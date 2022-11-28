Read full article on original website
Mac Jones rips Patriots’ play-calling during loss: ‘Throw the f—ing ball!’
Frustrations seemed to get the better of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones during their 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night in Foxborough, Mass. Jones was caught on camera during the Prime Video broadcast profanely expressing his frustration with the Patriots’ play-calling. “Throw the f—ing ball!” a frustrated Jones appeared to say. “The quick game sucks!” see also Bills capture first AFC victory of season in ‘TNF’ win over Patriots Jones told reporters after the game that he wanted the Patriots to throw the ball deeper down the field and regretted letting his frustration get the better of him. “Obviously, I just kind...
For $21 an hour plus plenty of pizza and beer, 30 frat guys helped Colts leave Baltimore
Hal Stein and his buddies were just college kids looking to make an extra buck. Their University of Maryland fraternity had a contract with Mayflower, the moving company. They got a call one night and were told to get on a bus. They had no idea where they were going. They ended up in Baltimore and were given their task: Pack up the Baltimore Colts training camp. Their reward? $21 an hour, and plenty of pizza and...
