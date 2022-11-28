ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron house riddled with bullets; 3 people inside unharmed

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 6 p.m. on Nov. 25 in the 400 block of Grace Avenue.

According to police, an unknown person fired more than two dozen rounds at a home occupied by three people.

No one was injured.

Police said numerous shell casings were collected as evidence.

The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

GODBEWITHYOU
3d ago

I'm glad no one was injured or killed. This could of turned out much worse. Human beings should not have to live in fear inside their own homes or in society. Life is already strange,dangerous and complicated we don't need any extra unnecessary violence to add on to it. Law enforcement needs to do better. Law makers need to do better. Society need to do better. We all need to do better and be better human beings 💯

