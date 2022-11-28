Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Pita Chip Celebrates Founder's 'Americaversary' with Free Falafel on Friday, December 9Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia
Transgender Woman Found Shot to Death in Philadelphia Apartment
Loved ones are mourning a transgender woman who was shot and killed in Philadelphia last month. Shahere “Diamond” Jackson-McDonald was found shot to death inside her mother’s apartment on the 400 block of Manheim Street in the city’s Germantown neighborhood on the morning of November 24.
Man shot in face in West Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Harmer Street around 1:30 p.m.Police say he was shot in the face. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
billypenn.com
Will the city’s new curfew reduce violence? Philly teens think it’s unlikely
City Council is about to make the city’s earlier curfew for minors permanent, in an effort to stem violence involving Philadelphians younger than 18 — but some Philly teens find that outcome unlikely. The city’s existing curfew law dates back to the 1950s, with amendments enacted in the...
Philly Firebombing Suspect In Police Custody: Report
Authorities in Philadelphia have arrested a man suspected of "firebombing a rowhome" near Temple University on Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to a report by 6ABC. Citing "law enforcement sources," the outlet writes that police believe the suspect is also responsible for vandalizing "several" cars. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, And Explosives (ATF) expects to bring him up on charges soon, they added.
Pandemic curfew soon to be a permanent fixture in Philly
Philadelphia implemented a curfew for teens amid a rise in crime during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Now, City Council has approved a measure to make the nighttime restrictions for young people permanent. The curfew requires those under 18 to be inside by 10 p.m. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson said there...
Shooting at Erie Dollar Plus in North Philadelphia injures 1
Officers found a spent shell casing in the vestibule of the store, as well as a cap, Airpods and a spilled drink.
Philadelphia City Council approves permanent 10 p.m. curfew
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's summertime curfew could soon become permanent. City council passed a bill Thursday afternoon that would make the summer curfew permanent.Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson proposed the legislation and is a mother herself.Gilmore Richardson says her goal is to protect Philadelphia's young people who all too often fall victim to the city's violence."There are too many young people who have been involved in crime or criminal incidents simply because they have been out late at night," she said.Philadelphia City Council on Thursday passed a bill requiring anyone 17 years old and younger to be home by 10 p.m.There...
NBC Philadelphia
Arrest Made in Firebombing of Off-Campus Home With Temple Students Inside
A person who was caught on video firebombing an off-campus apartment with Temple University students inside is now in custody, according to officials. A school spokesperson confirmed with NBC10 that a Temple University Police detective found the suspect Thursday morning. Temple police officers responded and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was then turned over to Philadelphia Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
D.C. police turn to Philly to find new recruits
The Washington, D.C. police department is actively advertising in Philadelphia to recruit new officers. As part of its pitch to draw new recruits in Philly, Lieutenant Patrick Loftus, director of the Metro Police Department’s Strategic Engagement Office, said D.C. doesn’t have a residency requirement like the Philadelphia department does.
NBC Philadelphia
Video Shows Gunman Wanted in ‘Attempted Murder' of On-Duty PPA Officer
Philadelphia police released surveillance footage of a gunman they believe followed and shot a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker while he was doing his job over the holiday weekend. The individual in the video is wanted for the attempted murder of an on-duty parking enforcement officer, police said. He should be...
'Operation: Caribbean Snowfall' Busts Massive Philly Area Drug Ring: DA
Nearly thirty people are facing criminal charges after authorities dismantled a "large-scale" drug trafficking operation spanning Berks, Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties, officials say. In an early-morning roundup on Thursday, Dec. 1, a total of 22 adults were taken into custody, said Berks District Attorney John T. Adams and Montgomery...
I-95 NB at Academy Road briefly closed in Philadelphia due to death investigation
The Academy Road exit along I-95 northbound was partially shut down due to the investigation.
fox29.com
Officials: Philadelphia police officer discharges weapon after he is attacked by dog in Overbrook
OVERBROOK - A Philadelphia police officer was attacked by a dog in Overbrook, and the officer discharged his weapon to disrupt the attack. According to officials, the officer responded to a 911 call regarding a vicious dog Thursday morning, around 10:30, on the 1600 block of North Felton Street. When...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: The Race for Mayor in Philadelphia Officially Just Got Nasty
Plus, Quinta Brunson wins a major award and police identify the "Boy in the Box” after more than 60 years. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of...
penncapital-star.com
Philly’s Africatown project to get $9M in state aid
PHILADELPHIA — A community development project in Southwest Philadelphia named Africatown recently celebrated two major milestones: an official groundbreaking and the announcement of millions in additional state funding. At the groundbreaking event, state Rep. Jordan Harris and state Sen. Anthony Williams, both Philadelphia Democrats, announced that the African Culture...
Police ID 3 Philly men charged in armed robbery of Voorhees Verizon store
Three Philadelphia men have been charged with robbery and kidnapping after tying up Verizon store workers and stealing $40,000 worth of merchandise.
Pa. city No. 2 most rat-infested in the U.S.: Census
Good thing they have so many cats around. Philadelphia has been found to be the second most rat-infested city in the whole U.S. SIMILAR STORIES: Researchers discover rats can groove when you play Lady Gaga and other pop. Music, a new study suggests. Axios Seattle reports how information from a...
Police Need Help: 10 Teens Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Authorities in the City of Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing in the month of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city...
Decapitated Body Found In North Philly Home: Report
Police are investigating after a decapitated woman's body was recovered in a north Philadelphia home, according to a report by CBS News. Authorities were called to a home on the 300 block of Magee Avenue in the Lawndale section of the city's northeast side just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, the outlet wrote.
fox29.com
Police: Delivery driver assaulted, robbed by group of 6 in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Central Detective Division of the Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection with the assault and robbing of a delivery driver. According to police, a 36-year-old was delivering food on the 1800 block of Montgomery Avenue...
