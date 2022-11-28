ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor resident breaks leg hanging holiday lights

ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor resident suffered a broken leg Wednesday night while hanging holiday lights, prompting a call to the fire department. Emergency crews were called Wednesday, Nov. 30, to an apartment in the 1500 block of White Street for a reported traumatic injury, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Here are the businesses that opened and closed recently in metro Detroit

Lots has changed in the business landscape across metro Detroit the past few months. Numerous stores have opened, closed or moved, all as they prepared for the end of the calendar year. Here's the list of what's happened this fall in the Hometown Life area, which includes the northwest suburbs of Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Advocates urge Detroit to turn down proposed concrete crushing facility

Advocates are urging Detroit officials to stand against a proposed concrete crushing facility in the Core City neighborhood that sits near a highway and residential properties. The nearly 4.7-acre property at 4445 Lawton St. west of downtown is classified as a vacant industrial site, city records show. Developer Murray Wikol, CEO of ProVisions LLC, which lists some of the project information online, is proposing a "very high-impact manufacturing or processing facility" that involves crushing, grading and screening...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor proposes ban on natural gas connections for new buildings

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is considering changes to the city’s development code to prohibit natural gas connections for new buildings starting in 2023. The proposal recently presented to the city’s Planning Commission is aimed at meeting the city’s climate-action goals to reduce carbon emissions, and it could end the frustration city officials have with developers unwilling to voluntarily comply with the city’s aspirations for all-electric buildings.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Ann Arbor quadplex development proposal heads to City Council

ANN ARBOR, MI — Plans for an eco-friendly quadplex development several years in the making are headed to the Ann Arbor City Council for consideration. The Bridge, as the solar-powered project at 530 N. Division St. is called, will be the most sustainable apartment building ever built in Ann Arbor, said Doug Selby of Meadowlark Builders, who is approaching the project with the climate crisis in mind.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Birmingham developer buys vacant lot that has long eluded builders in Grand Rapids

A metro Detroit real estate investor is planning an apartment project in Grand Rapids at a site repeatedly targeted for housing developments that never panned out. Ryan Talbot, owner of Birmingham-based Talbot Development, on Monday signed closing documents to acquire the vacant lot at 220 Quimby St. NE in the Creston neighborhood from Isaac Oswalt, doing business as North End Lofts LLC, for an undisclosed sum.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Semi truck crash leaves mess of coiled steel on Michigan highway

SOUTHFIELD, MI – A semi truck pulling a load of coiled steel crashed into the median on I-696 on Wednesday morning, Nov. 30, in Oakland County, police said. It happened around 6 a.m., as the morning rush hour began, according to a news release from Michigan State Police Second District. The coiled steel was ejected from the trailer and rolled into east- and westbound lanes of I-696 in Southfield.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

GLWA begins second phase of Oakland County infrastructure construction

Great Lakes Water Authority and Oakland County road commission officials are teaming up on the second phase of significant infrastructure improvements near the Rochester Hills and Shelby Township border that they say will boost traffic flow and pedestrian safety, along with reliability of a water main that serves more than 1 million residents.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

Major upgrades could bring 6 pickleball courts, trailhead to Chelsea park

CHELSEA, MI - Chelsea’s largest city park is set to get a major facelift if an ambitious upgrade project proceeds as planned. The plans in the works for Timbertown Park, off Sibley Road, include a a new six-court pickleball facility, improvements to the existing wooden play structure and designation of the park as a trailhead for the Washtenaw County Border-to-Border (B2B) Trail.
CHELSEA, MI
MLive

House fire turns Jackson County family’s life ‘upside down’

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Andrew Kokas and his family lived in their Liberty Township home for 18 years. The Skiff Lake property was “gorgeous,” he said. Inside were hundreds and hundreds of tapes from Kokas’ long career as a video producer, including an Emmy Award-winning documentary for PBS on the history of Chrysler Automobile Company. But these are just memories now, due to a fire that has forced Kokas, his wife Yizhuo “Olivia” Liang, her parents and their pets from their home.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
