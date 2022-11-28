Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Lake Charles American Press
Gordon “Sonny” Ellender Steen
Gordon Ellender Steen Jr. was born Dec. 30, 1941 and died Nov. 29, 2022. “Sonny,” as he was known to family and friends, was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Nina Mae Steen. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joyce Steen; his brother,...
Lake Charles American Press
Clomaline P. “Cloma” Broussard
Clomaline P. “Cloma” Broussard, 90 years old, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in the comfort of her home with her family by her side. She was born on Nov. 6, 1932, to Fergust and Nina Landry Primeaux in Erath, La. After graduation, she started her keypunch career...
Lake Charles American Press
Westlake sets rules for revenue from Horseshoe Casino
At the Monday Westlake City Council meeting, a measure was introduced that will prevent the city from using revenue from the Horseshoe Casino for payment of new debt or recurring expenses and Isle of Capri Boulevard will soon become Horseshoe Casino Boulevard. The National Golf Club of Louisiana also said...
Lake Charles American Press
Julian pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2017 downtown LC shooting
Joey Julian, accused in a 2017 fatal shooting at the intersection of Mill and Ryan streets, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Wednesday just as a jury was being seated for his trial in 14th Judicial District Court. The Baton Rouge man shot 38-year-old Ernest Samuel Miller of Lake Charles multiple...
Lake Charles American Press
Holiday Express making stops in DeQuincy, Leesville
Enjoy A Railroad Town Christmas in DeQuincy. The Holiday Express pulls into town there on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 4 p.m. and then it chugs north to the joy of children and adults alike in Leesville on Friday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m. The six-car train is outfitted, inside and...
Lake Charles American Press
Shooting at Hookah Lounge injures eight
Lake Charles police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting outside of the VVS1 Hookah Lounge that injured eight people. Deputy Chief F. Fondel said when officers arrived at the lounge at about 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, they discovered multiple gunshot victims and were told others were transported by private means to local hospitals for treatment.
Lake Charles American Press
At Two Sisters Pecan House, find mismatched furniture, great food
Carolyn Clark worked in a pharmacy with her late husband, Larry, in Merryville before opening Two Sisters Pecan House in DeRidder. “We tried to keep the pharmacy open after the hospital closed and the doctor left, but it became impossible,”. she said. Her husband was a pharmacist and they worked...
Lake Charles American Press
Snow returns for 2022 Christmas Under the Oaks
Don’t merely dream of a white Christmas. See snow. In Sulphur on Saturday, Dec. 3, bundle up and bring the family out to Sulphur’s largest and merriest celebration of the year, Christmas Under the Oaks, a community endeavor from Brimstone Historical Society, City of Sulphur and Sulphur Parks and Recreation.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Shooter identified in Hookah Lounge shooting
Lake Charles Police have arrested a 20-year-old Welsh man in an early Wednesday morning shooting at the VVS1 Hookah Lounge that left eight people injured. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said Damien Deshone Guidry Jr. has been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of inciting to riot (serious bodily injury).
Lake Charles American Press
11/29: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Patrick Solomon Stephney, 38, 2131 20th St. — simple burglary; illegal carrying of weapons-possession, custody or use of any tools customarily used by thieves or burglars; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $22,000.
Lake Charles American Press
Secondary nature, Iowa finds right pieces for defensive backfield
Iowa started the high school football season with a mostly new bunch in the defensive secondary. Now the Yellow Jackets have a hardened, physical group as they head into the first semifinal game in program history. “Coming in, we knew that we were going to have to move some guys...
Lake Charles American Press
Garrick leads LCCP to win over W-M to open Showdown in the Lake
Lake Charles College Prep flexed it’s depth early and rode the hot hand of Elijah Garrick late in a 54-41 opening round win over Washington-Marion at the Hamilton Christian/Showdown in the Lake tournament. The Blazers (4-1) advance to play Wossman at 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. Prep went on a...
Lake Charles American Press
Home no help, Cowgirls’ losing streak continues in homestand opener
Lynn Kennedy admitted Monday he can’t wait for Christmas. With a two-week break before the holiday, the Cowgirls’ coach said he hopes his team can get healthy during that stretch. Right now Christmas can’t come soon enough. The struggling McNeese State women’s basketball team was toppled by...
Lake Charles American Press
Pair of 15-year-olds cited in truck, firearms theft
Two male juveniles are facing several charges after police found them in possession of a stolen vehicle and a stolen firearm during a traffic stop on Tuesday. Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said the incident began when deputies patrolling West Wood Street near South Nichols Street in Jennings observed a white GMC truck with a lightbar impairing oncoming traffic.
Lake Charles American Press
Sulphur man arrested after baby hospitalized with brain bleed
A Sulphur man has been arrested for second-degree cruelty after a 17-month-old child was hospitalized with a skull fracture and brain bleed. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said the bond for Logan R. Gauthier, 25, has been set at $225,000 by Judge Tony Fazzio. Vincent said Gauthier...
Lake Charles American Press
Allen schools maintain ‘B’ overall ranking
Allen Parish schools maintained their B ranking on school performance scores, with eight of the parish’s 11 schools receiving an A or B letter grade, according to Superintendent Kent Reed. “I am proud of our little district and things are going well,” Superintendent Kent Reed said. “I think we...
Comments / 0