Whittier, CA

Students blast school for suddenly canceling sports

By Kevin Harrish
 3 days ago
Thanksgiving is generally a happy time spent with family, but for some student-athletes at Whittier College, it was a time of frustration as they figured out their next steps as the school announced just before Thanksgiving break that it would be ending its NCAA Division III football, lacrosse and golf programs.

The decision by Whittier College to cut the three sports will affect 120 athletes as well as about a dozen coaches. And naturally, they are quite upset with the school’s decision, especially considering they had no idea the school was even considering cutting sports until recently, even though the school has been in the midst of a “review period” for three years.

“I definitely would not have chosen the school if I knew there was even a small chance of it getting cut,” 19-year-old freshman and quarterback Adam Pinard said, according to the LA Times . “That was the most frustrating part. It didn’t just happen out of nowhere.”

Even when Jeanne Warme, a parent of a lacrosse recruit that was being told by other coaches that his program was getting canceled, asked the school’s athletic director if the school would be cutting lacrosse before her son enrolled, she was not given a response.

“I did ask the quote, unquote, right question of the athletic director,” Warme said. “And they did not answer. They were not forthcoming.”

It’s certainly not a good look for the school.

