1 dead after trailer home fire in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – One person is dead after a trailer home fire Monday morning.
It happened just before 1:00 a.m. at 948 Grant Ave., lot 381 in Junction City.
Fire Chief Jason Lankas said firefighters found one person dead inside the home. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire and estimated damages weren't reported. The identity of the person who died hasn't been revealed.
