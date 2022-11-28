Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Argentina vs Poland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match as Messi and Lewandowski both start
Lionel Messi and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they face Poland in their final match in Group C. Messi is on a quest to win his first World Cup what looks certain to be his final appearance in the tournament, and a group-stage exit for one of the favourites would prove a massive upset.
Sporting News
Australia pull off the real biggest upset of World Cup 2022 by advancing to the knockout rounds
Everyone loves a shock result and any romantics looking to label Qatar 2022 as the World Cup of the underdog have not had to search too exhaustively for evidence. Look no further than Saudi Arabia, ranked 53rd in the world, coming from behind to stun Argentina 2-1. Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead from the penalty spot but Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari had other ideas as they made themselves national heroes.
Sporting News
Will coach John Herdman leave Canada? World Cup could be end for CanMNT boss amidst rumors of England return
Now that Canada's 2022 World Cup is over, the focus turns to 2026, where the North American nation will play joint-host alongside the United States and Mexico. Head coach John Herdman has impressed throughout his time in charge of Les Rouges, joining in 2018 and leading a meteoric rise to prominence for the previous CONCACAF minnows, topping the federation's World Cup qualification table and steering Canada to their first World Cup since 1986.
Sporting News
What time is Canada vs Morocco today? Kickoff time, channel, live stream to watch World Cup match
Group F finishes play Thursday at the 2022 World Cup, and there is nothing for Canada to play for today besides pride and history. Canada has been eliminated from advancing out of the group stage after suffering losses to Belgium and Croatia. After an inspiring contest against Belgium to begin the competition that saw them lose 1-0, Canada fell flat defensively against Croatia, falling 4-1.
Sporting News
Referee Stephanie Frappart makes historic World Cup debut in Germany vs Costa Rica
Stephanie Frappart is the first woman to referee a men's World Cup match, as she takes control of Germany's fixture against Costa Rica on Thursday. Flick backed her with "100 per cent trust" Germany must win to qualify for last 16. WHAT HAPPENED? Frappart, who was the fourth official in...
Sporting News
Who do Spain play in the World Cup Round of 16? Knockout opposition, date, time, early odds and history
Spain will take on Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after a chaotic finish to their group-stage campaign on Thursday. At one stage, Luis Enrique's side looked to be crashing out courtesy of defeat to Japan, but they were spared that embarrassment by Germany's comeback against Costa Rica.
Sporting News
USA vs. Netherlands World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
The Netherlands return to the World Cup knockout stage for the fourth time in five editions when Louis van Gaal's side face a USA team buoyed by reaching the Round of 16 with a closing group stage win over Iran. Captain Christian Pulisic scored the only goal of the game...
Sporting News
NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 13?
Week 13 promises to be a massive week of NFL, with some of the league's best teams in action on Australian TV. Channel 7 will broadcast two games per week here in Australia, both on Monday, on their secondary channel. ESPN will also broadcast a stack of games, with at...
Sporting News
France vs. Poland prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Round of 16
The 2018 defending World Cup champions came into this tournament with many doubters, and they shut the door on most of them through the group stage as they now head into the knockout stage full of confidence. Les Bleus may have lost last time out against Tunisia, but they played...
Sporting News
Charles Barkley guarantees USA victory over the Netherlands in World Cup: 'We opening up a can of whoop-ass'
Charles Barkley feels good about the USA's odds against the Netherlands in the World Cup. "We going through the Netherlands," Barkley said confidently on TNT's Inside the NBA. "We opening up a can of whoop-ass. I guarantee the Netherlands is in trouble." If that wasn't enough, the NBA legend then...
Sporting News
USA vs Iran final score, result: USMNT hang on, advance to knockouts as Pulisic scores winner but is injured
It was tense, it was nervy, and it was gut-wrenching at times for U.S. fans, but the United States advanced to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup by defeating Iran 1-0 in a must-win match. Needing simply a victory to advance, Christian Pulisic delivered the biggest moment of...
