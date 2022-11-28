ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Morgan Wallen Announces 2023 One Night at a Time World Tour

Morgan Wallen's 2023 tour will begin in New Zealand and wrap in Washington. The "You Proof" singer just announced the One Night at a Time World Tour, which includes nearly 40 dates in four countries. After beginning in New Zealand and Australia, Wallen — a 2022 CMA Awards Entertainer of...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Red Dirt Country Artist Jake Flint Has Died

Jake Flint, a Red Dirt country singer-songwriter hailing from Oklahoma, has died unexpectedly, according to several social media posts. Flint's manager, Brenda Cline, shared an emotional tribute to the late singer on Facebook on Sunday (Nov. 27), describing him as "the funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career."
OKLAHOMA STATE
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Ernest’s Stadium Gig With Morgan Wallen Was a ‘Dream,’ Both as an Artist and a Friend

What's better than playing a stadium show to more than 50,000 captivated fans? Splitting the bill with one of your best friends, of course. Speaking to Taste of Country on the red carpet of the 2022 BMI Awards in Nashville, Ernest re-lived the experience of being the opening act for Morgan Wallen's first-ever headlining stadium show, which took place at Arlington, Texas' Globe Life Field in October. The show served as the conclusion to Wallen's Dangerous Tour, and it set a venue attendance record.
ARLINGTON, TX
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Did You Know Shania Twain Has Ties to Upstate, New York?

Upstate New York is the perfect escape for celebrities. They can easily hide out in the cabin in the woods or throw on a hat and sunglasses and become a local in no time. We're used to it here in the Hudson Valley, but in the early 90s, it was probably less common. Speaking of which, apparently a country music superstar called the Adirondack's home for a short time.
NEW YORK STATE
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Mike Ryan’s Tour Bus Goes Up in Flames: ‘There Isn’t Good News Here’

Mike Ryan's tour bus caught fire this week, but thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident. In fact, Ryan says no one was on board the bus when it happened. The budding country artist and "Can Down" singer shared a carousel of photos showing the aftermath of the fire on social media. It appears the flames were confined to the back of his bus and were extinguished before they could do too much damage to the interior.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy