NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

You Don't Have to Be ‘Fun' at Work, But It's Good for Your Career

This is an excerpt from the CNBC Make It newsletter. Subscribe here. On Sunday, a Washington Post headline seemed to herald a small victory for office employees everywhere: "French man wins right to not be 'fun' at work." Slackers of the world, unite! No longer will we have to show...

