klin.com
LPD Investigating Smash-and-Grab Burglary
Lincoln Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a vape shop burglary around 4:30 Wednesday morning. Captain Todd Kocian says it happened at Generation V at 1501 North Cotner. “Arriving officers found the front glass door shattered. As officers were clearing the building, they discovered a glass case...
News Channel Nebraska
No plates on van, leads to Beatrice Police drug arrest
BEATRICE – Police made an arrest for suspected drug violations following a Wednesday night traffic stop along East Court Street in Beatrice. An officer stopped a van that had no front or rear license plates, eastbound in the seven-hundred block of Court. Police were given consent to search the...
klin.com
LPD Cruiser Rammed, Gun Pointed At Officer During Pursuit
The search is on for three people who fled from Lincoln Police late Tuesday night in a car that was stolen over the weekend. Captain Todd Kocian says an officer spotted the 2007 Hyundai Sonata that was stolen Saturday from a UNL fraternity after it had been left running with the keys in it.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD looking for suspects after police pursuit near cemetery
LINCOLN, Neb. - A Lincoln cemetery was blocked off early Wednesday morning after a police pursuit. According to Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a patrol officer located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from a UNL fraternity three days earlier. At the time that the vehicle was stolen, it had been left running with the keys still inside.
1011now.com
Northwest Lincoln business owner arrested for suspected involvement in catalytic converter thefts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a northwest Lincoln business owner they believe is involved in catalytic converter thefts. Sunday morning, around 7:15 a.m., officers served a search warrant at Victory Auto, near 14th and Cornhusker Highway. LPD said the search warrant was in regards to an...
klin.com
Business Owner Arrested In Catalytic Converter Theft Investigation
Lincoln Police arrested the owner of the Victory Auto repair shop near 14th and Cornhusker Sunday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into the thefts of catalytic converters and the possession of stolen vehicle parts. “During the service of the warrant, 101 catalytic converters were recovered from the business,”...
Arrest affidavit: Mickey Joseph allegedly strangled and punched woman
Former Husker football interim head coach Mickey Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday after allegations that he strangled and punched a 34-year-old woman at his residence in Lincoln.
klkntv.com
$36,000 worth of tools & copper stolen from Lincoln job site over the holiday weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for tips after $36,000 worth of tools & spools of copper wire was stolen from a job site. Police say they weren’t alerted to the theft until Monday morning at the 1800 block of Northwoods Drive, close to North 84th and Holdrege Streets.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Arrested Related to October Larceny Case
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 28)–A 31-year-old Lincoln man is in jail facing felony theft by deception regarding an October 23 larceny case in a neighborhood southeast of 70th and Old Cheney. On Monday morning, Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka told KFOR News Gary Winchel was tracked down in the area...
klin.com
Two Men Arrested After LPD Finds Marijuana, Meth
Lincoln Police arrested two men after finding 114 grams of marijuana and 3 grams of meth Monday afternoon. Captain Todd Kocian says officers were preparing to serve a search warrant at a home near 24th and Lynn St when an officer saw 40 year old Blake Jones arrive in a vehicle and then leave a short time later.
UPDATE: OPD arrests second 13-year-old for suspected murder
Omaha Police announced on Monday night that they have arrested a 13-year-old boy for the suspected murder of Lenny Rodriguez.
iheart.com
Three Omaha residents arrested in Lincoln for stealing catalytic converters
(Lincoln, NE) -- Three Omaha residents are arrested in Lincoln, accused of stealing catalytic converters. Lincoln Police say around 10:00 Saturday morning, officers were called to the 1600 block of Otoe on the report of suspicious persons. Police say the caller observed unknown males exiting a silver Honda SUV and checking door handles of vehicles parked in the neighborhood. Investigators say the caller provided a license plate of the Honda, later determined to belong to a 2014 Honda Pilot stolen out of Omaha. LPD says additional officers arrived in the area and located the Honda Pilot at the U-Stop, near 21st and K Street.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man gets over 14 years in prison on gun and meth charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over a decade in prison on gun and meth charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Chase Bass, 28, was sentenced last Wednesday to 170 months in prison after being convicted of possessing meth with the intent to distribute and possessing a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
KETV.com
Mickey Joseph accused of physically assaulting, choking his wife, according to court documents
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph is accused of physically assaulting and choking his wife, according to court documents. The former Nebraska interim football coach was arrested Wednesday and is charged with strangulation. Around 1:54 p.m., officers responded to a residence near S 34th Street and Tree Line Drive for...
klkntv.com
Beatrice man ignites home with fireworks after standoff with police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man is in custody after Beatrice Police say he barricaded himself inside the basement of a home with a crossbow, a knife and fireworks. Authorities said it happened just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday near North 17th and High Streets in Beatrice. Police said...
iheart.com
Former assistant warden of Lincoln prison facility sentenced
(Lincoln, NE) -- A woman who served as the assistant warden of a Lincoln prison facility will be spending time in prison herself. On Wednesday, Sarah Nelson Torsiello was sentenced to one year in jail after pleading guilty to unlawful acts with an inmate. Torsiello admitted to having an intimate relationship with an inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, who was serving a life sentence for murder, and had reportedly bought a burner phone so she could communicate with him. In exchange for her plea, two other felony charges were dropped.
klin.com
LPD Completes ‘Click It Or Ticket’ Enforcement Campaign
The Lincoln Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit joined in a nationwide ‘Click it or Ticket’ enforcement effort November 23-27. Special attention by law enforcement officers was directed to those motorists who failed to buckle up themselves, their passengers, and children. There were a total of 162 traffic...
KETV.com
'There was motive': New details in Cass County murder investigation
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — On Tuesday, new details were revealed about theAugust 2022 death of 55-year-old Mary Blackwell. According to prosecutors, Blackwell was found in her burning Plattsmouth home with a knife in her chest. Jabari Parsons, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in Blackwell's death. He's also facing two...
UPDATE: LPD incident report in Coach Joseph arrest lists alleged offense
According to a news release from the Lincoln Police Department, Nebraska football interim head coach Mickey Joseph was arrested Wednesday afternoon.
1011now.com
Former Alvo Fire Dept. Chief sentenced
Mickey Joseph appears in court via Zoom from his jail cell Thursday afternoon. Bond for Mickey Joseph was set at 10% of $20,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim. His next court appearance will be Jan. 30.
