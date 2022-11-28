Has a Connecticut teacher union ever declared that the compensation and working conditions of its members are wonderful and need no improvement?. Probably not. So more than a few grains of salt should be sprinkled on the last week’s report from the Connecticut Education Association, whose October survey of more than 5,600 public school teachers from kindergarten through high school found that 74% are inclined to retire earlier than they thought they would a few years ago.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO