The hustle and bustle of the holiday season are in full swing across the West Branch Valley. That means it’s time for me to go to work, ringing the bell for The Salvation Army. I’m sure most of you know the story, but for our new readers and maybe those that have forgotten, Dave Sechler was one of the most selfless folks I have ever met. He would do anything for anybody whenever asked. He always had a smile on his face and a kind word for whoever he was speaking with.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO