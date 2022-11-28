The Monmouth-Roseville Titan girls basketball team had high expectations coming into the 2022-23 campaign. The Titans return nearly the entire roster from last year’s (24-8) squad. So far, so good this season. Monmouth-Roseville ran through the ROWVA/Ridgewood Thanksgiving Tournament without a loss. In their four wins, the Titans won by an average of 37 points per game. They have kept the foot on the gas since their tournament title, winning two more games by an average of 40 points. Monmouth-Roseville is led in scoring by sophomore Brianna Woodard at 17 points a game. Senior Mattie Gillen and Carmyn Huston are scoring at around a 14 point pace, as well. With three players averaging double digit scoring, it makes game-planning against by opposing coaches very difficult. Even with the success of the starting cast, Monmouth-Roseville head coach Scott Weber says the play of his deep bench can’t be left out of the success story.

