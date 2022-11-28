Read full article on original website
Traffic Stops Lead to Drug Charges in Osceola County
Sibley, IA (KICD) — Two traffic stops last week by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office resulted in drug charges for two individuals. The first stop was on Thanksgiving Thursday with 23-year-old Dylan Bronson-Groen of Sheldon being arrested for alleged Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana 1st Offense, he was cited to a court appearance.
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Multiple Drug-Related Charges
Multiple felony charges were filed in a drug-related arrest in Storm Lake this past weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, this past Sunday at approximately 10:45pm, a Storm Lake Police Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 Block of Erie Street for a minor violation. The officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A subsequent probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle, when officers located approximately four ounces of marijuana in a backpack found in the vehicle.
Primghar driver cited for pot by Melvin
MELVIN—A 24-year-old Primghar man was cited about 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, near Melvin on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The citing of Dylan Michael Bronson-Groen stemmed from the stop of a northbound 2007 Toyota Camry for speeding on Highway 59 north of 220th Street about five miles northwest of Melvin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Estherville woman dead after two-vehicle crash in Emmet County
A crash in Emmet County left one woman dead Sunday morning.
Spirit Lake Man Faces Felony Drug Charges After Traffic Stop
Ashton, Iowa — A Spirit Lake man has been arrested on drug and other charges after a traffic stop near Ashton. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Osceola County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 24-year-old Josh Titus of Spirit Lake is accused of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense. He was arrested on Saturday, November 26th.
Arthur man arrested on drug charges and three Ida County warrants
(Adair Co) An Arthur man was arrested Adair County on drug charges and three outside warrants. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Michael Dean Lantz Jr. was arrested following a traffic stop on November 21st. During the stop, a K9 conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle. The K9 had a positive alert to the odor of narcotics, so a probable cause search was conducted. A black case was located that contained a pipe consistent with smoking methamphetamine and a clear plastic baggie containing a white crystalline substance that later field tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, weighing approximately three grams. Lantz was transported to the Adair County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Operation without Registration, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, and on warrants out of Ida County for Violation of a Protective Order, Stalking – Violation of a No Contact Order, and two counts of Contempt – Violation of a No Contact/Protective Order.
George man arrested for meth in Hartley
HARTLEY—A 56-year-old George man was arrested about 11:55 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, in Hartley on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Douglas David Roth stemmed from the stop of a...
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest Early Sunday Morning
An Orange City man was arrested early Sunday morning as a result of a traffic stop. The Sioux County Sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Jonathan Pearson-Moerman was arrested after officers stopped him on 440th Street, east of Orange City, at 1:48am. While the officer was investigating, the deputy found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Rock Rapids man arrested for second OWI
ROCK RAPIDS—A 27-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and careless driving. The arrest of Alex David Ohling stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup for squealing its tires as it went...
Two Injured and One Dead in Emmet County Crash
Estherville, IA (KICD) — An Estherville woman lost her life and two others were injured in a rural Emmet County Crash on Sunday morning. According to Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens, a two vehicle crash one mile South of the Iowa/Minnesota border on Highway 4 was reported to the Emmet County Communications Center just after 9 am. The caller also stated a person was trapped in a vehicle.
South Dakota driver arrested as fugitive
LARCHWOOD—A 42-year-old Rapid City, SD, man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, near Larchwood on charges of being a fugitive from justice, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain or use safety belts. The arrest of Cornell Lamone Miles stemmed from the stop of a...
Pursuit goes through cornfield, ends at Le Mars porch
Deputies with the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office were led on a high-speed pursuit that resulted in injuries.
First person sentenced for killing in northwest Iowa
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa – The first sentence has been handed down in the killing of a northwest Iowa man. Davie McDowell, 20 of Estherville, was shot to death in the earth morning hours of October 2, 2021. Prosecutors say Connor Jay Uhde, 20 of Estherville, and Cejay Van Der Wilt, 19 of Rockwell City, lured McDowell to an apartment in Estherville and then drove him outside town.
Pickup strikes pedestrian in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—A pedestrian received minor injuries when he was struck by a pickup about 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Orange City. Sixteen-year-old Beau Wayne Webber of Orange City was making a right turn from Second Street Southeast onto Frankfort Avenue Southeast when his 2000 Ford F-150 pickup’s passenger side mirror struck 65-year-old Terry Lee Hofmeyer of Orange City as he was crossing the street, according to the Orange City Police Department.
Hull woman arrested for OWI after crash
HOSPERS—A 21-year-old Hull woman was arrested about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense driving while under the influence; driving while her license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Jewell Lara Flores stemmed from...
Sibley man arrested for strangulation
SIBLEY—A 32-year-old Sibley man was arrested Monday, Nov. 21, on a charge of domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood. The arrest of Jacob Lee Duin stemmed from him putting a hand on a woman’s throat and his using his forearm to apply pressure to the point that she said she “saw stars” about 7:50 p.m. that day at their residence at 524 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
House Fire North of Cylinder
Around 10:30a.m. Monday morning Nov. 28, the home of Gerald Alderson was engulfed in flames. The firetrucks from Cylinder were on the scene fighting the flames that were consuming the two story …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. To continue reading, you will need to...
'False sense of security': Some oppose plan for an Iowa school district to arm staff members
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — Armed staff members will soon be walking the halls of the schools in one northwest Iowa school district despite differing opinions from area law enforcement. The Spirit Lake School District may soon become the first in the state to arm some employees after its board...
Former owner of Iowa funeral home avoids prison time
EMMETSBURG, Iowa — The former owner of a shuttered Emmetsburg funeral home will stay out of prison. Andrew Joyce pleaded guilty to misusing thousands of dollars meant to pre-pay for funeral services. Investigators say Joyce spent the money on operational expenses and for his own personal gain. By law,...
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
