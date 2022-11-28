Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Morgan Wallen Announces 2023 One Night at a Time World Tour
Morgan Wallen's 2023 tour will begin in New Zealand and wrap in Washington. The "You Proof" singer just announced the One Night at a Time World Tour, which includes nearly 40 dates in four countries. After beginning in New Zealand and Australia, Wallen — a 2022 CMA Awards Entertainer of...
Shania Twain Announces New Tour Stop at Bethel Woods
Have you ever seen the meme that says something along the lines of "When I hear Shania Twain say 'Lets Go Girls' I get so pumped I can kick a door down?" Well that's exactly how excited we are. In the last few weeks, Shania Twain has been talking about...
Cody Johnson’s 2023 American Rodeo Halftime Gig Is Personal: ‘These Are Our People’
Over the past year, Cody Johnson has won major country music industry awards, notched a No. 1 radio hit and gained a legion of fans from every corner of the country community — but there's still something extra special about playing to the kind of crowd where he first cut his teeth.
Red Dirt Country Artist Jake Flint Has Died
Jake Flint, a Red Dirt country singer-songwriter hailing from Oklahoma, has died unexpectedly, according to several social media posts. Flint's manager, Brenda Cline, shared an emotional tribute to the late singer on Facebook on Sunday (Nov. 27), describing him as "the funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career."
Glastonbury organizers say the festival will be Elton John's U.K. farewell show
Glastonbury Festival organizers say Elton John's performance on the 2023 festival's final night on June 25 will be his farewell show in the U.K.
Ernest’s Stadium Gig With Morgan Wallen Was a ‘Dream,’ Both as an Artist and a Friend
What's better than playing a stadium show to more than 50,000 captivated fans? Splitting the bill with one of your best friends, of course. Speaking to Taste of Country on the red carpet of the 2022 BMI Awards in Nashville, Ernest re-lived the experience of being the opening act for Morgan Wallen's first-ever headlining stadium show, which took place at Arlington, Texas' Globe Life Field in October. The show served as the conclusion to Wallen's Dangerous Tour, and it set a venue attendance record.
Did You Know Shania Twain Has Ties to Upstate, New York?
Upstate New York is the perfect escape for celebrities. They can easily hide out in the cabin in the woods or throw on a hat and sunglasses and become a local in no time. We're used to it here in the Hudson Valley, but in the early 90s, it was probably less common. Speaking of which, apparently a country music superstar called the Adirondack's home for a short time.
Chuck Norris Tributes ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Co-Star Clarence Gilyard
Hours after news of Walker, Texas Ranger star Clarence Gilyard's death was revealed, the show's star paid tribute to his co-worker and "dear friend." Chuck Norris' tribute is warm and personal, and comes with a photo of the two from their time on CBS. Gilyard — whose death was reported...
Dolly Parton Is Opening a Museum and a ‘Dolly Center’ in Nashville
Even at 76 years old, Dolly Parton never seems to slow down. From music to movies, philanthropic efforts and even her own theme park, there is very little the country veteran hasn't done. Now, she has her eyes set on establishing a few brick and mortars in Nashville. "I'm going...
Mike Ryan’s Tour Bus Goes Up in Flames: ‘There Isn’t Good News Here’
Mike Ryan's tour bus caught fire this week, but thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident. In fact, Ryan says no one was on board the bus when it happened. The budding country artist and "Can Down" singer shared a carousel of photos showing the aftermath of the fire on social media. It appears the flames were confined to the back of his bus and were extinguished before they could do too much damage to the interior.
