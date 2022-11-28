ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Australia pull off the real biggest upset of World Cup 2022 by advancing to the knockout rounds

Everyone loves a shock result and any romantics looking to label Qatar 2022 as the World Cup of the underdog have not had to search too exhaustively for evidence. Look no further than Saudi Arabia, ranked 53rd in the world, coming from behind to stun Argentina 2-1. Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead from the penalty spot but Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari had other ideas as they made themselves national heroes.
Will coach John Herdman leave Canada? World Cup could be end for CanMNT boss amidst rumors of England return

Now that Canada's 2022 World Cup is over, the focus turns to 2026, where the North American nation will play joint-host alongside the United States and Mexico. Head coach John Herdman has impressed throughout his time in charge of Les Rouges, joining in 2018 and leading a meteoric rise to prominence for the previous CONCACAF minnows, topping the federation's World Cup qualification table and steering Canada to their first World Cup since 1986.
What time is Canada vs Morocco today? Kickoff time, channel, live stream to watch World Cup match

Group F finishes play Thursday at the 2022 World Cup, and there is nothing for Canada to play for today besides pride and history. Canada has been eliminated from advancing out of the group stage after suffering losses to Belgium and Croatia. After an inspiring contest against Belgium to begin the competition that saw them lose 1-0, Canada fell flat defensively against Croatia, falling 4-1.
NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 13?

Week 13 promises to be a massive week of NFL, with some of the league's best teams in action on Australian TV. Channel 7 will broadcast two games per week here in Australia, both on Monday, on their secondary channel. ESPN will also broadcast a stack of games, with at...
