UE falls to SIU in Valley opener
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Completing the first half on a 30-10 run, Southern Illinois pulled away for an 80-53 victory over the University of Evansville men’s basketball team in Wednesday’s Missouri Valley Conference opener at the Ford Center. Southern Illinois shot 60.7% for the season while hitting 12...
No. 6 Trailblazers Keep The Streak Going Behind Big Night
VINCENNES, Ind. – The Vincennes University Trailblazers checked in this week as the No. 6 team in the country and got their first chance to defend this new ranking Wednesday at the Physical Education Complex. Vincennes came out on top in the first meeting of the ‘Battle of the...
Eagles set to play Leathernecks on the road Wednesday USI starts second half of 4-game road swing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball will visit Western Illinois University for the first time since the 1980-81 season Wednesday in Macomb, Illinois. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (CST) Wednesday. The games will be streaming on Fighting Leathernecks All-Access in addition to being heard...
University of Evansville Hosting Events for MLK Day in 2023
EVANSVILLE, IN (12/1/2022) The University of Evansville (UE) will host a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service on Monday, January 16, 2023. There will be several activities throughout the day, and the public is invited to participate along with the campus community. The 2023 theme is “Daring to Dream: The Radical Imagination of a Liberated Other America.”
MEET SHERIFF ELECT NOAH ROBINSON
Evansville, Indiana – Chief Deputy Noah Robinson, a 22-year law enforcement veteran of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, will be the new Sheriff of Vanderburgh County starting January 1, 2022. elected Sheriff of Vanderburgh County. Sheriff-elect Robinson’s campaign started in earnest back in January of last year, when...
Gov. Holcomb announces Deborah Frye to step down from the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency
Governor Appoints Lindsay Hyer As New Executive Director. INDIANAPOLIS- Deborah Frye has notified Governor Eric J. Holcomb that she will retire as the executive director of the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency (PLA) after serving for more than seven years. Gov. Holcomb today announced that Lindsay Hyer will serve as the new executive director.
Ascension St. Vincent Donation Supports Teacher Locker and EVSC Schools
EVANSVILLE, IN – Ascension St. Vincent is partnering with the EVSC Foundation to donate $12,700 to support the development of a new STEAM area at Teacher Locker and to purchase audiometers for EVSC schools. Teacher Locker, a program of the EVSC. Foundation is a place where EVSC teachers in...
200,000 Pounds Of Poultry Products Donated To Hoosiers This Year
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler and the Indiana State Poultry Association recently recognized the generosity of Indiana’s poultry producers at the 75th annual Indiana state poultry recognition event at the Indiana Statehouse. Over the past year, Indiana poultry farmers have donated nearly 100 tons or 200,000 pounds of poultry products to Hoosiers in need.
A Downtown Christmas Presented by Engelbrecht Enterprises to be held December 3
A Downtown Christmas Presented by Engelbrecht Enterprises to be held December 3. (Region’s premier family-friendly holiday event returns Saturday) November 30, 2022: Celebrate the holiday season in Downtown Evansville at A Downtown Christmas Presented by Engelbrecht Enterprises on Saturday, December 3 from 11 AM – 3 PM.The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District (EID) hosts the 9th annual event on Main Street (between 2nd and 6th Streets). The 200, 300, 400, and 500 blocks of Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic for the event.
Homeless Memorial Service To Be Held On December 8, 2022
EVANSVILLE – Each year, Aurora sponsors the Homeless Memorial Service in partnership with the National Homeless Person’s Memorial Day. This year, the event will take place on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 5:30PM, and will be held in the sanctuary at Trinity United Methodist Church located at 216 SE 3rd Street.
New Vincennes University-UBMK Partnership Expands
VINCENNES, Ind., November 30, 2022 – Vincennes University and the UBMK School have signed a memorandum of understanding that will create new educational and transformative opportunities for UBMK students in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. UBMK was established in 1998 by the Korean missionary association in Mongolia. It is the only K-12...
Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers to watch out for Giving Tuesday scams
Attorney General Todd Rokita is advising Hoosiers to do their research before donating to charities this Giving Tuesday. As always, the public should be vigilant and aware of scammers attempting to take advantage of their generosity. “Hoosiers are good-hearted people. Unfortunately, that can leave them susceptible to fraudsters,” Attorney General...
WARRICK HUMANE SOCIETY PRESENTS “12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS SPECIALS”
Santa Paws is bringing the 12 Days of Christmas Specials to Warrick Humane Society December 8 – December 23. A different special will be featured on the WHS Facebook page on each of the 12 Days the rescue is open for adoptions. The goal is for all shelter pets to have FUREVER HOME by Christmas! Warrick Humane Society is located at 5722 Vann Road, Newburgh, IN 47630.
