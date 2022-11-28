Read full article on original website
Stonehedge Festival of Lights
A 2.5 mile Festival of Lights display is located at Stonehedge Golf Course in Tunkhannock. Now in its sixth year, this holiday experience is enjoyed by all ages. Founded in 2017 by owners Bill and Karen Ruark, the Festival of Lights was created to provide a positive impact on the local community and economy, and an opportunity for seasonal golf employees to retain full time employment through the winter months.
Christmas in Dushore will offer day of holiday fun
Family-friendly activities include Cookie Walk, Scavenger Hunt, Tree Walk. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Christmas in Dushore will return to the Sullivan County community on Saturday, Dec. 10, with holiday activities planned from morning until night. The day includes plenty of family-friendly festivities like the annual...
Demolition begins on L.S. Bowl/Skate-A-Rama in Nanticoke
NANTICOKE — If you listened closely, you could hear the sound of roller skates on the wooden floor as skaters jammed to some iconic tunes, like A Taste of Honey’s “Boogie Oogie Oogie.”. And you could also hear the sounds of bowling balls headed down the alleys,...
Horror-themed restaurant debuts
The Archbald Borough Community Development and Economic Committee hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony recently for a new restaurant opening up in Archbal
Doubling Up Dave’s Red Kettle Donation
The hustle and bustle of the holiday season are in full swing across the West Branch Valley. That means it’s time for me to go to work, ringing the bell for The Salvation Army. I’m sure most of you know the story, but for our new readers and maybe those that have forgotten, Dave Sechler was one of the most selfless folks I have ever met. He would do anything for anybody whenever asked. He always had a smile on his face and a kind word for whoever he was speaking with.
Experience a German Christmas Market Dec. 5
On Monday, Dec. 5, The University of Scranton community is invited to experience a German Christmas Market. This German cultural event is being led by Celine Seeger, the German Fulbright Teaching Assistant, who is teaching German at the University for the 2022-2023 academic year. The event will take place in...
Schuylkill County Grinch gives back for Christmas
TAMAQUA, Pa. — A special visitor came through the doors of Petal Pushers in Tamaqua on Tuesday. People call him the Schuylkill County Grinch, but he's not really a Grinch at all. In fact, he's kicking off a new toy drive to ensure every kid across Schuylkill County has a present to open on Christmas Day.
Holiday blow mold decoration thefts on the rise
Lycoming County, Pa. — The Grinch has struck again - this time at several homes in South Williamsport, Williamsport, and Montoursville. Reports began showing up on social media last week about thefts of holiday blow mold figurines from victim's yards. South Williamsport Police Chief Daniel Embeck said they have received at least three reports regarding theft of holiday yard decor since last month. One of those was a report made...
Grinch caught! Local news story leads to recovery of stolen blow mold decorations
Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — The Christmas magic returned for several children in Williamsport when their beloved holiday blow molds were recovered Wednesday. The recovery of the blow molds and arrest of two suspects came less than a day after Northcentralpa.com published an article about the recent theft of the holiday decorations. Two South Williamsport residents were arrested and charged for the thefts, which had occurred in South Williamsport, Williamsport, Montoursville, and surrounding areas in recent weeks. ...
Estate Sale on West Southern in S. Williamsport Dec 1-3
An estate sale will take place at 1634 West Southern Ave in South Williamsport on Dec. 1-3. Parking will be limited. If parking is not available right in front of the home, please consider parking on a side street as long as the weather will allow you to get to the sale safely. This home is on the North Side of West Southern Ave and about two or three blocks from Maynard Street. ...
Certain vehicles banned from parking garage in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — No parking for certain electric vehicle owners at a popular shopping spot in Scranton. Signs are up at the entrance of the parking garage at the Marketplace at Steamtown. The signs were put up by the company that manages several garages in the city. It comes...
Fire rips businesses in Columbia County
ORANGEVILLE, Pa. — A smoky fire damaged two businesses in Columbia County Thursday morning. The fire started around 10 a.m. in the building that houses Hess Market and quickly spread to Hess Do It Center on Route 487 in Orange Township, outside Orangeville. Heavy smoke was pouring from the...
Driver Nearly Crashes into Garfield Square Monument in Pottsville
A driver narrowly missed a monument in Pottsville's Garfield Square last week. According to Pottsville Police, on Monday, November 21, 2022, around 4:15pm, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Market Street for a single vehicle accident. The investigation revealed that a Subaru Outback operated by Jeffrey Dreibelbis,...
Pennsylvania native and 'The Voice' contestant drops new single
Nashville, Tn. – Nashville artist and Pennsylvania native singer-songwriter Olivia Farabaugh is releasing her next new single, “First,” from her upcoming album, “Transparent,” available Monday, Nov. 28 on all music streaming platforms. You can also find the streaming link now at OliviaFarabaugh.com. Farabaugh’s new single “First,” is described as "a beautiful and honest song about a love story and heartbreak," is the second single from her new album and it...
Wham Cam: Animal responsible for most deaths in the U.S.?
MOOSIC, Pa. — Ever wonder what animal is responsible for the most deaths in the United States?. Joe headed to Gerrity's in Moosic to see if anyone there had the answer in this week's Wham Cam. See more great Wham Cam videos on WNEP's Youtube page.
Possible revitalization coming to Lycoming Mall
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall near Williamsport may soon get a makeover thanks to an investment group from State College. Lycoming County officials tell Newswatch 16 that the group known as FAMVEST intends to acquire the mall for around $15 million. "The buyers are looking at closing...
South Abington Township: Conditional approval signed for Jack Jr. Land Development
SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — At November’s South Abington Township supervisors’ meeting, John Heim, property owner of Skyline Drive
Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report
A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
Brewing company helps business after fire
SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A community in Union County is rallying behind a business devasted by a fire earlier this month. Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg hosted 'The Gilson Rally' Sunday afternoon to help the Gilson Snow Company near New Berlin recover after a fire. A portion of...
Speed restrictions lifted on Interstate 81
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of weather conditions, PennDOT advised motorists of a speed restriction that was in place from the Interstate 81/78 split in Lebanon County up to Hazleton in Luzerne County. According to 511pa.com and Pennsylvania State Police, the speed on Interstate 81 was reduced to...
