Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
6 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular burger chain opens new location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: December 2 to 4, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 4, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
Try This Special Pizza Causing A Stir In Texas... If You're Lucky
They often sell out before the night is over!
365thingsinhouston.com
Go for a gaudy holiday at The Rustic Uptown’s free Ugly Christmas Sweater Party with Steve Curd
Don your tacky apparel for a free night of classic holiday tunes and Christmas revelry with a live show by San Antonio crooner and guitarist, Steve Curd, at The Rustic Uptown on Saturday, December 10, 2022. The all ages Ugly Christmas Sweater Party at the Uptown Park music venue—free with...
Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...
Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
Houston Next Stop for Detroit-Style Pizzeria, Via 313
This Austin-based pizzeria could open in the summer of 2023.
Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston
There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
District Market celebrates one year as Houston's first Black-owned grocery store
District Market owner Robert Thomas opened his store—which is Houston’s first Black-owned grocery store—in November 2021. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) As Houston’s first Black-owned grocery store, District Market specializes in carrying a variety of unique locally- and minority-owned products, owner Robert Thomas said. In November, District Market...
365thingsinhouston.com
5 Must Do Things in Woodland Heights
In our series of Must Do Things Around Greater Houston, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of neighborhoods to bring you five fun, tasty, and enticing reasons you should give each a visit. The neighborhood of Woodlands Heights is small but mighty, rocking bars, restaurants, parks and...
Restaurant outside of Houston has best burger in Texas & among best in US in 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the most popular food in America, it’s really not a competition. In sheer volume of consumption alone, it’s got to be the burger with or without the cheese, and no state does it better than Texas. So, when it comes...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Houston Restaurant The Warwick Offers a Posh Sunday Brunch in Galleria Area
In 2019, after 40 years, Houston’s on Westheimer closed without warning. Fast-forward to 2022, and The Warwick now operates in that location at 5888 Westheimer. Since opening, the restaurant has expanded its hours and added brunch, which is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Warwick is posh and...
allamericanatlas.com
17 Fantastic Things to Do Alone in Houston, Texas (2022)
Houston, Texas for solo travelers is a fantastic idea!. This major metropolitan Texas city has it all, from beautiful bike rides to breweries where you can blend in, and if you’re looking for things to do in Houston alone because your travel companions have bailed, don’t worry. You’ll...
spacecityweather.com
Hello, winter. Goodbye, winter.
Hello, winter. It’s easy to pinpoint the moment at which the most recent front barreled into Houston. At 3:15 am on Wednesday morning it was 70 degrees at Bush Intercontinental Airport. The dewpoint was 66 degrees—which is rather sticky for late November—which made for a relative humidity of 88 percent. Then winds started to gust out of the north at 25 to 30 mph. An hour later the temperature had dropped into the 50s, with the dewpoint in the 40s. This morning the low bottomed out in the upper 30s for Bush, and other inland areas. This is proper winter weather for Houston.
tmpresale.com
Los Lonely Boys – Texas Tour 2023s event in Houston, TX Feb 18th, 2023 – pre-sale code
The presale password for a new Los Lonely Boys – Texas Tour 2023 pre-sale is available here 🙂 Members with a working presale info will have an opportunity to get performance tickets before the general public 🙂. This pre-sale is an ideal time to buy your own tickets,...
Click2Houston.com
🔒Welcome to KPRC 2: These are anchors, reporters who joined Houston’s home for news in 2022
HOUSTON – These are the anchors and reporters who joined Houston’s home for news in 2022. KPRC 2 weekend news anchor Sofia Ojeda returned to anchor KPRC 2 News Today alongside Owen Conflenti. Read more. Anchor Daniella Guzman. Houston’s own Daniella Guzman returned to the Bayou City in...
tejanonation.net
Tejano Jingle Jam features Solido, Jay Perez, Stefani Montiel + more in Houston on Dec. 17
HOUSTON, TX — The inaugural Tejano Jingle Jam featuring Solido, Jay Perez, and more will take place at the legendary Arena Theatre in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, December 17, 2022. The biggest Tejano holiday concert will also feature performances from iconic band Tony Guerrero y La Sombra, Stefani Montiel,...
Houston bakery beats diabetes through healthy lifestyle and cookies
November is American Diabetes Month. A time where, across the country, communities team up to bring awareness to this powerful disease.
Resident near Houston $1 million richer after Powerball lottery ticket win
When it comes to winning, would you rather the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl, the Texas Longhorns win a national championship, or have your bank account increase by $1 million?
Here's which Houston restaurants are open, closed after boil water notice
Many spots in town have been able to open with either full or limited menus.
Did you win? 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold near Houston & in East Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is a thing on everyone’s minds in Texas whether they’re focused on the World Cup, high school football playoffs, or the looming College Football Playoffs which hopefully includes TCU; the winning does go beyond sports though. The Texas Lottery reports two top prize,...
thekatynews.com
Katy Resident Claims $1 Million Powerball® Prize
A Katy resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Oct. 31. The ticket was purchased at Annie Stop N Shop #1, located at 6402 Airline Drive, in Houston. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The second-tier winning ticket matched all five of the white...
