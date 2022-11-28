Read full article on original website
Edna Lou Watson
Edna Lou Watson, age 79, of Greencastle, Indiana, formerly of Monmouth, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 surrounded by her family. Born March 25, 1943 in Lincoln, Illinois, the daughter of Joseph Lee and Virginia Belle (Bagwell) Griffis. Lou had worked in the lunch room at TZ Intermediate...
Glen H. Cree
Glen H. Cree, 86, of Galesburg, passed away quietly on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born August 9, 1936, in Victoria, to Cecil Mae (Westfall) and Carl C. Cree. Glen had two older brothers, Dean and Bob; an older sister, Carlene; and younger brother, Wendall. Glen attended primary school in Victoria and graduated from ROVA High School in 1954. He was an active athlete and loved basketball with a special memory of winning the Knox County Tournament his senior year. His family were members of the Victoria United Methodist Church.
Rose A. Queen
Rose A. Queen, 58, of Monmouth, IL passed away at 8:55 pm, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL. Rose was born November 18, 1964 in Monmouth, IL the daughter of Frank W. and Dorothy M. (Morgan) Queen. She was raised and educated in Monmouth and Stronghurst, graduating from Southern High School in 1982.
William Jason Cooper
William Jason Cooper, 40, of Monmouth, IL passed away at 2:45 am, Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at his home. Jason was born April 6, 1982 in Galesburg, IL the son of Marvin J. and Laura D. (Lee) Cooper. He was raised and educated in Monmouth, graduating from Monmouth High School.
Patricia “Pat” Lucille Farrell
Patricia “Pat” Lucille Farrell, 95, of Galesburg, died at 6:29 a.m. Sunday, November 27, 2022. Pat was born June 27, 1927 in Beatrice, Nebraska the daughter of Clarence and Marie (Hladky) Mack. She married Bernard C. Farrell on May 20, 1950 in Galesburg. He preceded her in death on January 26, 1996.
Scots Men’s Basketball Never Trails in MWC Opening Win over Lake Forest
The Monmouth College men’s basketball team jumped out to an early lead and never trailed in a 75-68 win over Lake Forest in the Midwest Conference opener Tuesday night. The Scots (4-3, 1-0) got a career-high 19 points from freshman Kyle Taylor (Moline, Illinois), including four 3-pointers. Jordan Metcalf...
“Lil” Bill (William W.) DeLancey
“Lil” Bill (William W.) DeLancey, age 71, rose to heaven November 30, 2022. Born January 25, 1951 to the late Marlin and Helen (Zeimmer) DeLancey. He is survived by his sister, Nancy (James) Winebrenner. Bill served in the Navy from 1969 to 1973 and is a member of the...
Christmas on the Square This Friday in Downtown Monmouth
The 5th Annual Christmas on the Square in Downtown Monmouth will be Friday, December 2nd from 5 to 8 pm. New additions will make an appearance during this year’s Candyland Christmas theme, shares Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kelli Kinzer:. “One exciting thing, Smithfield Foods and Midwest...
Opening New Gates: After Being Laid Off, Federal Programs Help Former Factory Workers Find New Careers at Sandburg
Janet Pratt thought she would retire from her job at the Gates Corporation in Galesburg as a finishing operator. James Cunningham had worked factory jobs for most of his adult life, including more than six years at Gates as a vulcanizer operator. But when Gates laid off them and about...
Santa Zephyr Express Returns for the 5th Year!
City of Macomb Downtown Development announces the return of the Santa’s Zephyr Express, brought to you by Macomb Downtown Development, Amtrak, and the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. On Friday, December 2, 2022, Santa will be riding the Zephyr from Quincy to Macomb, leaving Quincy at 5:30PM and arriving in Macomb at approximately 6:17PM. Santa and his helpers will be serving complimentary refreshments and handing out a special gift, including a golden bell. Tickets for the specially decorated train cars must be purchased online at https://bit.ly/Santazephyr2022 and will be on sale starting Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 8:00AM until sold out. Tickets are $35 each and riders will be acknowledged with a special “golden ticket”. Upon arrival at the Macomb Train Station, Santa will disembark and head directly to his cabin on the north side of the square to visit with children from 6:30PM-8:30PM.
WIU Receives Carver Grant Award to Expand Science Laboratories
Posted By: Lexi Yoggerst ([email protected]) Western Illinois University was recently awarded a grant of $136,919 from Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust to equip and expand science laboratories on the Quad Cities campus. “We have known for some time that there is an unmet demand in the Quad Cities area...
‘Long Live the Queens’ at the 13th Annual M-R Madrigal Dinner
The 13th Annual Monmouth-Roseville High School Madrigal Dinner is this Saturday, December 3rd and Sunday, December 4th inside the AP Room. Chorus Department Director Kevin Ferry previews this year’s theme:. “We have Long Live the Queens. Basically, after 70 years and two hundred and some odd days, Titan Nation...
Carl Sandburg College Women’s Basketball Get Win Over Southeastern
Elly Bentley: Career-high 32 points. Lily Hudgins: 8 3-pointers, career-high 24 points. Up next for Sandburg: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Illinois College JV.
10-Year Sealed Battery Smoke Alarms Required in Homes Beginning January 1st
Effective January 1 of 2023, single and multi-family homes will be required by law to have 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms installed, says Monmouth Fire Chief Casey Rexroat:. “If you own just a house, instead of having the smoke alarms with removable batteries in them, homeowners are required to install...
Mon-Rose Girls Basketball Coach Weber Gives Credit to Bench-Play as Part of Great Start
The Monmouth-Roseville Titan girls basketball team had high expectations coming into the 2022-23 campaign. The Titans return nearly the entire roster from last year’s (24-8) squad. So far, so good this season. Monmouth-Roseville ran through the ROWVA/Ridgewood Thanksgiving Tournament without a loss. In their four wins, the Titans won by an average of 37 points per game. They have kept the foot on the gas since their tournament title, winning two more games by an average of 40 points. Monmouth-Roseville is led in scoring by sophomore Brianna Woodard at 17 points a game. Senior Mattie Gillen and Carmyn Huston are scoring at around a 14 point pace, as well. With three players averaging double digit scoring, it makes game-planning against by opposing coaches very difficult. Even with the success of the starting cast, Monmouth-Roseville head coach Scott Weber says the play of his deep bench can’t be left out of the success story.
United Red Storm Boys Basketball Off and Running with Successful Season Opening Tournament
The United Red Storm boys basketball team has opened their season with a winning record. Like many Monmouth-area programs, the Red Storm competed in the ROWVA/Williamsfield tournament over the Thanksgiving holiday. After an opening game loss to Riverdale, the Red Storm rattled off 3 straight wins over Henry, Galva, and the West Central Heat. United ended their slate with a hard fought loss to the host Cougars, to finish the tourney with an overall record of 3-2. Coming off the loss to ROWVA/Williamsfield, Head Coach Doug Dennison says the team has impressed, but also has room to grow throughout the rest of the long season.
