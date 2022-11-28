ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canelo Alvarez accuses Argentina's Lionel Messi of dishonoring Mexico in locker room incident

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez issued a stern warning to Argentina soccer legend Lionel Messi, who he accused of dishonoring Mexico at the 2022 World Cup.

Alvarez, considered by many to be the world's top pound-for-pound fighter, responded to a circulating video that appears to show Messi kicking a Mexico shirt that was on the floor of the Argentina men's team locker room.

"Vieron a Messi limpiando el piso con nuestra playera y bandera ????" Alvarez wrote in a tweet , which translates in English to: "Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag????"

Alvarez followed up with another tweet containing a warning for the 35-year-old soccer superstar, writing, "Que le pida a Dios que no me lo encuentre!!," which translates to: "He should pray to God that I don’t find him!!"

The video, which features Argentina celebrating after a 2-0 win over Mexico Saturday, does show what appears to be a Mexico shirt at Messi's feet which is then moved when Messi lifts his right leg, presumably to remove his cleats.

Incidental or not, Alvarez maintained his belief the act was disrespectful on the part of Messi.

"Así como respeto Argentina tiene que respetar mexico!!" Alvarez wrote, in part, in another follow-up tweet, which translates to: "Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico!!"

Both Argentina and Mexico remain alive in Group C ahead of their respective matches Wednesday. Argentina is scheduled to face Poland while Mexico takes on Saudi Arabia.

The controversy takes place as rumors surrounding Messi's future percolate.

A newspaper report from England Sunday said Messi was close to signing with MLS side Inter Miami FC for next season, but no announcement has been made. Messi currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain in the French Ligue 1.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Canelo Alvarez accuses Argentina's Lionel Messi of dishonoring Mexico in locker room incident

