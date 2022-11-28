ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

Pandemic curfew soon to be a permanent fixture in Philly

Philadelphia implemented a curfew for teens amid a rise in crime during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Now, City Council has approved a measure to make the nighttime restrictions for young people permanent. The curfew requires those under 18 to be inside by 10 p.m. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson said there...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia City Council approves permanent 10 p.m. curfew

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's summertime curfew could soon become permanent. City council passed a bill Thursday afternoon that would make the summer curfew permanent.Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson proposed the legislation and is a mother herself.Gilmore Richardson says her goal is to protect Philadelphia's young people who all too often fall victim to the city's violence."There are too many young people who have been involved in crime or criminal incidents simply because they have been out late at night," she said.Philadelphia City Council on Thursday passed a bill requiring anyone 17 years old and younger to be home by 10 p.m.There...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jules

Philadelphia's Byberry Insane Asylum

Philadelphia’s State Hospital for Mental Diseases, more commonly known as Byberry Insane Asylum, has a reputation for inhumane treatment with inmates and other patients. The history of the asylum is not just horrible but also extremely heartbreaking. Many people were sent to the asylum for their betterment or so they wouldn’t harm others around them. Little did anyone know what pain would be inflicted upon them on the hospital’s premises.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
penncapital-star.com

Philly’s Africatown project to get $9M in state aid

PHILADELPHIA — A community development project in Southwest Philadelphia named Africatown recently celebrated two major milestones: an official groundbreaking and the announcement of millions in additional state funding. At the groundbreaking event, state Rep. Jordan Harris and state Sen. Anthony Williams, both Philadelphia Democrats, announced that the African Culture...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
tmabucks.com

Philadelphia Commuter Benefit Law To Take Effect Beginning December 31, 2022

Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission and SEPTA recently announced that effective December 31, 2022, Title 9 of The Philadelphia Code will require large employers in Philadelphia to offer a mass transit program to covered employees. Commuter benefits allow employees to save by setting aside money tax-free from their paychecks every month to spend on public transportation and carpool expenses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philadelphianeighborhoods.com

Hartranft: A Neighborhood in Transition

Text by Haajrah Gilani. Images by Natalie Kerr. and Brooke Beyer. When a developer’s house became a nesting place for rats on Park Avenue, Homer Jackson called and left notes on the door in an attempt to prevent the spread. He never heard back. “From that house, now, we...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. COVID update: November case counts show Lehigh Valley, rest of state poised for easier winter

The Lehigh Valley has amassed over 200,000 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020, but the region currently is on track to avoid another overwhelming pandemic winter. For over a month now, both Lehigh and Northampton counties have combined to average just around 100 cases per day — currently at 104 new cases per day — and usually even a little less than that. Comparatively, at this time last year, the area was averaging more than three times that many en route to a winter that would see averages over 20 times the area’s average today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Exclusive: Philadelphia police uncover name of "The Boy in the Box"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A murder mystery that has gripped Philadelphia for 65 years has been solved. America's unknown child, "The Boy in the Box," now has a name and criminal charges could still be filed.A child was found murdered, stuffed in a box and abandoned in Philadelphia decades ago. On Wednesday, for the first time, the Philadelphia Police Department said they have uncovered the boy's name."To have a name on that stone, that's what everybody has been wishing forever," Linda Tamburri said. "I'm just glad I'm here to actually know I'll see that little boy's name on the stone."Cemetery workers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect in custody in firebombing near Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in police custody in connection to firebombing a home near Temple University's main campus, according to multiple law enforcement sources. The suspect's mother identified him as 35-year-old Kyle Hall.One of the students who didn't want to be on camera says he feels lucky to be alive and also somewhat at ease that an arrest was made, though he is still shaken and scared.Temple University says in a statement that a detective from the Temple University Police Department located the suspect Thursday and, after requesting backup, arrested him.The suspect was then turned over...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Which Supermarket Rules Philadelphia? The Answer May Surprise You

The Philadelphia Business Journal reports grocery shoppers in the Philadelphia area are more likely than not to load their carts at one of two supermarkets: Giant or ShopRite. Sales from the two supermarket chains make up more than 56% of the local market, according to data gathered from Food World.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy