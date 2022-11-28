ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klin.com

LPD Investigating Smash-and-Grab Burglary

Lincoln Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a vape shop burglary around 4:30 Wednesday morning. Captain Todd Kocian says it happened at Generation V at 1501 North Cotner. “Arriving officers found the front glass door shattered. As officers were clearing the building, they discovered a glass case...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

No plates on van, leads to Beatrice Police drug arrest

BEATRICE – Police made an arrest for suspected drug violations following a Wednesday night traffic stop along East Court Street in Beatrice. An officer stopped a van that had no front or rear license plates, eastbound in the seven-hundred block of Court. Police were given consent to search the...
BEATRICE, NE
klin.com

LPD Cruiser Rammed, Gun Pointed At Officer During Pursuit

The search is on for three people who fled from Lincoln Police late Tuesday night in a car that was stolen over the weekend. Captain Todd Kocian says an officer spotted the 2007 Hyundai Sonata that was stolen Saturday from a UNL fraternity after it had been left running with the keys in it.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD looking for suspects after police pursuit near cemetery

LINCOLN, Neb. - A Lincoln cemetery was blocked off early Wednesday morning after a police pursuit. According to Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a patrol officer located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from a UNL fraternity three days earlier. At the time that the vehicle was stolen, it had been left running with the keys still inside.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Business Owner Arrested In Catalytic Converter Theft Investigation

Lincoln Police arrested the owner of the Victory Auto repair shop near 14th and Cornhusker Sunday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into the thefts of catalytic converters and the possession of stolen vehicle parts. “During the service of the warrant, 101 catalytic converters were recovered from the business,”...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Man Arrested Related to October Larceny Case

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 28)–A 31-year-old Lincoln man is in jail facing felony theft by deception regarding an October 23 larceny case in a neighborhood southeast of 70th and Old Cheney. On Monday morning, Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka told KFOR News Gary Winchel was tracked down in the area...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Two Men Arrested After LPD Finds Marijuana, Meth

Lincoln Police arrested two men after finding 114 grams of marijuana and 3 grams of meth Monday afternoon. Captain Todd Kocian says officers were preparing to serve a search warrant at a home near 24th and Lynn St when an officer saw 40 year old Blake Jones arrive in a vehicle and then leave a short time later.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Three Omaha residents arrested in Lincoln for stealing catalytic converters

(Lincoln, NE) -- Three Omaha residents are arrested in Lincoln, accused of stealing catalytic converters. Lincoln Police say around 10:00 Saturday morning, officers were called to the 1600 block of Otoe on the report of suspicious persons. Police say the caller observed unknown males exiting a silver Honda SUV and checking door handles of vehicles parked in the neighborhood. Investigators say the caller provided a license plate of the Honda, later determined to belong to a 2014 Honda Pilot stolen out of Omaha. LPD says additional officers arrived in the area and located the Honda Pilot at the U-Stop, near 21st and K Street.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man gets over 14 years in prison on gun and meth charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over a decade in prison on gun and meth charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Chase Bass, 28, was sentenced last Wednesday to 170 months in prison after being convicted of possessing meth with the intent to distribute and possessing a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Former assistant warden of Lincoln prison facility sentenced

(Lincoln, NE) -- A woman who served as the assistant warden of a Lincoln prison facility will be spending time in prison herself. On Wednesday, Sarah Nelson Torsiello was sentenced to one year in jail after pleading guilty to unlawful acts with an inmate. Torsiello admitted to having an intimate relationship with an inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, who was serving a life sentence for murder, and had reportedly bought a burner phone so she could communicate with him. In exchange for her plea, two other felony charges were dropped.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LPD Completes ‘Click It Or Ticket’ Enforcement Campaign

The Lincoln Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit joined in a nationwide ‘Click it or Ticket’ enforcement effort November 23-27. Special attention by law enforcement officers was directed to those motorists who failed to buckle up themselves, their passengers, and children. There were a total of 162 traffic...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

'There was motive': New details in Cass County murder investigation

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — On Tuesday, new details were revealed about theAugust 2022 death of 55-year-old Mary Blackwell. According to prosecutors, Blackwell was found in her burning Plattsmouth home with a knife in her chest. Jabari Parsons, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in Blackwell's death. He's also facing two...
CASS COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Former Alvo Fire Dept. Chief sentenced

Mickey Joseph appears in court via Zoom from his jail cell Thursday afternoon. Bond for Mickey Joseph was set at 10% of $20,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim. His next court appearance will be Jan. 30. Updated: 4 hours ago. “The lady who...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy