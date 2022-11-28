Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Weekend round-up of holiday themed events in Point Pleasant
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — This weekend will be rife with holiday-themed events in Point Pleasant. There will be happenings both historical and commercial and plenty of illumination. The festivities begin Friday evening with the lighting of the downtown lights and the annual Christmas parade at 6 p.m....
WVNews
Jackson County Hunting Heroes is ready for its 10th annual hunting event
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — It all started with some veterans wanting to reach out and help other veterans. Ten years later, Jackson County Hunting Heroes has affected the lives of countless members of the military who have various needs.
WVNews
Gallipolis Christmas Parade set for Saturday
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallipolis Christmas Parade will be held Saturday and it looks to be an action-packed event. With registration closed, the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau has announced there are nearly 70 entries for this year’s parade.
WVNews
The Mural Guys leave a lasting impression in Ravenswood
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Making a good first impression is important in any situation but leaving a lasting impression may be even better. “The Mural Guys,” Mark McComas and Neil LoPrinzi have been leaving their artistic touches all over the town of Ravenswood. From a mural downtown to facilities such as the Pit and now the Devilettes Athletic Center (DAC), their talents have been shown in detail.
WVNews
Cedar Lakes Foundation general meeting set for December 5
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The Cedar Lakes Foundation will be hosting its annual meeting for the general public Monday at Cedar Lakes dining hall. For the past two years, due to the health pandemic, the meeting has been unable to occur.
WVNews
Ohio man sentenced to prison in Charleston (West Virginia) in connection with destructive devices found on Ohio River
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 43, of Marietta, Ohio was sentenced on Thursday to eight years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, in connection with pipe bombs found on tugboats on the Ohio River. On April 19, 2022,...
WVNews
County Commission updated on Jackson County Airport renovation
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The new Jackson County Airport terminal construction is making progress, and the airport itself will be expanding services. This was the information given by the airport’s engineering consultant Ken Ross to county commissioners Dick Waybright, Mike Randolph and Mitch Morrison at Wednesday’s meeting.
WVNews
Joyce Ann (Poling) Cannon
Joyce Ann (Poling) Cannon, 62, of Sandyville passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Jackson General Hospital following an extended illness. Joyce was born February 26, 1960, at Kingwood, WV a daughter of the late Thomas and Elsie Jean Huffman Keller. Joyce loved life and spending time with her grandsons, family and friends.
WVNews
Courthouse News
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — These property transfers were recorded in the Jackson County Clerk’s office. Consideration listed when applicable. Richard K. Long and Kristi Matheny Long to Jordan Vandegrift and Ariana Shalayne Vandegrift, Lot 97 Porcelain Addition, Ravenswood Town, $50,000.
Comments / 0