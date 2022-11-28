Two juveniles charged with West Portsmouth man’s murder

WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the death of a Scioto County man early Monday.

About 1 a.m., Scioto County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call. Upon arrival in the 1400 block of Second Street in West Portsmouth, officials found Jayson Stephan McGraw, 18, on the ground suffering from a stab wound.

McGraw was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth and pronounced dead.

Witnesses told deputies that two male juveniles were seen leaving the scene on foot. Both were located and arrested on charges of first-degree murder.

The names of those charged have not been released.

