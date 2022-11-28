Read full article on original website
Outdoor writers to sign books at Boothbay Harbor Sherman’s
On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m., Sherman’s Books and Stationery of Boothbay will host authors Claire Ackroyd of Orono and Laurie Apgar Chandler of Bremen. Both write from their experiences in the northern woods and their backgrounds as natural resource professionals. Their works are thoughtful portraits of the remoter parts of Maine, and the challenges of life in the woods. They write with humor, insight, and a love of place.
Kamala Boutique opens on Route 27
Route 27 holds a special place in Katherine LaMontagne’s heart. As a child, she traveled summers from Boston to Boothbay Harbor to spend time with her grandparents John and Natalie Richardson. Each excursion north was a two hour-plus ride in a yellow Volkswagen with her parents. But once her...
Gordon E. Grinnell
Gordon Earl Grinnell, originally from Washington, Maine, and more recently from Boothbay Harbor, passed away on Nov. 25, 2022. He and his wife Jeanette (“Ginny” Upham) were married nearly 70 years and raised their boys Barry and Bobby in Wells, Maine, where they lived for 25 years. Born...
Gardens Aglow makes U.S. News’ list
U.S. News & World Report’s travel experts are sharing the 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. Gardens Aglow in Boothbay made the list. Below is the description of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Gardens Aglow on the website. Previous travelers said Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is thrilling...
Committee formulating plans for Edgecomb town hall
Edgecomb is asking for a little help formulating plans to extend the town hall’s usefulness. As the town nears its 250th anniversary in 2024, the town hall has stood at its Route 27 location since the late 1700s. The town hall committee received a $2,000 Lincoln County Regional Planning...
Wiscasset schools plan holiday music events
On Saturday, Dec. 3, Wiscasset choral students will provide the music for the Annual Wiscasset Town Christmas Tree Lighting. This event takes place at First Congregational Church at 4:30 p.m. Students will sing to welcome in the holiday season as well as Santa Claus, who is sure to appear!. On...
Midcoast Conservancy offers youth cross-country ski lease program and clinic
Winter is coming! In order to help get kids and families outside having fun in the snow, Midcoast Conservancy is providing affordable cross country ski equipment to local kids ages kindergarten through eighth grade. Families can lease high quality skis, boots, and poles through Midcoast Conservancy for the entire winter. Each child will get sized for the gear and then take it home for the season so they can ski on great equipment wherever, whenever they want.
Dec. 1 update: Midcoast adds 11 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Shaw’s, Hannaford to help HYS
St, Philip’s Help Yourself Shelf Food Pantry (HYS), 12 Hodge St., Wiscasset, is pleased to announce it has been picked by Boothbay Harbor Hannaford’s new Bloomin’ 4 Good program during December. Every Bloomin’ 4 Good bouquet with the Bloomin’ red circle sticker sold provides a $1 donation to the food pantry.
WES students talk with UMF ones
Fourth graders from Wiscasset Elementary School got to video chat with University of Maine at Farmington students before Thanksgiving break. The Book Buddy program, now in its second year, pairs WES students with students in the elementary education program at UMF to talk about the books they love to read.
Amazon features the Laura B Monhegan Island ferry in recent video
The world's second-largest retailer has chosen a Maine island community to illustrate delivery off the beaten path – way off. Amazon this month released a mini-documentary about Monhegan Island on its website and YouTube channel. The producers filmed at Monhegan Island over the summer and begin their story at Port Clyde with packages loading onto the World War II-era Laura B – run by Monhegan Boat Line – on their way to the island 10 miles off the coast of Maine.
‘Merry Christmas, George Bailey’ radiates warmth
Heartwood Theater presents the 1940’s Lux Radio Theater Show adapted from Frank Capra’s movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life!” One weekend only, Dec. 2 and 3. Imbued with warmth, humor and nostalgia, this beloved story exudes "community” - the realization that each person’s life is inextricably intertwined with countless others. The ripple effect is incalculable; lives are changed and history is made, as we move about our daily lives.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 204 calls for service for the period of Nov. 22 to Nov. 29. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,874 calls for service. Craig Demmons, 28, of Bremen was issued a summons Nov. 27 for Failure to Notify Owner of Property Damage Accident, on Nobleboro, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.
