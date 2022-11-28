Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Matt Rhule is gaslighting everyone on his Nebraska media tour
Matt Rhule isn’t in an easy position right now, I get it. The newly named Nebraska coach is in the middle of a media blitz to hype up Huskers fans and get national visibility ahead of recruiting, while constantly being haunted by the specter of his former job: Being the worst head coach in the history of the Carolina Panthers.
SB Nation
Russell Wilson threw a birthday party and only half the Broncos showed up
Birthday parties are an important part of anyone’s year. The celebration of one’s birth is a momentous occasion, often marked by celebrating with family and friends. Or, if you’re Broncos QB Russell Wilson, it might just be family and a few friends. Denver Broncos beat reporter Mike...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022
Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
For $21 an hour plus plenty of pizza and beer, 30 frat guys helped Colts leave Baltimore
Hal Stein and his buddies were just college kids looking to make an extra buck. Their University of Maryland fraternity had a contract with Mayflower, the moving company. They got a call one night and were told to get on a bus. They had no idea where they were going. They ended up in Baltimore and were given their task: Pack up the Baltimore Colts training camp. Their reward? $21 an hour, and plenty of pizza and...
SB Nation
What Jordan Love showed the Packers after Aaron Rodgers injury
During the Packers 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers suffered an injury to what announcers said was his oblique. On Monday, head coach Matt LaFleur said that if Rodgers is healthy enough to play on Sunday, then he’ll play, but the team is monitoring Rodgers for the next few days.
SB Nation
Jeff Saturday botched his clock management so badly he became a meme
It turns out that maybe having at least some coaching experience is important after all. On Monday Night Football the Colts were locked in a one score game with the Steelers when it seemed like Jeff Saturday’s brain fell out. The clock management for the final two minutes was...
SB Nation
Mike McDaniel told Tua Tagovailoa his high school tape was ‘trash’
Mike McDaniel established himself as the best quote among NFL coaches last season as the offensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers. He’s defended that title this year after being hired as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. McDaniel politely asked Justin Fields to stop running all over his defense, compliments his team on broken tackles the way skateboarders compliment kickflips, and gives mathematically certain injury updates. Mostly, he just seems like a chill bro in a way that’s totally antithetical to how most football coaches act.
SB Nation
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are the two best friends that anyone could have
The Buffalo Bills have gone through a strange few weeks. First starting quarterback Josh Allen was hurt in the closing seconds of a loss to the New York Jets. That elbow injury fueled a week’s worth of speculation over whether Allen would play in their following game, against the Minnesota Vikings. Despite being limited throughout the week prior to the game, Allen made the start against Minnesota, only for the Bills to lose in dramatic fashion, with Allen throwing an interception in overtime.
