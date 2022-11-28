ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Journal Inquirer

Michael DiMassa’s affairs, gambling habits in spotlight during trial

The personal and professional life of Michael DiMassa, a former Connecticut lawmaker and West Haven city employee, was on full display in federal court on Tuesday as lawyers scrutinized his finances, his gambling habits and his “sexual escapades.”. For the second day in a row, DiMassa was placed under...
WEST HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

More Money Still Won’t Solve Connecticut’s School Woes

Has a Connecticut teacher union ever declared that the compensation and working conditions of its members are wonderful and need no improvement?. Probably not. So more than a few grains of salt should be sprinkled on the last week’s report from the Connecticut Education Association, whose October survey of more than 5,600 public school teachers from kindergarten through high school found that 74% are inclined to retire earlier than they thought they would a few years ago.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Every vote counts: Connecticut race ends by a difference of 1 vote

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — They say every vote counts. In one Connecticut town, it really did. A race for a seat in the state Legislature has been decided by a single vote. Nearly 10,600 ballots were cast in the race between Republican Tony Morrison and Democrat Christopher Poulos to represent the 81st Assembly District in Southington, a town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Hartford.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Story of Connecticut’s Largest State Forest

Pachaug State Forest is the largest state forest in Connecticut. Covering approximately 24,000 acres and crossing the borders of numerous towns in eastern Connecticut, this natural wonder has, surprisingly enough, roots in Voluntown’s industrial past. When Europeans first arrived in the area that is now Pachaug State Forest, it...
VOLUNTOWN, CT
inklingsnews.com

Connecticut swatting incident highlights growing national problem

“Lockdown procedures activated. Lockdown procedures activated. An emergency has been reported. Please follow the building lockdown procedures.”. Snapping out of their early morning stupor, students and teachers race into the corners of the classroom, shielding their faces from doors and windows. Confusion and unspoken fear quickly take over the class: is this a drill or is it real?
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

School chief leaving

EAST HARTFORD — The school district’s longtime superintendent will be leaving at the end of the school year for a new position in Norwich next year. SURVEY: Starting on Dec. 9, residents and stakeholders can participate in an anonymous online survey to share their perspectives on a new superintendent.
NORWICH, CT
People

Conn. Socialite Who Secretly Filmed People, Including a Minor, at Seaside Mansion Gets 1-Year Sentence

Hadley Palmer, 54, recorded the victims in various stages of undress, including completely naked Hadley Palmer, a wealthy Connecticut socialite, was sentenced to one year in jail after secretly filming three people, including a minor, for sexual gratification purposes, multiple outlets report. The illicit acts were committed inside Palmer's luxurious coastal mansion. She was also sentenced to 20 years probation and must register as a sex offender for 10 years. On Jan. 19,  Palmer, 54, pleaded guilty in state Superior Court to three felony counts of voyeurism and one...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven makes switch to people-first language in city code

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new ordinance changes language in New Haven city code to be more respectful toward those with disabilities. “Language is important in the way that see each other and the world around us,” Gretchen Knauff, director of the New Haven Department of Services for Persons with Disabilities, said in a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

New controversial ‘Truck Tax’ begins in January

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Starting January 1, companies will have to start paying a mileage fee for their tractor trailers. The new tax is called a ‘Highway Use Fee’ and it’s only for heavy tractor trailers. There are now signs at rest areas all along state highways...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Why half of affordable housing vouchers in CT go unused: ‘A slamming door in my face’

Just days before Christmas, LaResse Harvey received the gift of a lifetime. After spending two years on a waiting list, she received a call from the Bristol Housing Authority notifying her she had won the lottery for a government-subsidized housing voucher for low-income families. The voucher would cover a significant portion of her rent, allowing her to afford a place ranging from $1,089 to $1,144 per month, depending on the location.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Yale University sued over student mental health policies

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Yale University is accused in a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday of discriminating against students with mental health disabilities, including pressuring some to withdraw from the prestigious institution and then placing “unreasonable burdens” on those who seek to be reinstated. The lawsuit filed in...
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Ninety Nine Restaurants close three Connecticut locations in one day

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, a Massachusetts-based chain of family-friendly eateries, abruptly closed three locations in Connecticut Monday. A spokesperson for the chain confirmed Tuesday that Ninety Nine had closed its restaurants in Cromwell, Groton and Stratford on Nov. 28, effective immediately. "The Ninety Nine is in the process of...
CONNECTICUT STATE

