Junction City, KS

1 dead after trailer home fire in Junction City

By Tiffany Littler
KSNT News
 3 days ago

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – One person is dead after a trailer home fire Monday morning.

It happened just before 1:00 a.m. at 948 Grant Ave., lot 381 in Junction City.

Fire Chief Jason Lankas said firefighters found one person dead inside the home. No other injuries were reported.

(KSNT Photo/Max Dutton)

The cause of the fire and estimated damages weren’t reported. The identity of the person who died hasn’t been revealed.

KSNT News

KSNT News

