Eric Coleman announces bid for Hartford mayor
Just one day after Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin revealed he isn't running for the third time in 2023, a former Superior Court judge and Democratic state senator announced his bid for mayor.
FBI uses straw to link ‘Route 91 bandit’ to 14 bank robberies, including 5 in Connecticut
A Chicopee man was arrested by the FBI in connection with robbing 13 banks along Interstate 91.
Tensions arise over Native American curriculum in Connecticut schools
The state is launching a Native American history curriculum in public schools. But the announcement quickly grew tense over how much of the state’s early, and sometimes violent, history to teach.
Journal Inquirer
Michael DiMassa’s affairs, gambling habits in spotlight during trial
The personal and professional life of Michael DiMassa, a former Connecticut lawmaker and West Haven city employee, was on full display in federal court on Tuesday as lawyers scrutinized his finances, his gambling habits and his “sexual escapades.”. For the second day in a row, DiMassa was placed under...
Supporters say Hartford’s Mayor Bronin led the city competently in a time of crisis
When Democratic Hartford Mayor Bronin took office, the city was nearly bankrupt, the new minor league baseball stadium was behind schedule and the city’s neighborhoods needed investment. “I think everyone will remember Luke Bronin for getting the city out of bankruptcy, for leading the city the way he did...
ctexaminer.com
More Money Still Won’t Solve Connecticut’s School Woes
Has a Connecticut teacher union ever declared that the compensation and working conditions of its members are wonderful and need no improvement?. Probably not. So more than a few grains of salt should be sprinkled on the last week’s report from the Connecticut Education Association, whose October survey of more than 5,600 public school teachers from kindergarten through high school found that 74% are inclined to retire earlier than they thought they would a few years ago.
Every vote counts: Connecticut race ends by a difference of 1 vote
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — They say every vote counts. In one Connecticut town, it really did. A race for a seat in the state Legislature has been decided by a single vote. Nearly 10,600 ballots were cast in the race between Republican Tony Morrison and Democrat Christopher Poulos to represent the 81st Assembly District in Southington, a town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Hartford.
connecticuthistory.org
The Story of Connecticut’s Largest State Forest
Pachaug State Forest is the largest state forest in Connecticut. Covering approximately 24,000 acres and crossing the borders of numerous towns in eastern Connecticut, this natural wonder has, surprisingly enough, roots in Voluntown’s industrial past. When Europeans first arrived in the area that is now Pachaug State Forest, it...
inklingsnews.com
Connecticut swatting incident highlights growing national problem
“Lockdown procedures activated. Lockdown procedures activated. An emergency has been reported. Please follow the building lockdown procedures.”. Snapping out of their early morning stupor, students and teachers race into the corners of the classroom, shielding their faces from doors and windows. Confusion and unspoken fear quickly take over the class: is this a drill or is it real?
Connecticut mom outraged over gender identity book for 2nd graders: 'Never expected this in my town'
Connecticut mom Megan Watros issued a stark warning to parents nationwide, urging them to 'push back' after a controversial book sparked outrage among parents
School chief leaving
EAST HARTFORD — The school district’s longtime superintendent will be leaving at the end of the school year for a new position in Norwich next year. SURVEY: Starting on Dec. 9, residents and stakeholders can participate in an anonymous online survey to share their perspectives on a new superintendent.
Conn. Socialite Who Secretly Filmed People, Including a Minor, at Seaside Mansion Gets 1-Year Sentence
Hadley Palmer, 54, recorded the victims in various stages of undress, including completely naked Hadley Palmer, a wealthy Connecticut socialite, was sentenced to one year in jail after secretly filming three people, including a minor, for sexual gratification purposes, multiple outlets report. The illicit acts were committed inside Palmer's luxurious coastal mansion. She was also sentenced to 20 years probation and must register as a sex offender for 10 years. On Jan. 19, Palmer, 54, pleaded guilty in state Superior Court to three felony counts of voyeurism and one...
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will not seek reelection in 2023: ‘It’s time to pass the baton’
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will not seek a third term in office in 2023.
New Haven makes switch to people-first language in city code
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new ordinance changes language in New Haven city code to be more respectful toward those with disabilities. “Language is important in the way that see each other and the world around us,” Gretchen Knauff, director of the New Haven Department of Services for Persons with Disabilities, said in a […]
Eyewitness News
New controversial ‘Truck Tax’ begins in January
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Starting January 1, companies will have to start paying a mileage fee for their tractor trailers. The new tax is called a ‘Highway Use Fee’ and it’s only for heavy tractor trailers. There are now signs at rest areas all along state highways...
wiltonbulletin.com
Why half of affordable housing vouchers in CT go unused: ‘A slamming door in my face’
Just days before Christmas, LaResse Harvey received the gift of a lifetime. After spending two years on a waiting list, she received a call from the Bristol Housing Authority notifying her she had won the lottery for a government-subsidized housing voucher for low-income families. The voucher would cover a significant portion of her rent, allowing her to afford a place ranging from $1,089 to $1,144 per month, depending on the location.
Journal Inquirer
Yale University sued over student mental health policies
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Yale University is accused in a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday of discriminating against students with mental health disabilities, including pressuring some to withdraw from the prestigious institution and then placing “unreasonable burdens” on those who seek to be reinstated. The lawsuit filed in...
darientimes.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants close three Connecticut locations in one day
Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, a Massachusetts-based chain of family-friendly eateries, abruptly closed three locations in Connecticut Monday. A spokesperson for the chain confirmed Tuesday that Ninety Nine had closed its restaurants in Cromwell, Groton and Stratford on Nov. 28, effective immediately. "The Ninety Nine is in the process of...
NECN
Suspect in Fatal Shooting in Conn. Grocery Store Parking Lot Found in Puerto Rico
The suspect in a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Waterbury grocery store in September has been located in Puerto Rico and he has been brought back to Connecticut, according to police. The victim, 26-year-old Jordan Savage, was shot in the parking lot at Colonial Grocer on Colonial...
Yale students representing Black veteran in discrimination lawsuit against the VA
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Connecticut accuses the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs of perpetuating a history of racial disparities in how it handles benefit program claims. Conley Monk, Jr., who served in the Vietnam War, said that his applications for educating, housing and disability benefits had […]
