Mike Ryan's tour bus caught fire this week, but thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident. In fact, Ryan says no one was on board the bus when it happened. The budding country artist and "Can Down" singer shared a carousel of photos showing the aftermath of the fire on social media. It appears the flames were confined to the back of his bus and were extinguished before they could do too much damage to the interior.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO