NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 1
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is nearing its conclusion. So far, Groups A, B, C and D have had their finales, advanced their winners and knocked out their eliminators. Now it’s time to take a look at the groups that are left. First, we have Group...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Uruguay Looks to Upset Ghana in Group H Finale: Here's How to Watch, Stream
The group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup are coming to a close. There is a lot riding on the line for Group H’s Uruguay-Ghana showdown with each team looking for a win to have any hope of qualifying for the knockout stage. Uruguay enters the matchup with...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Spain Faces Japan in Battle of Top Two Teams in Group E: Here's How to Watch
The third and final matchday in Group E will pit the top two teams against one another as Spain faces Japan. Spain is atop the group with four points following a lopsided 7-0 win over Costa Rica and a draw versus Germany. A result -- win or draw -- against Japan would send the Spaniards to the Round of 16. Spain could still advance with a loss depending on the outcome of the Costa Rica-Germany match.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day
Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Teen Cuts Off Teacher to Announce USMNT's World Cup Win Over Iran
The World Cup is part of the curriculum this year. After the United States men’s national team clinched a spot in the knockout stage after a 1-0 victory over Iran on Tuesday, fans across the country went wild. And rightfully so. This California high school student was no different,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Best Moments From Day 12 of FIFA World Cup
The second-to-last day of FIFA World Cup group stage play saw four more teams lock down spots in the round of 16. Morocco seized the top spot in Group F with a 2-1 victory over Canada, while 2018 runner-up Croatia successfully protected its qualification spot in the group thanks to a 0-0 draw against Belgium.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Germany's Kai Havertz Didn't Look Thrilled After Winning Player of the Match Award
It wasn’t a fun day for Kai Havertz – just look at his face. You’d think he would be elated to hold up Budweiser’s Player of the Match Award, and normally he would, but today he had other things on his mind – like the fact that his team just got eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite winning today’s match.
Messi, Argentina try to avoid World Cup upset vs. Australia
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Australia’s players speak in glowing, almost reverential terms about Lionel Messi. “He just does things that, you know, no one else can do,” forward Mathew Leckie said. Milos Degenek went even further. “Probably,” the Socceroos defender said, “the best footballer ever to grace...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Winners, Losers From Mexico's 2022 World Cup Group Stage Elimination
Just like that, Mexico is out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Mexico failed to advance past Group C after drawing to Poland 1-1, losing to Argentina 2-0 and beating Saudi Arabia 2-1. The last result put Mexico even with Poland in points, but the White-Reds had a net-zero goal...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's How Much Money the 2022 World Cup Winner Will Make
Soccer’s most prestigious trophy isn’t the only thing the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion will earn. Winning the Qatar-hosted tournament will also come with a massive payout in prize money. Defending champion France took home $38 million in 2018, while Germany claimed a $35 million first-place prize in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Argentina Breaks 0-0 Deadlock Seconds Into Second Half
Just seconds into the start of the second half, Argentina finally found their footing. Alexis Mac Allister struck a shot straight past Wojciech Szczesny off an assist from Nahuel Molina in the 46th minute of play. This was the 19th shot on goal for the Polish goalkeeper, and the first he let through.
