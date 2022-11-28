ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber City, UT

Heber City holding public input meeting regarding Wasatch school site annexation

By TownLift // Will Scadden
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9fXl_0jPra1Ha00

HEBER CITY, Utah – The Heber City Council will hold a public input meeting on December 6 to consider and receive feedback regarding the proposed Wasatch school site annexation, which would eventually turn into Wasatch County’s second high school.

The proposed annexation would bring in roughly 45 acres to Heber City limits, which would allow the property to receive services from the city, such as water and sewer lines. The property is located across Midway Lane from Southfield Park, at 100 North 900 west, currently in unincorporated Wasatch County.

Wasatch County School District is the primary landowner, and they hope to start construction on a new high school as early as this spring. While the proposal has received some pushback from the public, the annexation has already been approved by the Heber City planning commission.

Following the public input meeting, City Council will vote on the issue and await approval from the Lieutenant Governor. The public input meeting will be held on December 6 at 6 p.m. at the Heber City Office Building Council Chambers, 75 North Main Street, Heber City.

Public comment is welcome and can be delivered in person, via the virtual link found on Heber City’s website , or emailed to CCPublic@heberut.gov .


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milehighcre.com

Colorado-Based McWhinney Expands into Salt Lake City

Today, global residential brand Common and Colorado-based development firm McWhinney began leasing new residential micro-apartment units in one of two high-rise towers in Salt Lake City that formerly operated as a hotel. The building, now operating as Lattice, will be the first collaboration between McWhinney and Common, as both organizations plant flags in Utah’s capital city.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Northbound Bangerter Highway closed after items spill on road in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Transportation had northbound lanes of Bangerter Highway closed at 9000 South early Thursday afternoon, UDOT reported. The department's incident website didn't disclose details on why the major roadway was closed, but UDOT's cameras in the area showed dozens of small items scattered across the road.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
UTAH STATE
globeslcc.com

SLC focuses on ‘traffic calming’ as lower speed limit enforcement faces obstacles

In May, the Salt Lake City Council voted unanimously to lower speed limits in residential areas to 20 mph, affecting some 70% of all roads in the city. According to Salt Lake City Council Chairman Dan Dugan and advocacy groups such as Sweet Streets SLC, the change will take some adjusting to for both drivers and law enforcement, as traffic police must navigate staff and equipment shortages amid enforcing the new speeds of the road.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
cityweekly.net

Gerrymandered Salt Lake County is Utah Republican Party's New Gulag

Most readers of this space know I grew up in Bingham Canyon, my home bordered on both sides by rail lines exiting the giant Kennecott Copper Mine just up the way. Those rail lines were used to transport the ore taken from the mine out to Magna where it was crushed, refined and smelted into the copper wires that transport electricity to the computer on which you are likely reading this column right now.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Roadway Restriction On US 40

HEBER CITY, Utah-Monday, UDOT confirmed a roadway restriction, requiring chains and traction devices for all semis on westbound US 40 at milepost 58, three miles west of Fruitland. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov. Snow is expected to continue over the course of...
HEBER CITY, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy