Jakob Chychrun's Return Stokes the NHL Rumor Mill

Jakob Chychrun returned to action last week and tallied three points in four games. Now that he's back from injury, the NHL trade talk around him swelled.

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Jakob Chychrun made his much-anticipated return to the Arizona Coyotes lineup last week following off-season wrist surgery. The 24-year-old defenseman looked good in his first four games, collecting three points with a plus-minus of plus-three.

Chychrun's return also stoked speculation over where he could soon end up playing. The subject of frequent media trade chatter since last season, the blueliner is once again featuring prominently in the NHL rumor mill.

Sportsnet's Jeff Marek mentioned the Columbus Blue Jackets, Los Angeles Kings and New York Islanders as potential bidders for Chychrun. He also suggested the Buffalo Sabres as a dark-horse candidate. The Buffalo News Lance Lysowski cited sources confirming the Sabres are among the interest parties.

The Toronto Star 's Nick Kypreos believed Chychrun is the best option to address the Maple Leafs' injury-ravaged defense corps. However, he felt that other interested clubs have the edge over the Leafs regarding tradeable assets such as prospects.

On Oct. 2, The Athletic's Aaron Portzline reported rumors that the Jackets attempted to acquire Chychrun before the NHL draft in July. He indicated the club denied any substantive interest in the Coyotes rearguard, but there was talk Chychrun quashed the idea despite his lack of a no-trade clause.

Chychrun cited his desire to join a playoff contender when he confirmed his trade request in September . That would explain his rumored reluctance to join the retooling Blue Jackets and could take the rebuilding Sabres out of the equation. It would also put clubs like the Kings and Islanders in a better position to acquire him.