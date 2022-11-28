1 dead after trailer home fire in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – One person is dead after a trailer home fire Monday morning.

It happened just before 1:00 a.m. at 948 Grant Ave., lot 381 in Junction City.

Fire Chief Jason Lankas said firefighters found one person dead inside the home. No other injuries were reported.

(KSNT Photo/Max Dutton)

The cause of the fire and estimated damages weren’t reported. The identity of the person who died hasn’t been revealed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.