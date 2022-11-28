JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Andrew Kokas and his family lived in their Liberty Township home for 18 years. The Skiff Lake property was “gorgeous,” he said. Inside were hundreds and hundreds of tapes from Kokas’ long career as a video producer, including an Emmy Award-winning documentary for PBS on the history of Chrysler Automobile Company. But these are just memories now, due to a fire that has forced Kokas, his wife Yizhuo “Olivia” Liang, her parents and their pets from their home.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO