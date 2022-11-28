WWE United States champion Austin Theory recently gave his thoughts on the new path that his WWE television character is taking during an interview with Ottawa’s City News. Theory said, “The cocky, arrogant, douchy persona just really gets under people’s skin and it did its purpose. Having the Money in the Bank contract and the way that character was, there’s a little bit of a ceiling there just because when you look at Roman Reigns being so unstoppable and everything. Whoever is going to beat Roman Reigns it’s gotta be someone that is really going to beat Roman Reigns and not just by some luck and I think the chapter that Austin Theory is headed now, is setting him up to build to being that qualifier to stand toe to toe with Roman Reigns.”

