Ann Arbor resident breaks leg hanging holiday lights
ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor resident suffered a broken leg Wednesday night while hanging holiday lights, prompting a call to the fire department. Emergency crews were called Wednesday, Nov. 30, to an apartment in the 1500 block of White Street for a reported traumatic injury, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.
Ann Arbor proposes launching city’s own independent ambulance service
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are considering reallocating $500,000 in federal stimulus funds, shifting money from the police department to the fire department to help the city launch its own ambulance service. The proposal comes as the Ann Arbor Fire Department has spent recent months staffing an...
Plans for senior living project near Dexter reach final stages amid dispute with neighbors
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Final plans for an 105-acre senior living community on farmland south of Dexter, years in the making, are on the verge of clearing a last hurdle, even as some neighbors to the property have recruited lawyers in a dispute with developers. The Encore at Heritage Woods...
HometownLife.com
Here are the businesses that opened and closed recently in metro Detroit
Lots has changed in the business landscape across metro Detroit the past few months. Numerous stores have opened, closed or moved, all as they prepared for the end of the calendar year. Here's the list of what's happened this fall in the Hometown Life area, which includes the northwest suburbs of Detroit.
Police identify man who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Ann Arbor hotel
ANN ARBOR, MI – Police have identified a maintenance worker who died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in an Ann arbor hotel. Charles Suire, 49, of Ann Arbor, was found dead Monday, Nov. 28, inside the boiler room of the Victory Inn, 3750 Washtenaw Ave., according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police: Several home invasions reported in off-campus neighborhood
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department said it received reports of several home invasions in an off-campus neighborhood following Thanksgiving break. The incidents occurred south of Hill Street in the Burns Park area between Nov. 20-27, according to a release. In the majority of cases, forced entry...
WB I-696 completely closed, 2 EB lanes blocked after semi truck slams into median wall, scatters load across freeway
Michigan State Police said it best: “Hate to start the morning like this but….” a semi truck crash is causing major traffic troubles for drivers heading east, but especially going west on I-696 in Southfield Wednesday morning.
Advocates urge Detroit to turn down proposed concrete crushing facility
Advocates are urging Detroit officials to stand against a proposed concrete crushing facility in the Core City neighborhood that sits near a highway and residential properties. The nearly 4.7-acre property at 4445 Lawton St. west of downtown is classified as a vacant industrial site, city records show. Developer Murray Wikol, CEO of ProVisions LLC, which lists some of the project information online, is proposing a "very high-impact manufacturing or processing facility" that involves crushing, grading and screening...
Ann Arbor proposes ban on natural gas connections for new buildings
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is considering changes to the city’s development code to prohibit natural gas connections for new buildings starting in 2023. The proposal recently presented to the city’s Planning Commission is aimed at meeting the city’s climate-action goals to reduce carbon emissions, and it could end the frustration city officials have with developers unwilling to voluntarily comply with the city’s aspirations for all-electric buildings.
The new diverging diamond interchange is open at I-94, U.S. 127. Here’s how to navigate it
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – The new diverging diamond interchange carrying traffic on U.S. 127 and I-94 north of Jackson is open. The new traffic pattern officially opened Sunday, Nov. 13. The $64-million Michigan Department of Transportation redesign has been under construction since spring 2021 at the interchange near Jackson Crossing.
michiganradio.org
1,4-dioxane groundwater pollution eventually could cause vapors in some Ann Arbor basements
A newly published study suggests a plume of contaminated groundwater could eventually get into home basements in parts of Ann Arbor. The research by University of Michigan scientists suggests that a current plume of the chemical 1,4-dioxane in groundwater will get closer to the surface. The chemical was used as...
Ann Arbor quadplex development proposal heads to City Council
ANN ARBOR, MI — Plans for an eco-friendly quadplex development several years in the making are headed to the Ann Arbor City Council for consideration. The Bridge, as the solar-powered project at 530 N. Division St. is called, will be the most sustainable apartment building ever built in Ann Arbor, said Doug Selby of Meadowlark Builders, who is approaching the project with the climate crisis in mind.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Birmingham developer buys vacant lot that has long eluded builders in Grand Rapids
A metro Detroit real estate investor is planning an apartment project in Grand Rapids at a site repeatedly targeted for housing developments that never panned out. Ryan Talbot, owner of Birmingham-based Talbot Development, on Monday signed closing documents to acquire the vacant lot at 220 Quimby St. NE in the Creston neighborhood from Isaac Oswalt, doing business as North End Lofts LLC, for an undisclosed sum.
Semi truck crash leaves mess of coiled steel on Michigan highway
SOUTHFIELD, MI – A semi truck pulling a load of coiled steel crashed into the median on I-696 on Wednesday morning, Nov. 30, in Oakland County, police said. It happened around 6 a.m., as the morning rush hour began, according to a news release from Michigan State Police Second District. The coiled steel was ejected from the trailer and rolled into east- and westbound lanes of I-696 in Southfield.
Detroit News
GLWA begins second phase of Oakland County infrastructure construction
Great Lakes Water Authority and Oakland County road commission officials are teaming up on the second phase of significant infrastructure improvements near the Rochester Hills and Shelby Township border that they say will boost traffic flow and pedestrian safety, along with reliability of a water main that serves more than 1 million residents.
Where to catch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passing through metro Detroit on Dec. 1
Various local businesses are expecting crowds to gather and view the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train pass through metro Detroit on Thursday, between 8-10 p.m. If you plan on attending any of the events below, remember to dress warm, remain at least 50 feet away from the train tracks at all times, and show up early for easier parking.
Major upgrades could bring 6 pickleball courts, trailhead to Chelsea park
CHELSEA, MI - Chelsea’s largest city park is set to get a major facelift if an ambitious upgrade project proceeds as planned. The plans in the works for Timbertown Park, off Sibley Road, include a a new six-court pickleball facility, improvements to the existing wooden play structure and designation of the park as a trailhead for the Washtenaw County Border-to-Border (B2B) Trail.
House fire turns Jackson County family’s life ‘upside down’
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Andrew Kokas and his family lived in their Liberty Township home for 18 years. The Skiff Lake property was “gorgeous,” he said. Inside were hundreds and hundreds of tapes from Kokas’ long career as a video producer, including an Emmy Award-winning documentary for PBS on the history of Chrysler Automobile Company. But these are just memories now, due to a fire that has forced Kokas, his wife Yizhuo “Olivia” Liang, her parents and their pets from their home.
Ann Arbor once had a grand Masonic Temple until the feds tore it down
ANN ARBOR, MI — Before the downtown Federal Building came along in the 1970s, a more ornamental building stood on the site in the center of Ann Arbor: the city’s Masonic Temple. While many Ann Arborites today never witnessed it, and it’s only a distant memory for those...
5,600 residents without power as frigid air, strong winds whip through Southeast Michigan – outages expected to climb
At least 5,000 people are in the dark Wednesday morning after strong winds bringing plummeting temperatures knocked out power to businesses and residents in Metro Detroit.
