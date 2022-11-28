Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE Star Says Stephanie McMahon and Triple H Believe in Her Speaking Abilities
WWE superstar Zelina Vega spoke on the That’s Dope podcast about what it’s like to work at a television taping. “Usually you know going into it who’s gonna win. When you get into the building, you’re gonna have a match with so and so. You’re gonna win. And if it plays into a certain story, there’s always like little things that they’ll tell you like, ‘Oh you have to make sure you do this’ or, ‘You have to make sure you hit this mark.’”
PWMania
Rhea Ripley Explains How She Is Like Women’s Wrestling Legend Joanie “Chyna” Laurer
Do you think Rhea Ripley is similar to Joanie “Chyna” Laurer?. The women’s wrestling star recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post for an interview, during which she spoke about getting compared to the aforementioned WWE Hall of Fame legend when talking about being able to rough up the men wrestlers in the company.
PWMania
WWE Star Spotted Backstage Wearing a Neck Brace on RAW
IYO SKY may have to take a break from ring action. It was announced that IYO SKY was not cleared to compete Monday night on WWE RAW. She did appear on the show during the brawl segment near the concession stands, but as you can see in the video below, they were very careful with her and she received no bumps or shots to the neck.
PWMania
Rhea Ripley Opens Up On Being Someone Fans Think Is Cool But Still Getting Them To Hate Her
Rhea Ripley isn’t afraid of a little heat. In fact, she quite enjoys it. The women’s wrestling star spoke with the New York Post for an interview recently, during which she spoke about working with Dominik Mysterio as part of The Judgment Day and how she enjoys being someone fans think is cool but hate at the same time.
PWMania
Original Members Considered for WWE’s Damage CTRL Stable Revealed
This year’s WWE SummerSlam saw the return of Bayley, Dakota Kia, and IYO SKY after Bianca Belair retained the WWE RAW Women’s Title over Becky Lynch. Kai and SKY have won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships twice since the faction’s inception, and Bayley has challenged for the RAW Women’s Title several times.
PWMania
Update on the Current Status of Hulk Hogan’s Health
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed Hulk Hogan’s career on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Flair also discussed current wrestling events and provided an update on Hogan’s health. Hogan has had ten back surgeries in the last five years, according...
PWMania
Mandy Rose Reveals Her Regular “Cheat Meal”
As noted, Mandy Rose recently appeared as a guest on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the NXT Women’s Champion spoke about her diet and revealed her “cheat meal.”. “I know, actually people do probably...
PWMania
Eva Marie Thanks Vince McMahon in Late Reply to His Retirement Announcement
Former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon announced his retirement more than 4 months ago, but former WWE Superstar Eva Marie is only now responding. This week, Marie took to Twitter to respond to Vince’s retirement tweet from July 22. “Thank you Boss for taking a chance on a...
PWMania
Backstage Updates on Roman Reigns – Kevin Owens, Footage From WarGames Spot, Photo of Reigns’ Bruise
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was reportedly visibly upset after the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, as several sources have noted. Reigns reportedly felt that Owens’ slap on him was an unintentional spot, which made him angry. When the Tribal Chief returned to the backstage area, he reportedly exclaimed in a “expletive filled” manner, making it abundantly clear that he was upset. The original report can be found by clicking here, and the previous update can be found by clicking here.
PWMania
Ruby Soho Possibly Making a Comeback at AEW Dynamite Tonight
Ruby Soho was spotted near the location of tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Soho is near the site of tonight’s Dynamite in Indianapolis, Indiana, but there’s no word on whether she’ll be there or not. Soho lives in Lafayette, Indiana, which is about an hour and a half from Indianapolis.
PWMania
Aoife Valkyrie Joining WWE NXT Under a New Ring Name
Lyra Valkyria is on her way to WWE NXT. As seen below, a new Valkyria vignette aired during Tuesday night’s NXT episode on the USA Network. Valkyria is the former NXT UK Aoife Valkyrie. “As a child I would watch the sky, watching the birds as they leave Ireland...
PWMania
WWE Legend Reveals He’s Been Invited to the RAW 30th Anniversary Special
WWE Legend Tatanka has been invited to the upcoming WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special. “The Native American” Tatanka announced on Facebook this week that WWE has invited him to appear at the 30th Anniversary of RAW from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on January 23. “To the #TatankaNation...
PWMania
AEW Star Claims CM Punk is “No Longer in the Company”
According to Stokely Hathaway’s recent comments, CM Punk has parted ways with All Elite Wrestling. Hathaway, the manager of AEW faction The Firm, said on Renee Paquette’s podcast ‘The Sessions’:. “Everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen. Back at All out,...
PWMania
Wrestling Legend Says He Hopes Randy Orton Retires If Doctors Urge Him To
Teddy Long wants what is best for “The Viper,” even if it’s not what he himself wants. The legendary pro wrestling manager and WWE on-air authority figure recently spoke with the folks from Sportskeeda for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about Randy Orton being on the sidelines due to injuries that require surgery.
PWMania
Top Names Being Considered for WWE WrestleMania Weekend Shows
In addition to what has already been announced, WWE is looking for new ways to go all out for WrestleMania 39 weekend. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is looking to book John Cena for a match at WrestleMania, his first match since losing to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. The company also hopes to have The Rock back for a match against Reigns, but that depends on Rock’s hectic schedule.
PWMania
Mike Chioda Looks Back On Mike Tyson’s Involvement In WrestleMania 14 Main Event
Mike Chioda recently released the latest edition of his “Monday Mailbag” feature at AdFreeShows.com. In the latest installment, the former longtime WWE referee reflected on working with boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson for the memorable WrestleMania 14 main event that saw “Stone Cold” Steve Austin capture the WWE Championship from Shawn Michaels.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Released at the Start of the Pandemic Returning Under Triple H Regime
Since Triple H took creative control of the company, WWE has brought back a number of wrestlers who had been let go. Several names have been mentioned as possible WWE comeback candidates in recent months, and Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources that Eric Young will be returning to the company.
PWMania
Austin Theory Reacts to the New Direction of His WWE Television Character
WWE United States champion Austin Theory recently gave his thoughts on the new path that his WWE television character is taking during an interview with Ottawa’s City News. Theory said, “The cocky, arrogant, douchy persona just really gets under people’s skin and it did its purpose. Having the Money in the Bank contract and the way that character was, there’s a little bit of a ceiling there just because when you look at Roman Reigns being so unstoppable and everything. Whoever is going to beat Roman Reigns it’s gotta be someone that is really going to beat Roman Reigns and not just by some luck and I think the chapter that Austin Theory is headed now, is setting him up to build to being that qualifier to stand toe to toe with Roman Reigns.”
PWMania
WWE Personality Released Following Unplanned Spot at Live Event
Quetzalli Bulnes has left WWE after being involved in an incident at a live event in Mexico City on October 30. Bulens attempted an unplanned spot at the show, convincing one of her friends, a YouTuber from Spain, to jump the barricade and enter the ring. Bryon Saxton was also in the ring at the time of the incident and could be seen looking puzzled as it unfolded.
PWMania
PWMania’s Watching Rasslin Podcast: 1995 WWF Survivor Series Part 2
Justin C and Heather finish their rewatch of the 1995 WWF Survivor Series on this week’s PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast. Only two matches to get done, as we have the unique for 1995 Wild Card match and what could have been with Ahmed Johnson. And the show finishes with Diesel defending the WWF Championship against Bret Hart, which Heather argues is the true start of the signs of the Attitude Era. Give it a listen!
