Heber City holding public input meeting regarding Wasatch school site annexation

HEBER CITY, Utah – The Heber City Council will hold a public input meeting on December 6 to consider and receive feedback regarding the proposed Wasatch school site annexation, which would eventually turn into Wasatch County’s second high school.

The proposed annexation would bring in roughly 45 acres to Heber City limits, which would allow the property to receive services from the city, such as water and sewer lines. The property is located across Midway Lane from Southfield Park, at 100 North 900 west, currently in unincorporated Wasatch County.

Wasatch County School District is the primary landowner, and they hope to start construction on a new high school as early as this spring. While the proposal has received some pushback from the public, the annexation has already been approved by the Heber City planning commission.

Following the public input meeting, City Council will vote on the issue and await approval from the Lieutenant Governor. The public input meeting will be held on December 6 at 6 p.m. at the Heber City Office Building Council Chambers, 75 North Main Street, Heber City.

Public comment is welcome and can be delivered in person, via the virtual link found on Heber City’s website , or emailed to CCPublic@heberut.gov .

