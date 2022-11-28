Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
411mania.com
Eric Young Finished With Impact, Reportedly Returning to WWE
Eric Young is finished up with Impact Wrestling and will be returning to WWE, according to a new report. Tonight’s episode of Impact saw the Violent By Design leader stabbed to death by Deaner, who seemingly took over as the leader of the group as you can see below.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Lumberjack Match: Orange Cassidy def. QT Marshall. The House of Black stood tall in a post-match brawl. * Athena...
411mania.com
Joey Janela To Face Jun Akiyama In A TLC Match
DDT Pro Wrestling has announced a TLC match between Joey Janela and Jun Akiyama for their December 4th event. The match will be for Janela’s DDT Extreme Championship. Since Janela is the champion, he got to choose the stipulation. The match happens at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.
411mania.com
Booker T Found The Elite’s CM Punk References on AEW Dynamite ‘Distasteful’
Booker T was not a fan of The Elite making references to their altercation with CM Punk at AEW Dynamite. As noted, the Elite’s match on last week’s Dynamite in Chicago included several references to their All Out altercation with Punk including Kenny Omega biting PAC and more. Booker weighed in on the situation on the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, and you can see some highlights below:
411mania.com
WWE News: Sasha Banks Attends NBA Game, Injured Police Officer Gets WWE Title Belt
– Sasha Banks took in an NBA game on Wednesday night. The on-hiatus WWE star was in attendance at the Boston Celtics’ home game against the Miami Heat, as you can see below:. – Bristol, Connecticut’s NBC affiliate shared a story about police officer Alec Iurato, who was presented...
411mania.com
UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle
UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back. During the latest Wrestling Observer...
411mania.com
MJF Reveals Custom World Title, Turns on William Regal On AEW Dynamite
MJF has shown off his customized AEW World Championship as he turned on William Regal during tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw MJF appear with Regal by his side and tear down the current World Title before revealing his own customized version. MJF then proceeded to...
411mania.com
AEW Announces New Events For Ohio and Texas
All Elite Wrestling has announced that they will debut in two new cities next year for a live AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping. The dates were revealed on last night’s episode. The company will go to Dayton, OH on February 1, then El Paso, TX on February 8. Tickets...
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Reportedly Requested Brian Kendrick for WWE Survivor Series
– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Brian Kendrick was backstage at WWE Survivor Series over the weekend and helped produce the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match featuring Ronda Rousey defending her title against Shotzi. Kendrick helped Jason Jordan produce the match. Dave Meltzer provided more details on Kendrick working the event on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.
411mania.com
WWE Ahora Host Quetzalli Bulnes No Longer Working With Company
Quetzalli Bulnes of WWE Ahora and El Brunch De WWE has confirmed that she has been released from the company. Bulnes posted a TikTok confirming that she is no longer working for the company. It was in late October that at the WWE live event in Mexico City, a wrestling...
411mania.com
Bullet Club & More Set For NJPW Strong Nemesis
NJPW has announced matches for its upcoming NJPW Strong Nemesis taping. The company announced the following matches for the December 11th taping in Los Angeles, which will be the final Strong taping of the year:. * Bullet Club (Jay Whte & El Phantasmo) vs. Hikuleo & Alan Angels. * KENTA...
411mania.com
Kenny Omega Thanks Fans Following AEW Dynamite, Says He’s Glad To Be Performing Again
Following the conclusion of last night’s AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega spoke to the crowd in Indianapolis and thanked them for their support. A video of the speech made its way online. He said: “Warm reception. Thank you, guys, for coming in such incredible numbers and showing support not only...
411mania.com
Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
The Tag Team Titles will be defended on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:. Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. * Josh Alexander...
411mania.com
Jimmy Korderas Discusses Potential WrestleMania 39 Matchups for Steve Austin
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed potential matchups for Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39. It’s rumored that Austin might work another match at WrestleMania next year. Korderas discussed a potential fantasy matchup between Steve Austin and CM Punk, and also Austin vs. John Cena.
411mania.com
Juventud Guerrera Praises the Atmosphere in AEW
– During a recent Highspots Superstore Sign It Live session, WWE and WCW veteran Juventud Guerrera discussed his brief stint in AEW last year. He also noted about doing some more work in AEW as well, however, that didn’t happen as he was hurt at the time. Juventud said...
411mania.com
Jeff Jarrett On Creating Ring Ka King, Difficulty Using Impact Talent, BG James Going Back To WWE
On a recent episode of the My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett discussed the formation of Ring Ka King, a wrestling promotion that was shown in India and working through some issues with Impact on using talent. Some highlights are below. On How Ring Ka King Got Started: “I think 2010...
411mania.com
Various News: Kevin Dunn Reportedly Still With WWE, A&E Filmed Ricky Steamboat’s Return Match
– A new report has an update on Kevin Dunn’s status with WWE. Fightful Select reports that “for those who have been asking,” Dunn is still with the company. He was not at Survivor Series but there has been no word of him potentially leaving. – The...
411mania.com
WWE NIL Recruit Tank Ledger On How He Came Up With His Ring Name
Tank Ledger is part of the WWE NIL class, and he recently discussed how he came up with his ring name. Ledger, real name Joe Spivak, appeared on the NIL Now podcast and you can check out some highlights below:. On the process of getting a ring name: “Well, there’s...
411mania.com
Updated Lineup For Impact Hard To Kill
Impact has an updated lineup for January’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV:. * Impact Wrestling Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray. * Impact...
411mania.com
Live Notes on Attendance, Crowd Reactions for Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
– PWInsider has some live notes from last night’s AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show was held at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. According to the report, the AEW Dynamite show and TV tapings appeared to have a smaller attendance than the last time AEW visited the arena. WrestleTix reported an estimated 3,600 tickets were sold for the event. According to PWInsider’s report, the floor seats appeared to be sold out, but the bottom level was less than half full, and the upper level seats appeared to be about a quarter full.
