North at the intersection of Rob Mason Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Investigation determined that 21-year-old Huskey Hutch of Paducah was traveling northbound on KY-121 while a vehicle pulling a trailer that reportedly did not have lights was traveling in the same lane.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/1)
Robert Pruett, 45, of Washington, was arrested on charges of OVWI Endangerment, OVWI, and Possession of a Synthetic Drug. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted. Colten Harmon, 30, of Flora, Illinois, was arrested on charges of OVWI refusal, OVWI endangerment, paraphernalia possession, and marijuana possession. No bond was set.
DCSO identifies man killed in wood chipper accident
k105.com
Tree trimmer killed after falling into wood chipper in Owensboro
14news.com
Police: One person dead after train accident in Dubois County
Child nearly shot during neighbor’s ‘target practice’, family says
(WEHT) - A Uitca man was arrested on Tuesday, after deputies say he shot at his neighbor's home.
Evansville woman charged with rape and other charges set to stand trial
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman charged with rape other charges from a 2021 investigation is set to stand trial starting Monday. Heidi Carter was arrested last year after Evansville Police say they found a woman shackled and raped inside a home in the 1800 block of Stinson Avenue. Police also found a body […]
Prosecution, defense rest in disturbing Evansville rape case
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The defense and prosecution have rested in a case involving Heidi Carter, an Evansville woman accused of rape and other charges stemming from a disturbing investigation on Stinson Avenue last year. Carter was arrested after police say they found a woman who had been shackled and raped inside a westside home. […]
